Tale of the Tape: Lions vs. Buccaneers

The 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 4-1 Detroit Lions have each rushed out to first place in their respective NFC divisions and will meet on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in a referendum on who should rank higher in the NFC hierarchy. Detroit, which is seeking its first NFC North/Central division title since 1993, has won 12 of its last 15 games dating back to last year. The Buccaneers, formerly division mates with the Lions back in the Black-and-Blue days, is trying to capture it's third straight NFC South crown.

How do these two teams stack up? Well, the Lions rank sixth in the NFL on both offense and defense, in terms of total yards. The Bucs are 11th on defense and 22nd on offense in the same metrics. You can see all of the two teams' league rankings and statistical leaders in this week's Game Preview, but we can also dive a little deeper into the numbers, with the help of NFL Next Gen Stats, to see where each team might have an advantage on Sunday. Or where both teams are thriving and will be trying to outdo each other. Or simply what tendencies on offense or defense opposing coaches will be preparing to counter.