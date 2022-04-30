Five Things to Know About Bucs Fifth Round Pick Zyon McCollum

1. He has a twin brother.

Zyon McCollum has navigated the journey to the Bucs with his twin brother, Tristin by his side. At Ball High, Zyon was a two-year starter at cornerback and his twin brother played safety. The duo desired to go through the recruiting process as a tandem and attend the same university. Tristin was a four-year starter for Sam Houston State (safety) and is also in the 2022 draft prospect class.

2. He played a plethora of sports in high school.

Growing up in Galveston, Zyon was a jack of all trades, playing baseball, basketball, tennis, track and swimming. He eventually decided to pursue his passion: football. In high school, Zyon lettered in track and posted personal bests in long and triple jump. In relay races, he was the second leg, tasked with running the longest distance, which helped build his endurance. The foundation for the mental/physical preparation it takes to excel as an athlete was set at a young age for Zyon. His approach to the game is a trait the Bucs' coaching staff admired during the pre-draft process.

3. He went to the same high school as Mike Evans

Both McCollum and Mike Evans attended Ball High in Galveston, Texas. Evans paved the way and now McCollum will continue the tradition of excellence as he enters the NFL. Over the years since graduating, Evans has returned to Galveston to host youth camps and play pick-up basketball games with the youth in the area. Now, McCollum will have the opportunity to follow in his footsteps: hometown hero turned Tampa Bay Buccaneer. He has always admired Evans from afar and can finally connect with the seasoned veteran.

4. He primarily lined up on the outside at Sam Houston State.

At Sam Houston State, McCollum predominately lined up as a boundary cornerback in the Bearkats' man-heavy scheme but saw snaps in the nickel and safety. He set several school records, finishing his collegiate career as the No. 9 all time defender in the FCS with 54 career passes defensed and led the team in interceptions four of his five years at Sam Houston State. With the size and speed that coaches covet, McCollum moves with smooth footwork to mirror route-running technicians. With rare ball-hawking skills and processing ability, he will bolster the Bucs' secondary. Most notably? He possesses the speed to stay with deep threats on vertical routes with no safety help.

5. He has a myriad of role models to emulate.