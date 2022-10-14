In Case You Missed It: October 14, 2022

67 / 107

TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2022 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 and Defensive Lineman Willington Previlon #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with students from Young Middle School and their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership program at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers