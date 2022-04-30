Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Five Things to Know About Bucs Second Round Pick Luke Goedeke

Get to know the Bucs’ 57th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Apr 29, 2022 at 11:51 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Goedeke-5ThingsToKnow_5ThingsToKnow_16x9

1.   He grew up in Wisconsin but loved Tom Brady.

As Goedeke's geographical location would dictate – growing up in Whitelaw (40 miles south of Green Bay) – he was forced into being a Packers' fan. However, he wanted to make his intentions clear on Day Two of the 2022 NFL Draft. "I was always more of a New England Patriots fan because of Tom." Now, he will have the opportunity to protect the ageless, quarterback wonder in Tampa Bay.

2.   He bet on himself.

To many diehard NFL fans, this may seem obvious for an athlete. Luke Goedeke is an aberration. He refused to give up on his dream and is now celebrating his perseverance. As a no-star recruit out of high school, he went without serious attention from Division I programs. Goedeke then enrolled at UW-Stevens Point with a focus on academics but felt the desire to play football again. He walked on the football team in 2017, becoming the starting tight end. Goedeke made a tape of himself and sent the film to Central Michigan, where he became a two-year starter on the offensive line.

Photos of OL Luke Goedeke | Bucs Second Round Draft Pick

View pictures of Central Michigan OL Luke Goedeke, who Tampa Bay selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Central Michigan's Luke Goedeke is shown against Eastern Michigan during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
1 / 8

Central Michigan's Luke Goedeke is shown against Eastern Michigan during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Luke Goedeke 2
2 / 8
Central Michigan offensive lineman Luke Goedeke (17) during the bench press event at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL)
3 / 8

Central Michigan offensive lineman Luke Goedeke (17) during the bench press event at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Central Michigan offensive lineman Luke Goedeke (17) at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
4 / 8

Central Michigan offensive lineman Luke Goedeke (17) at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Luke Goedeke 5
5 / 8
Luke Goedeke 6
6 / 8
Central Michigan offensive lineman Luke Goedeke (17) at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
7 / 8

Central Michigan offensive lineman Luke Goedeke (17) at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Central Michigan offensive lineman Luke Goedeke (17) at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
8 / 8

Central Michigan offensive lineman Luke Goedeke (17) at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3.   He transitioned from tight end.

During the 2018 season at Central Michigan, Goedeke redshirted and sat out the season as a transfer. While sidelined, he made the transition from tight end to the offensive line. He described undergoing "drills religiously" to acclimate to the new role in the trenches and change his footwork. His play strength is in the run game, controlling blockers with his hands and generating power from his lower body.

4.   He underwent a body evolution.

In addition to the mental part of transitioning to the O-Line, Goedeke had to gain weight. The self-starter added 100 pounds since high school to propel himself forward to the NFL's doorstep. At 312 pounds, he remains balanced through contact/centered in blocks. His determination to succeed will serve him well at the pro level.

5.   He has a "nasty" mentality.

His self-initiated nickname, the "glass-eater" tells the story. With an obvious bold personality over Zoom, Goedeke described to local media that he is looking to "bury" the opposition on Sundays. His goal? To put fear into an opponent's eyes. When he steps foot onto the gridiron, the switch is turned, and "nastiness" ensues at the line of scrimmage.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE BUCS DRAFT COVERAGE >>

Related Content

news

Logan Hall Selection Adds to Juice to Bucs' Defensive Front

The Buccaneers will ask DL Logan Hall, their first pick in the 2022 draft, to work primarily at the three-technique position but the former Houston standout has the versatility to thrive in Todd Bowles' multiple schemes

news

New Buc Luke Goedeke Adds Competition at Left Guard

The Buccaneers traded up to grab Central Michigan lineman Luke Goedeke, who will join the competition to replace retired left guard Ali Marpet

news

Rachaad White is 'Smooth Slasher' with Pass-Catching Prowess

Arizona State RB Rachaad White, the Buccaneers' third-round pick on Friday night, could find an early role in the backfield due to his skill in the passing game, but he also has three-down potential as a runner

news

Five Things to Know About Bucs Second Round Pick Logan Hall

Get to know the Bucs' 33rd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Five Things to Know About Bucs Third Round Pick Rachaad White

Get to know the Bucs' 91st overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Buccaneers Select Rachaad White With the 91st Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers took running back Rachaad White with the 91st overall pick.

news

Buccaneers Trade Up Three Spots to Secure G Luke Goedeke

After trading down in the second round on Thursday night, the Buccaneers went in the other direction on Friday, trading up three spots with Buffalo to make sure they would land Central Michigan G Luke Goedeke

news

Buccaneers Select Guard Luke Goedeke with the 57th Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers took the guard from Central Michigan with the 57th overall pick.

news

Bucs Were Only Willing to Risk One Trade Down

Tampa Bay traded just out of the first round on Thursday night, moving down six spots to number 33, but prioritized getting their man in Logan Hall on Friday over trading again for more draft capital

news

Buccaneers Select Defensive Lineman Logan Hall with the 33rd Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers took the defensive lineman from Houston with the first pick of the second round.

news

Bucs' Updated 2022 Draft Picks After Thursday's Trade

The Buccaneers will kick off Round Two of the 2022 Draft after striking a trade with the Jaguars to move out of the first round

Advertising