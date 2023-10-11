Baker Mayfield: Bucs Allow Me to Best Version of Myself

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ entered the NFL as the first overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Cleveland Browns, and the first part of his career unfolded in a completely unsurprising fashion for a player of that pedigree.

He showed plenty of promise as a rookie, throwing 27 touchdown passes in 13 starts, compiling a 93.7 passer rating and finishing second in the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. The Browns, who had won a combined four games over the previous three seasons, won six of his 13 starts. Mayfield's second season was not a significant step forward but he did threw for 3,827 yards as the Browns went 6-10. The breakthrough for both quarterback and team came in Year Three, the 2020 season in which Mayfield threw for 3,563 yards, 28 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 95.9 passer rating as the Browns went 11-5 and won a playoff game.

Again, this was in no way an unexpected trajectory for a young but gifted passer. The next two seasons of Mayfield's career, however, were not nearly as satisfying. His numbers regressed during an injury-plagued 2021 campaign and the Browns dropped back to 7-10. The Cleveland organization then made the dramatic decision to trade for former Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson and sign him to an extremely lucrative long-term deal. This prompted the Browns to trade Mayfield to Carolina in 2022, and after a rough stint on a troubled team that fired its head coach midstream, he was later waived and then signed and dropped right into action by the Los Angeles Rams.

On Wednesday, as he looked ahead to his fifth start for his fourth NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mayfield noted that the opposing quarterback in that contest will also be a former first-overall pick who was traded away by his original team. Jared Goff originally seemed like a throw-in to the trade that sent former Lions star quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams in 2021, but he has rejuvenated his career in Detroit and currently owns a 104.4 passer rating for a 4-1 first-place team.