Go Cardinals and Panthers! | A Week 17 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

New Orleans Saints (11-4) at Carolina Panthers (5-10), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Why are we even discussing this? Is there any reason to root for the Saints? Depends how big-picture you want to get, and where you'd rather see the Bucs head in Week One if they happen to end up as the six seed. The Saints could still get the first-round bye if they win, the Seahawks beat San Francisco and the Packers lose to Chicago. If you want to avoid a first-round game in New Orleans, that's one way to do it. Of course, be careful what you wish for because now you're heading to frigid Lambeau Field. Our opinion: That slim chance of a first-round bye a) isn't worth worrying about, and b) might not even be the best possible outcome. You're right, this is a pointless conversation. A Saints loss is enjoyable in and of itself but we would like to see them look a little more vulnerable than they did on Christmas Day against Minnesota.

Verdict: Go Panthers!

Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Chicago Bears (8-7), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

The Bears are no longer a direct threat to the Buccaneers and, honestly, we wouldn't mind a rematch with Chicago. That game, of all of them on the Bucs' schedule this year, is the one that felt like it got away. Of course, a later-round matchup between teams seeded fifth through seventh is going to take a bunch of upsets, so it's not likely to happen anyway. And given how unlikely an eventual matchup of Wild card teams is, wouldn't you rather watch Kyler Murray in the playoffs than Mitchell Trubisky. That's what we'd get if Chicago loses and the Cardinals win, which is also how the Rams can back into the playoffs without winning. If your goal is to delay that trip to Lambeau as long as possible – and, I mean, did you see those statistics about Aaron Rodgers' utter dominance in cold games? – you're better off with Green Bay hanging onto that top seed.

Verdict: Da na, da na na na! Go, Pack, Go!

Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) at Denver Broncos (5-10), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans (10-5) at Houston Texans (4-11), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14) at Indianapolis Colts (10-5), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers (6-9) at Kansas City Chiefs (14-1), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

And here's your late-afternoon block of AFC games that don't matter to the Buccaneers. Since none of this matters to the Bucs, let me take this space to ask you this: Don't you just hate it when broadcast analysts say, "You just can't X there?" Like, "You just can't drop that ball." Or, "You just can't make that kind of mistake." I mean, clearly you can do those things and players do them all the time. There are two sides trying to win a game and sometimes one of them plays better than the other. You don't want to drop that ball or make that mistake, but it's going to happen sometimes. What does saying, "You can't do that," add to the analysis of the moment?

Arizona Cardinals (8-7) at Los Angeles Rams (9-6), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

We'll know by the time this game kicks off if the outcome matters to the Buccaneers. If Tampa Bay beats Atlanta in the early afternoon, it won't matter, as the Bucs will have already locked in the five seed. However, at this moment we're operating in a vacuum of information so we'll answer this one as if it does matter. In that case, root for Arizona, because the Buccaneers still get that five seed with a loss of their own and a loss by the Rams. And, again, this is the scenario that slams the door on the Trubiskies if they simultaneously lose to Green Bay.

Verdict: Go Desert Rats, which is what my uncle in St. Louis still calls the Arizona club that fled Missouri in 1987. I know, pretty clever.

Seattle Seahawks (11-4) at San Francisco 49ers (6-9), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

We already decided that we want Green Bay to hold onto the first-round bye. If the Packers do happen to lose in Chicago, they would still get that top seed if Seattle also loses. So there's one reason to root against the Seahawks. Is there any reason to root for them? Not that we can think of. If the Saints lose to Carolina, the Seahawks beat the 49ers, the Bucs lose to the Falcons and the Rams beat the Cardinals, that would lead to Tampa Bay going to New Orleans in Round One? Would you rather do that or go to Seattle? There's no "12th Man" in Seattle this year and the Seahawks did lose to the Giants at home in Week 13. (We're choosing to ignore that they won their other seven home games.) Let's not root for any scenario that makes a Round One trip to the Superdome more likely.

Verdict: Go John Lynch's 49ers!

Washington Football Team (6-9) at Philadelphia Eagles (4-10-1), Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

A 6-9 center may control the paint but a 6-9 NFL team doesn't usually control its own playoff chances. Or, really, have any playoff chances. But that's the world we live in right now in the dying hours of 2020. Washington wins the NFC East and locks into the four seed by beating the Eagles, thereby ending the hopes of whichever team won the Cowboys-Giants game. In discussing that contest, we vaguely came down on the side of a first-round trip to Dallas, but what about the choice between Dallas and Washington. The Dallas destination still has the better weather consideration, but the Football Team is in disarray right now at the NFL's most important position, quarterback. That's particularly true if Alex Smith can't return from his leg injury. Dwayne Haskins has been released and the only other QBs on the roster now besides Smith are Taylor Heinicke and Steven Montez. Heinicke has 77 career NFL passes and is a previous backup with the St. Louis BattleHawks. Steven is the second best Montez on the Washington roster. Washington has a truly good defense, much better than the Cowboys, and that's concern, but their QB situation may make the offense toothless. So pick your poison.