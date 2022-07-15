In Case You Missed It: July 15, 2022

Training Camp Looms

Throughout the offseason for football enthusiasts, anticipation builds for training camp as the first real glimpse of competition in pads and action on the turf commences. Well, the time has nearly arrived. The start of camp is less than two weeks away as the Bucs gear up for the 2022 campaign. The training camp schedule features 12 practices at the AdventHealth Training Center with special guests in attendance. Season pass members, Stadium Club members, luxury sweet owners, seat holders and corporate partners will have access to practices on a first-come basis.

Here is the full list of practices and respective attendee groups:

Wednesday, July 27: Season Pass Members

Thursday, July 28: Season Pass Members

Friday, July 29: Stadium Club Members

Saturday, July 30: Season Pass Members

Monday, August 1: Military Day at Training Camp presented by USAA

Tuesday, August 2: Season Pass Members

Wednesday, August 3: Community Impact Day at Training Camp

Saturday, August 6: Stadium Club Members

Sunday, August 7: Season Pass Members

Tuesday, August 9: Women of Red Day at Training Camp presented by AdventHealth

Wednesday, August 10: Season Pass Members

Thursday, August 11: Season Pass Members

