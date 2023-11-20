Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs vs. 49ers Game Blog | Week 11 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 11 game vs. the San Francisco 49ers

Nov 19, 2023 at 07:00 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Game Updates

Game Information

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers
  • Week 11
  • Sun 11/19 4:05 PM
  • at Levi's Stadium

What You Need to Know

Related Content

news

Titans vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 10 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 10 game vs. the Tennessee Titans
news

Bucs vs. Texans Game Blog | Week 9 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 9 game vs. the Houston Texans
news

Bucs vs. Bills Game Blog | Week 8 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 8 game vs. the Buffalo Bills
news

Falcons vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 7 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 7 game vs. The Atlanta Falcons
news

Lions vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 6 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6 game vs. The Detroit Lions
news

Bucs vs. Saints Game Blog | Week 4 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 4 game vs. the New Orleans Saints
news

Eagles vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 3 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 3 game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles
news

Bears vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 2 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 2 game vs. the Chicago Bears
news

Bucs vs. Vikings Game Blog | Week 1 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 1 game vs. the Minnesota Vikings
news

Ravens vs. Bucs Game Blog | Preseason Week 3 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preseason Week 3 game vs. the Baltimore Ravens
news

Bucs vs. Jets Game Blog | Preseason Week 2 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preseason Week 2 game vs. the New York Jets.
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Bucs vs. 49ers Game Blog | Week 11 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 11 game vs. the San Francisco 49ers

Baker Fires TD to Evans | Bucs vs. 49ers Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to WR Mike Evans against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.

Vita Vea Engulfs Brock Purdy for Sack | Bucs vs. 49ers Highlights

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Vita Vea engulfs San Francisco 49ers quarterback Purdy for a sack in the first quarter of play.

Lavonte David Sacks Brock Purdy on Opening Drive  | Bucs vs. 49ers Highlights

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David trips up San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy for an 11-yard sack to force the 49ers into an opening-drive punt.

Best Photos From Bucs vs. 49ers | Week 11

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 11 matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers 

The Buccaneers will face the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Click Here to Listen to the Game! (Everyone on Desktop, Local Only on Mobile) 🎧

*Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only for mobile users.

**Tap on the audio button on mobile devices to listen!

Buccaneers-49ers Inactives | Carlton Davis Returns to the Lineup

CB Carlton Davis is back in action after missing the Bucs' Week 10 game due to a toe injury, and DL Vita Vea has been cleared to play as well despite dealing with an illness on Sunday morning

Photos: Bucs Arriving for Game Against the San Franciso 49ers

View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Bucs vs. 49ers Pregame Photos 

View pregame pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup.

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-49ers, Week 11 2023

The Buccaneers will face the 49ers on Sunday in Santa Clara … Key stats, lineup notes and more

Bucs vs. 49ers Week 11 | Game Trailer

The Buccaneers head to the west coast to face the San Francisco 49ers during week 11 of the NFL season.

Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Nov. 17: S Ryan Neal Ruled Out 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 11 matchup 

Bucs Elevate Richard LeCounte for Niners Game

The Buccaneers activated cornerback Richard LeCounte from the practice squad on Saturday, giving them an added option in the secondary for Sunday's game in San Francisco

Photos: Bucs Depart for San Francisco 49ers

View photos of the Buccaneers departing for Week 11 vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

5 Bucs to Watch Against the 49ers in Week 11

The Buccaneers will head to the West Coast to take on the 49ers in Week 11 and here are five players to watch

2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-49ers, Week 11

After both teams snapped losing streaks with impressive wins in Week 10, the Buccaneers and 49ers will meet in California on Sunday as the Tampa Bay defense tries to contain a well-rounded San Francisco attack

Todd Bowles on Having Depth with Younger Guys, Making Adjustments vs. 49ers | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 11 practice. HC Bowles discussed DB Dee Delaney being a 'Ball Hawk', younger guys stepping up and being 'comfortable' with QB Baker Mayfield playing in the pocket.

Updates: With Ryan Neal Out, Bucs Lean on Versatile DBs for Safety Depth

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023

From Here to the Postseason | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about other 4-5 starts in franchise history, Thanksgiving food, the greatest non-win in team history and more
Advertising