Bucs vs. 49ers Game Blog | Week 11 2023

Game Updates
Game Information
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Week 11
- Sun 11/19 4:05 PM
- at Levi's Stadium
QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to WR Mike Evans against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Vita Vea engulfs San Francisco 49ers quarterback Purdy for a sack in the first quarter of play.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David trips up San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy for an 11-yard sack to force the 49ers into an opening-drive punt.
View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 11 matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
The Buccaneers will face the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
CB Carlton Davis is back in action after missing the Bucs' Week 10 game due to a toe injury, and DL Vita Vea has been cleared to play as well despite dealing with an illness on Sunday morning
View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
View pregame pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup.
The Buccaneers will face the 49ers on Sunday in Santa Clara … Key stats, lineup notes and more
The Buccaneers head to the west coast to face the San Francisco 49ers during week 11 of the NFL season.
A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 11 matchup
The Buccaneers activated cornerback Richard LeCounte from the practice squad on Saturday, giving them an added option in the secondary for Sunday's game in San Francisco
View photos of the Buccaneers departing for Week 11 vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
The Buccaneers will head to the West Coast to take on the 49ers in Week 11 and here are five players to watch
After both teams snapped losing streaks with impressive wins in Week 10, the Buccaneers and 49ers will meet in California on Sunday as the Tampa Bay defense tries to contain a well-rounded San Francisco attack
Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 11 practice. HC Bowles discussed DB Dee Delaney being a 'Ball Hawk', younger guys stepping up and being 'comfortable' with QB Baker Mayfield playing in the pocket.
Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023