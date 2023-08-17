How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets 

In preseason Week Two, the Buccaneers take on the New York Jetsfor a7:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, August 19 at MetLife Stadium.It will be the first preseason matchup between the two teams since 2006. Prior to the game, the teams conducted a joint practice with one another in Florham Park, New Jersey on Wednesday.

How to stream is here to help enthusiastic fans navigate the best ways to watch the 2023 preseason action! The preseason livestream is Driven by Hertz and all live preseason games are accessible locally in the app, on Buccaneers.com and on TV via WFLA locally and nearby markets including WESH (Orlando), WOGX (Gainesville), WKRG (Mobile), WMBB (Panama City), WPBF (West Palm Beach) and WINK (Ft. Myers).

Here is everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game:

Matchup

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets

Watch:

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium

Network: WFLA

Livestream: Buccaneers.com

Broadcast Crew: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Rondé Barber (analyst), Dan Lucas (reporter)

Listen Live:

o TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

o SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 Caliente

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

o BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM

o DAYTONA BEACH: WKRO 93.1 FM

o ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM

o FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM

o GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM

o HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM

o LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM

o MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM

o ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM

o PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM

o PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM

o SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

