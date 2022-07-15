In Case You Missed It: July 15, 2022

Training Camp Looms
Throughout the offseason for football enthusiasts, anticipation builds for training camp as the first real glimpse of competition in pads and action on the turf commences. Well, the time has nearly arrived. The start of camp is less than two weeks away as the Bucs gear up for the 2022 campaign. The training camp schedule features 12 practices at the AdventHealth Training Center with special guests in attendance. Season pass members, Stadium Club members, luxury sweet owners, seat holders and corporate partners will have access to practices on a first-come basis.
Here is the full list of practices and respective attendee groups:
- Wednesday, July 27: Season Pass Members
- Thursday, July 28: Season Pass Members
- Friday, July 29: Stadium Club Members
- Saturday, July 30: Season Pass Members
- Monday, August 1: Military Day at Training Camp presented by USAA
- Tuesday, August 2: Season Pass Members
- Wednesday, August 3: Community Impact Day at Training Camp
- Saturday, August 6: Stadium Club Members
- Sunday, August 7: Season Pass Members
- Tuesday, August 9: Women of Red Day at Training Camp presented by AdventHealth
- Wednesday, August 10: Season Pass Members
- Thursday, August 11: Season Pass Members
Official Fan Travel Packages Available Now
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to Munich, Germany in 2022 to face-off against the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena. Official fan travel packages are available to experience the inaugural international clash in person. All packages are powered by On Location, the hospitality partner of the NFL. Visit onlocationexp.com to be a part of the unique matchup in Germany. The game will be played on November 13 at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network and will mark the Bucs' fourth appearance in an International Series game, the first outside of London.
Krewe's Nest End Zone Seating on Sale
Want a front row seat to the Buccaneers exciting 2022 schedule? Krewe's Nest seating is on sale now. Due to high demand for 2022 season passes, the Bucs created additional seating in the south end zone of Raymond James Stadium called The Krewe's Nest. Krewe's Nest season pass holders will receive discounted parking and 2022 playoff purchase priority. To sign up for the Krewe's Nest, click here.
Top Stories of the Week:
Top Photo Galleries of the Week:
View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2022 rookie media day.
Offensive linemen Tristan Wirfs and Aaron Stinnie, along with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team Reporter Casey Phillips take part in a magic show.
Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team Reporter Casey Phillips go to Busch Gardens.