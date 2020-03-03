NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah Releases Post-Combine Mock Draft

For the Bucs, though much has been made about their need along the offensive line, Jeremiah has Tampa Bay taking LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson, an edge rusher, with their 14th overall pick.

"The Bucs need to work out the contract situation with Shaq Barrett, who is headed for free agency after posting 19.5 sacks in 2019, but adding more punch on the defensive line would make sense no matter what happens," writes Jeremiah.

It could potentially have something to do with the fact that all of the 'Big Four' offensive line prospects are gone in the top 10. Or, it could have to do with ho wmuch Chaisson impressed this past week.

Regardless of why, the Bucs would do well to add Chaisson to their front seven. Free agency has yet to hit and so the Bucs don't currently know the state of their current front seven, with so many defenders as impending free agents, including Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh. It could be expensive to keep all three. And an economical solution to it could be to add an edge rusher or even interior defender in the draft.

Then again, it's always good to add a pass rusher, period. Teams can't (and shouldn't) get enough.