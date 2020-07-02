Next Gen Nuggets: One Thing to Know About Each Buc Foe (Part 4)

Throughout the 2020 season, we will be dipping into the NFL's Next Gen Stats database to provide you with more insight into the performances of Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and the team as a whole. This week, as an appetizer, we're using some of last season's Next Gen Stats to preview the 16 opponents the Buccaneers will face during the regular season.

Week 10: at Carolina

What You Need to Know: While Christian McCaffrey will split out wide more than most of the backs the Bucs will face in 2020, he is actually most dangerous between the tackles

Of all the remarkable things that Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey does statistically, one of the most amazing is a simple snap count. McCaffrey simply doesn't come off the field for more than the occasional offensive snap or two. In 2019, the third-year back played 1,056 snaps, or 93.4% of the possible total on the Panthers' offense. No other running back in the NFL played more than 83.3% of their team's offensive snaps and only two played more than 71.1%. In eight of Carolina's 16 games, McCaffrey was on the field for either 99% or 100% of his team's plays.

Carolina involves McCaffrey in everything they do because he can do a bit of everything. In 2019, he joined Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as the only players in NFL history to surpass 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season. According to Next Gen Stats, McCaffrey was one of only three running backs in the NFL last year who played 50 or more snaps either lined up wide or in the slot, which led to 116 receptions.