Fifth Third Bank Named Official Bank of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Fifth Third Bank, National Association, announced today a multiyear partnership that names Fifth Third as the Official Bank of the Buccaneers. The partnership launches with the 2021 season and includes Fifth Third branding on an entry gate, a new lounge with an unmatched view of players as they prepare to hit the field, the Buccaneers mobile application, digital franchise content and a regular-season game takeover, as well as in-stadium signage, media, onsite activation and hospitality opportunities.

Buccaneers fans can expect many opportunities to engage with Fifth Third through the season, including on game days, on social media and participation in a debit card design fan vote later this year.

"The partnership with the Buccaneers demonstrates the Bank's commitment to the Southeast, and it will help us connect in a new and meaningful way with one of the nation's top fan bases," said Cary Putrino, Fifth Third's North Florida regional president. "This partnership impacts more than sports; it supports community and relationships, and that is what makes banking a Fifth Third better."

The new Fifth Third Bank Gate, at the corner of Dale Mabry Highway and Tampa Bay Boulevard, replaces the former Gate D. A ribbon-cutting event, including Buccaneers and Fifth Third leadership, game day entertainment, giveaways and more will be held at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 14, prior to the gate opening for the first preseason game. To commemorate the rebranding of the entrance, a lucky fan entering through that gate will win a getaway trip for two to the Nov. 14 Buccaneers game in Washington, D.C.