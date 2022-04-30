Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Five Things to Know About Bucs Fourth Round Picks Cade Otton and Jake Camarda 

Get to know the Bucs’ 106th and 133rd overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Apr 30, 2022 at 03:58 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Cade Otton

1.    Football runs in his veins.

As a Tumwater native, he comes from Washington football royalty. Otton played football for his grandfather, legendary high school coach (all-time winningest high school head coach in the state of Washington), Sid Otton while attending Tumwater High. His grandfather led the team to four consecutive playoff appearances (47-5 record). In high school, Cade Otton was a triple-threat playing linebacker, tight end and long-snapper. He learned X's and O's at a young age, absorbing the nuances of the game of football from his family tree. He achieved many accolades during his high school career, setting school records in receiving yards (1,705), catches (95), and receiving touchdowns (33). "Feel like I was born with a football in my hands," Otton described. That familiarity will only accelerate his acclimation to the pro level.

2.    He was college teammates with Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

At Washington, both Otton and Tryon-Shoyinka redshirted in 2017. From 2018-2020, Otton lined up against Tryon-Shoyinka in practice and the pair will reunite in Tampa Bay. Otton told media he believes Tryon-Shoyinka would say that they had many "great battles" in practice at the collegiate level. With the Bucs' usage of multiple tight end sets and a talented linebacker corps with rare sideline-to-sideline range, Otton will have tough competition to prepare him for game days in the NFL.

3.    He predominately lined up as an in-line blocker.

He spent most of his playing time as an in-line blocker at Washington in John Donovan's pro-style scheme, but he is a route-running technician and can sustain catches through contact. Otton uses his frame to his advantage, boxing out defenders over the middle of the field. He will now join the Bucs' tight end rotation featuring Cameron Brate and Codey McElroy. Whether it will be elevating the Buccaneers' intermediate game or doing the dirty work in the trenches for teammates, Otton possesses a versatile skillset to boost Tampa Bay's offense.

Jake Camarda

4.    He is mechanically sound

Jake Camarda is considered one of the best punting prospects in the last decade for his tremendous accuracy and technical approach. Camarda launched a 60-plus-yard punt in each of his four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, including a 68-yarder against Alabama. In today's NFL, the margin for error is getting smaller and smaller. Field position impacts the outcome of ballgames and Camarda is as consistent as they come, routinely pinning opponents behind their own 20-yard-line.

5.    He has family history in sports.

Although Camarda's prowess is in punting, he has family history in the wide world of sports. His father was a pole vaulter at Clemson and Camarda had a stint of baseball experience. He played as a center fielder and pitcher but his passion for punting overruled his extracurricular activities, and his talent drew high-esteem from a plethora of college programs. As a junior, Camarda was named the No. 1 punter in the class (three-star 247Sports rating).

