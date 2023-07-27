Fire the Cannons! | S.S. Mailbag

The cannon are also test-fired a couple time hours before the game, but I didn't include that in the equation because it's before fans come into the stadium. It's also a sore point for a lot of us because, after 25 years they STILL NEVER WARN YOU with a "fire in the hole" announcement before shooting them off, and it still makes me jump every time.

As for the points scored, I do mean one shot for each point. So after a Bucs touchdown they go off six times, then are shot once more after the extra point (or twice if it's a two-point conversion). Three for a field goal, etc. This part was pretty easy: I used the excellent Stathead site, an offshoot of ProFootballReference.com, to determine that the Bucs scored 4,473 points in home games during the regular season and postseason from 1998, the year RJS opened, through 2022. That does NOT include Super Bowl LV because even though it was played on the Bucs' home field the in-game entertainment was run by the NFL and the cannons were not used.

I had to do the preseason point totals by hand because those are harder to find online but that yielded another 816 points. So that's a total of 5,289 cannon blasts due to points being scored.

I have season-by-season red zone breakdowns going back through 1998, so was able to add those up, as well. That came to another 730 cannon blasts. If the Bucs get inside the opposing 20, then back out and subsequently get into the red zone again, they do fire the cannons both times, but I'm assuming that's a negligible number of occasions.

The Bucs have done the ship battle videos before games throughout their history at Raymond James Stadium, although there was one season early last decade in which they were not used. I came up with 235 games at which those videos were played, and at six blasts each that comes out to 1,410.

As for the introductions, sometimes the Bucs have introduced the offense or defensive starting lineups, and each player got a cannon shot, so that would be 11 in those games. In other games, the Bucs have come out as a team and were generally accompanied by a volley of six cannon blasts. I have absolutely no idea how many games fell into each category, so I just split them in half, giving me another 750 blasts for full-team introductions and 1,386 for player-by-player intros.

Add it all up: 5,289 for points, 730 for red zone incursions, 1,410 for the ship battles and 2,136 for the introductions and you get a grand total of 9,565 instances of the cannons going off at Buccaneers games. Again, there's absolutely no way that number is completely accurate, but I think it puts us in the vicinity of what is not a completely knowable answer. I'd probably just say, "Close to 10,000 times…so far."

Do u think mike evans is the most underrated wide receiver

- @8453jayden (via Instagram)

There have probably been times in Evans' career in which that was true, and I'm not sure the average fan would know that he is already the 45th-leading receiver in league history, with a reasonable chance to rise to as high as 33nd or 34th this year. There is just so much incredible talent at the receiver position in the NFL these days that it's sometimes hard to give every one his due year after year.

For instance, ESPN.com did its annual summer exercise of polling NFL executives, coaches, scouts and players to determine a list of the top 10 players at each position heading into this season. Evans wasn't in that top 10, but he was second on a list of five honorable mentions, and it's noted that he was in the top 10 every year from 2020-22. His minor slip from top 10 to about 12 in this exercise probably is a function of the fact that he's going into his 10th season and analysts tend to think about the possibility of every player's eventual decline due to age. I don't expect any of that for Mike in 2023, but I at least get the train of though. That ESPN.com story is behind a paywall so I won't link to it here but I'll tell you that his writeup begins with, "One of the game's most underrated receivers…" I mean, maybe there's your answer right there.

The top 10 on that list, in order, are Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin and CeeDee Lamb. Deebo Samuel is the one honorable mention listed before Mike. Not many of those receivers yet has the full career accomplishments that Mike has, but as for 2023 it's hard to argue against any of those guys being considered top-10 receivers. I think I would quibble a little and move 2023 Mike Evans somewhere up to seventh or so on that list, but I'm probably a bit biased. Either way, I think there is plenty of healthy respect for the Bucs' superstar pass-catcher around the league.

Evans has been to four Pro Bowls, most recently in 2021; he probably deserved another invite or two, but four is nothing to sneeze at. He was named a second-team Associated Press All-Pro once, which also seems a little low in that category but, again, there are always at least five or six receivers who go absolutely supernova every year, so that's a tough honor to grab.

So, yes, Mike Evans is probably somewhat underrated at this point in his career, but I think when it's all said and done he's going to fully get the recognition he deserves, quite possibly with a bronze bust in Canton. A few more seasons at the level of production he is used to delivering and the numbers are going to be undeniable, particularly if he makes it to 100 touchdowns.