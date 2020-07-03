Next Gen Nuggets: One Thing to Know About Each Buc Foe (Part 5)

Throughout the 2020 season, we will be dipping into the NFL's Next Gen Stats database to provide you with more insight into the performances of Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and the team as a whole. This week, as an appetizer, we're using some of last season's Next Gen Stats to preview the 16 opponents the Buccaneers will face during the regular season. This is the last of our five installments as we approach the Fourth of July weekend.

You can check out the previous four here:

Our last group of contests comes after the Bucs' Week 13 bye and includes a bonus, as we'll be covering four opponents in this installment.

Week 14: vs. Minnesota

What You Need to Know: Do NOT let Dalvin Cook get around the corner

After two injury-marred seasons in which he played in just 15 games, Cook nearly matched that in 2019 by seeing action in 14 contests, and in the process he emerged as a star in the Vikings' backfield. Cook rang up 1,135 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns and 1,654 yards from scrimmage, averaging just over 118 yards from scrimmage per outing. It was just a matter of opportunity – his 4.5 yards per carry, while quite good, was actually his lowest season mark yet.

In our last Next Gen installment we learned that Carolina's do-everything back, Christian McCaffrey, was actually one of the most effective inside rushers in all of football. Here, we have a running back who ranked as one of the league's most dangerous around the edge in 2019.

Last year, Cook recorded 10 touchdown runs on carries he took outside the tackles. That matched the total put up by Tennessee's Derrick Henry as the two led the NFL in that category.