Bruce Arians Looking for Backs Who Can Catch

As a first-round draft pick in 2017, O.J. Howard received the standard four-year contract with a team option for a fifth year. Teams that want to exercise that option must do so between the player's third and fourth seasons, and that's where Howard is now. This seemed like a foregone conclusion after Howard started his career with two very promising – if a bit unlucky in terms of injury – seasons. However, the former Alabama star took a bit of a step back in 2019 with a career-low average of 32.8 receiving yards per game and a couple of notable drops in the early going.

General Manager Jason Licht said the team's decision-makers have had discussions about Howard's option year and, without revealing the decision, he feels good about the plan. As for the trade rumors that have surrounded Howard since midseason, Licht looked forward to another, more productive year for the tight end in Arians' offense.

"You're going to think I'm being cryptic here, but you listen to everything," said Licht. "But we have plans for O.J. being in our offense this year."

Arians noted that Howard improved as the season progressed, and indeed Howard posted nearly half of his season production from Weeks 13-16.

"People were trying to put him in a class he had never reached yet," said Arians of the Pro Bowl chatter that Howard gave rise to with his play in 2018. "The expectations that sometimes were put on him, he hasn't done that yet. He has that potential. He got better and better as a blocker, which to me is important. He steadily got better catching the ball and holding onto it. So can he be a threat? Every week we look for the best matchups. When you have Chris [Godwin and Mike [Evans], the tight ends might not catch a lot of balls."

* The consensus top three quarterback prospects in this year's draft are LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert, and it would be no surprise to see all three off the board within the first five to seven picks. After that, the picture becomes much less clear.

Among those commonly lumped into the next tier are Utah State's Jordan Love, Washington's Jacob Eason and Georgia's Jake Fromm. But will any or all of them sneak into the first round? The top half of the round? Or will they become Day Two targets for teams hoping to get a developmental passer?

The Combine and the upcoming Pro Days will help answer some of those questions as the QBs slide up or down the board. For his part, Love knows he needs to show teams that playing him under center won't be a roller coaster ride.

"Definitely the most important thing to me is being more consistent," said Love during his podium time at the Combine. "You watch my film, I've got some plays [where] I'll make an incredible throw and the next thing you know I miss a swing route or a check-down or something like that. So just being more consistent in all my throws, definitely my footwork in the pocket, obviously getting from under center into drop-backs like that – that's something I've been practicing since the season ended."

Love has prototypical size, a cannon of an arm and good athleticism to move around and out of the pocket, and he had the first "win" of the combine when his hands were measured at 10.5 inches. But he followed up a sophomore season that included 32 touchdown passes and just six interceptions with a 20-17 ratio last fall.

"The biggest difference for me was the turnovers, they obviously went up," said Love. "That's me trying to do a little too much out there and force the ball down the field, thinking that I could make throws into tight windows and obviously just being in situations where I could have just checked the ball down but I was trying to make that play."

As Love makes the rounds during the team's one-on-one interview periods, he has frequently been asked to go through a tape of his 17 interceptions and explain what his reads were and what led to the turnovers. He's strived to show NFL coaches that his mistakes are correctable.