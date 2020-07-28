Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 02:14 PM

Bucs Update Status of Justin Evans, Kendell Beckwith

As they prepare to start training camp, the Buccaneers have placed S Justin Evans on the active/PUP list and waived/NFI LB Kendell Beckwith

Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

181202_MC_Panthers_Bucs_1704
Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Safety Justin Evans #21

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may take a few weeks to get onto the practice field, but the business of roster management continues like the start of training camp. That included a pair of moves announced on Tuesday regarding safety ﻿Justin Evans﻿ and linebacker Kendell Beckwith, both of whom have missed extensive time due to injuries.

Evans has been placed on the active/physically-able-to-perform list to start camp. As such, he will still count against the roster limit; the purpose of putting a player on active/PUP at the beginning of training camp is to keep open the possibility of later moving him to reserve/PUP for the start of the regular season. Evans hasn't played since midway through the 2018 season due to foot injuries.

Head Coach Bruce Arians spoke with the media via a Zoom call on Tuesday and indicated that Evans would likely be the only player to land on such a list. Evans, a second-round draft pick in 2017 who started 21 games over his first two seasons, will be part of a crowded battle for starting safety spots if he can return to action.

"We'll see how the right foot reacts," said Arians. "He doesn't have a lot of time, but he needs to get out there. He's the only one right now that I think will be on PUP."

Meanwhile, Beckwith was waived with a non-football-injury designation. He hasn't played since suffering an ankle injury in a car accident during the 2018 offseason. Beckwith has spent each of the last two seasons on the reserve/NFI list. His waiver reduces the Buccaneers' roster to 86 players.

Related Content

Bucs Officially Sign All 2020 Draft Picks
news

Bucs Officially Sign All 2020 Draft Picks

With most of the Bucs' 2020 draftees finally entering team headquarters, the team quickly took care of the business of getting all seven officially signed to their first contracts on Tuesday
Buccaneers Place Ke'Shawn Vaughn on Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Buccaneers Place Ke'Shawn Vaughn on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons
Shaq Barrett Signs Franchise Tag Tender Offer
news

Shaq Barrett Signs Franchise Tag Tender Offer

As expected, NFL sack king Shaq Barrett will play in Tampa again in 2020 after signing on Wednesday the one-year tender offer that the Bucs extended to him in March as part of the franchise tag
Bucs Re-Sign Josh Wells to Bolster Tackle Depth
news

Bucs Re-Sign Josh Wells to Bolster Tackle Depth

The Bucs have retained another one of their unrestricted free agents, bringing back veteran lineman Josh Wells, who served as the swing tackle in 2019 and started at both right and left tackle
Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley (11) intercepts a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver La'Michael Pettway (7) on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto (35) is at right. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
news

Bucs Complete Deals with Four More Undrafted Free Agents

Not long after announcing the signings of nine players who went undrafted in April, the Buccaneers added four more to their rookie haul, including Oklahoma CB Parnell Motley
QB Reid Sinnett
news

Bucs Add to 2020 Draft Haul in 'Round Eight'

The Bucs found a rookie quarterback after the draft and also added a trio of outside linebacker prospects in their first group of undrafted rookie signings
Elliott Fry
news

Bucs Claim Kicker Elliott Fry

Tampa Bay has added a second kicker to its offseason roster, claiming Elliott Fry off waivers from Carolina…Fry, who had a strong season in the short-lived AAF, is competition for incumbent Matt Gay
Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs Exercise Fifth-Year Option on O.J. Howard

The Buccaneers have elected to pick up the fifth-year option that was part of TE O.J. Howard's initial contract after he was drafted in the first round in 2017
Stunning Trade Reunites Rob Gronkowski with Tom Brady as Buccaneers
news

Stunning Trade Reunites Rob Gronkowski with Tom Brady as Buccaneers

Tampa Bay's impressive 2020 offseason got another jolt on Tuesday when the Buccaneers sent a fourth-round pick to New England for Rob Gronkowski, one of the most prolific tight ends in NFL history
Blaine Gabbert Gets Second Act with Bucs
news

Blaine Gabbert Gets Second Act with Bucs

Veteran QB Blaine Gabbert, who has starting experience in a Bruce Arians offense, will get another shot at claiming the Bucs' top reserve spot after he lost the 2019 season to a shoulder injury
Ryan Smith Re-Signs with Bucs
news

Ryan Smith Re-Signs with Bucs

The Buccaneers have retained one of their best special teams players, as CB Ryan Smith is the latest unrestricted free agent to return to the Tampa on a new deal in 2020

Advertising