Bucs Update Status of Justin Evans, Kendell Beckwith

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may take a few weeks to get onto the practice field, but the business of roster management continues like the start of training camp. That included a pair of moves announced on Tuesday regarding safety ﻿Justin Evans﻿ and linebacker Kendell Beckwith, both of whom have missed extensive time due to injuries.

Evans has been placed on the active/physically-able-to-perform list to start camp. As such, he will still count against the roster limit; the purpose of putting a player on active/PUP at the beginning of training camp is to keep open the possibility of later moving him to reserve/PUP for the start of the regular season. Evans hasn't played since midway through the 2018 season due to foot injuries.

Head Coach Bruce Arians spoke with the media via a Zoom call on Tuesday and indicated that Evans would likely be the only player to land on such a list. Evans, a second-round draft pick in 2017 who started 21 games over his first two seasons, will be part of a crowded battle for starting safety spots if he can return to action.

"We'll see how the right foot reacts," said Arians. "He doesn't have a lot of time, but he needs to get out there. He's the only one right now that I think will be on PUP."