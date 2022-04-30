Five Things to Know About Bucs Second Round Pick Luke Goedeke

As Goedeke's geographical location would dictate – growing up in Whitelaw (40 miles south of Green Bay) – he was forced into being a Packers' fan. However, he wanted to make his intentions clear on Day Two of the 2022 NFL Draft. "I was always more of a New England Patriots fan because of Tom." Now, he will have the opportunity to protect the ageless, quarterback wonder in Tampa Bay.

To many diehard NFL fans, this may seem obvious for an athlete. Luke Goedeke is an aberration. He refused to give up on his dream and is now celebrating his perseverance. As a no-star recruit out of high school, he went without serious attention from Division I programs. Goedeke then enrolled at UW-Stevens Point with a focus on academics but felt the desire to play football again. He walked on the football team in 2017, becoming the starting tight end. Goedeke made a tape of himself and sent the film to Central Michigan, where he became a two-year starter on the offensive line.