How to Watch: Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers host the Steelers for Preseason Week 1 on August 11. Find out how to view the action.

Aug 08, 2023 at 01:46 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Football is officially back. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will see their first live game action on Friday, August 11, at 7:00 p.m. ET with the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to town. The matchup will kick off a three-game preseason slate. Tampa Bay has played five prior preseason contests against the Steelers, with the most recent coming in 2019.

How to stream is here to help enthusiastic fans navigate the best ways to watch the 2023 preseason action! The preseason livestream is Driven by Hertz and all live preseason games are accessible locally in the app, on Buccaneers.com and on TV via WFLA locally and nearby markets including WESH (Orlando), WOGX (Gainesville), WKRG (Mobile), WMBB (Panama City).

Here is everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game:

Matchup

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch:

  • Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Raymond James Stadium
  • Network: WFLA
  • Livestream: Buccaneers.com
  • Broadcast Crew: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Rondé Barber (analyst), Dan Lucas (reporter)

Listen Live:

  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

  • SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 Caliente

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

  • BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
  • DAYTONA BEACH: WKRO 93.1 FM
  • ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM
  • FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
  • GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
  • MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
  • ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
  • PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
  • SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

