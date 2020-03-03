Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah Releases Post-Combine Mock Draft

The NFL draft analyst and former scout has the Bucs going defense at pick No. 14.

Mar 03, 2020 at 12:32 PM
K'LavonChaisson
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(14) E K'Lavon Chaisson - Buiccaneers

The 500-piece puzzle that is the NFL Draft is starting to come together and create a clearer picture the closer we get to the end of April. A huge chunk of the puzzle was completed when the NFL Scouting Combine took place this past week in Indianapolis.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, who is the Network's senior draft analyst and former NFL scout himself, was on hand all week and in the booth with Rich Eisen for drills this past weekend. After seeing how well prospects tested on the field and getting to know them through interviews and media availability, Jeremiah has released his second mock draft of 2020 with perhaps more educated guesses on where each team's priorities lie and which prospects could potentially help them.

Daniel Jeremiah's 2020 NFL Mock Draft

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah breaks down this year's draft.

(1) QB Joe Burrow - Bengals
1 / 32

(1) QB Joe Burrow - Bengals

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(2) E Chase Young - Redskins
2 / 32

(2) E Chase Young - Redskins

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(7) CB Jeff Okudah - Jaguars
3 / 32

(7) CB Jeff Okudah - Jaguars

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(4) OL Tristan Wirfs - Giants
4 / 32

(4) OL Tristan Wirfs - Giants

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(5) QB Tua Tagovailoa - Dolphins
5 / 32

(5) QB Tua Tagovailoa - Dolphins

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(6) OT Mekhi Becton - Chargers
6 / 32

(6) OT Mekhi Becton - Chargers

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(7) LB/S Isaiah Simmons - Panthers
7 / 32

(7) LB/S Isaiah Simmons - Panthers

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(8) OT Jedrick Wills Jr. - Cardinals
8 / 32

(8) OT Jedrick Wills Jr. - Cardinals

Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(9) DT Derrick Brown - Jaguars
9 / 32

(9) DT Derrick Brown - Jaguars

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(10) OT Andrew Thomas - Browns
10 / 32

(10) OT Andrew Thomas - Browns

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(11) DB CJ Henderson - Jets
11 / 32

(11) DB CJ Henderson - Jets

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
JerryJeudy
12 / 32
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(13) QB Jordan Love - Colts
13 / 32

(13) QB Jordan Love - Colts

Copyright 2020The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(14) E K'Lavon Chaisson - Buiccaneers
14 / 32

(14) E K'Lavon Chaisson - Buiccaneers

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(15) LB Kenneth Murray - Broncos
15 / 32

(15) LB Kenneth Murray - Broncos

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(16) DT Javon Kinlaw - Falcons
16 / 32

(16) DT Javon Kinlaw - Falcons

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(17) WR CeeDee Lamb - Cowboys
17 / 32

(17) WR CeeDee Lamb - Cowboys

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(18) WR Henry Ruggs III - Dolphins
18 / 32

(18) WR Henry Ruggs III - Dolphins

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(19) CB A.J. Terrell - Raiders
19 / 32

(19) CB A.J. Terrell - Raiders

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(20) LB Patrick Queen - Jaguars
20 / 32

(20) LB Patrick Queen - Jaguars

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(21) WR Justin Jefferson - Eagles
21 / 32

(21) WR Justin Jefferson - Eagles

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(22) E Yetur Gross-Matos - Bills
22 / 32

(22) E Yetur Gross-Matos - Bills

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(23) QB Justin Herbert - Patriots
23 / 32

(23) QB Justin Herbert - Patriots

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(24) WR Brandon Aiyuk - Saints
24 / 32

(24) WR Brandon Aiyuk - Saints

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(25) CB Kristian Fulton - Vikings
25 / 32

(25) CB Kristian Fulton - Vikings

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(26) OT Austin Jackson - Dolphins
26 / 32

(26) OT Austin Jackson - Dolphins

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(27) CB Trevon Diggs - Seahawks
27 / 32

(27) CB Trevon Diggs - Seahawks

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(28) RB D'Andre Swift - Ravens
28 / 32

(28) RB D'Andre Swift - Ravens

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(27) OL Joshua Jones - Seahawks
29 / 32

(27) OL Joshua Jones - Seahawks

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(24) WR Denzel Mims - Saints
30 / 32

(24) WR Denzel Mims - Saints

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(31) S Xavier McKinney - 49ers
31 / 32

(31) S Xavier McKinney - 49ers

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(31) DT Ross Blacklock - 49ers
32 / 32

(31) DT Ross Blacklock - 49ers

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

For the Bucs, though much has been made about their need along the offensive line, Jeremiah has Tampa Bay taking LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson, an edge rusher, with their 14th overall pick.

"The Bucs need to work out the contract situation with Shaq Barrett, who is headed for free agency after posting 19.5 sacks in 2019, but adding more punch on the defensive line would make sense no matter what happens," writes Jeremiah.

It could potentially have something to do with the fact that all of the 'Big Four' offensive line prospects are gone in the top 10. Or, it could have to do with ho wmuch Chaisson impressed this past week.

Regardless of why, the Bucs would do well to add Chaisson to their front seven. Free agency has yet to hit and so the Bucs don't currently know the state of their current front seven, with so many defenders as impending free agents, including Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh. It could be expensive to keep all three. And an economical solution to it could be to add an edge rusher or even interior defender in the draft.

Then again, it's always good to add a pass rusher, period. Teams can't (and shouldn't) get enough.

Chaisson's Combine really upped his stock because the film on him is limited. He is coming out of LSU as a redshirt sophomore after his team won the National Championship, which all makes sense. But he tore his ACL in the first game of his second season with the team giving him really only has one season of quality starts under his belt from 2019 – but that seems to be enough. He further impressed last week in Indianapolis by acknowledging all of this and saying that for as good of a player as he was last year, he's nowhere near his ceiling. For all you need to know on Chaisson's stats, click on our Prospect Primer.

Related Content

news

Bucs Wielding Valuable Assets as 2020 Draft Arrives

The Buccaneers are well-equipped to strengthen their roster in the 2020 NFL Draft, which kicks off with the first round on Thursday night

news

Six Draft Storylines that Could Affect the Buccaneers

From the Giants' target at number four to the potential for QB-targeted to trades, there are a number of potential developments on draft night that would have an impact on who the Bucs land with their pick

news

2020 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 16.0

The FINAL mock draft roundup before we find out the real thing this weekend. Draft week is here!

news

Daniel Jeremiah Talks Trade Up for Buccaneers

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah broke down the top offensive tackle prospects on Thursday and also suggested the Bucs could be exploring the possibility of trading up to get one of them

news

Buccaneers.com 2020 Mock Draft 6.0

Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith drop the gimmicks and combine for one final joint set of predictions for the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and this time the Bucs make a bold move to get their man

news

2020 Prospect Primer: RB Cam Akers

The former Florida State Seminole is considered one of this year's top running back prospects of the 2020 draft class.

news

2020 Prospect Primer: WR Henry Ruggs III

The former Alabama wideout could be one of the first receivers off the board come next week along with former teammate Jerry Jeudy.

news

2020 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 15.0

Georgia's Andrew Thomas seems to be leading the way in who draft pundits are predicting the Bucs will pick at No. 14 overall in the NFL draft next week.

news

Draft and Post-Draft Free Agency Offer Receiver Options for the Bucs

Tom Brady has an elite pair of starting receivers to throw to in Tampa but the Bucs may choose to give their new quarterback another pass-catching option either in the draft or in the weeks that follow

news

Bucs Can Afford to Spend Draft Asset on Another QB

As was the case before the signing of Tom Brady, Jason Licht and the Buccaneers are open to the idea of drafting a quarterback this year, if the right prospect is there at the right time

news

Jason Licht: 'Sometimes Best Picks Not at Position of Need'

NFL analysts may or may not be right about the Bucs' biggest needs in the 2020 NFL draft, but in the end it's not always need that swings the final decision

news

Bucs Seven-Round Draft Projection, Challenge Style

In our first Bucs-only draft, you'll find seven selections that hit on some of the team's biggest needs plus an alternate-reality draft class in which the two selectors issued each other challenges that had to be met

Advertising