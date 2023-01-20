NFL Reveals 69 Players Granted Special Eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft 

The 2023 NFL Draft declarations will provide an infusion of youth to this year's class. The compilation of 69 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft was released by the NFL on Friday. Additionally, thirteen underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining are also eligible for selection in April.
Each of the 69 players granted special eligibility have met the league's mandated three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting a written application to the league office on or before the January 16 deadline.
Players granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft:
- Abanikanda, Israel - RB Pittsburgh
- Achane, Devon - RB Texas A&M
- Addison, Jordan - WR Southern California
- Anderson, M.J. - DE Iowa State
- Anudike-Uzomah, Felix - DE Kansas State
- Austin, Alex - DB Oregon State
- Banks, Deonte - DB Maryland
- Bigsby, Tank - RB Auburn
- Boutte, Kayshon - WR LSU
- Bradford, Anthony - G LSU
- Branch, Brian - DB Alabama
- Bresee, Bryan - DT Clemson
- Carter, Jalen - DT Georgia
- Dexter, Gervon - DT Florida
- Downs, Josh - WR North Carolina
- Evans, Zach - RB Mississippi
- Forbes, Emmanuel - DB Mississippi State
- Gibbs, Jahmyr - RB Alabama
- Gonzalez, Christian - DB Oregon
- Harrison, Anton - T Oklahoma
- Herbig, Nick - LB Wisconsin
- Hill, Brandon - DB Pittsburgh
- Hyatt, Jalin - WR Tennessee
- Jarrett, Rakim - WR Maryland
- Johnson, Antonio - DB Texas A&M
- Johnston, Quentin - WR TCU
- Jones, Broderick - T Georgia
- Jones, Jaylon -DB Texas A&M
- Joseph, Brandon - DB Notre Dame
- Kancey, Calijah - DT Pittsburgh
- Kraft, Tucker - TE South Dakota State
- Mayer, Michael - TE Notre Dame
- McBride, DeWayne - RB Alabama-Birmingham
- McKee, Tanner - QB Stanford
- Miller, Kendre - RB TCU
- Mims, Marvin - WR Oklahoma
- Mitchell, Cameron - DB Northwestern
- Mitchell, Keaton - RB East Carolina
- Murphy, Myles - DE Clemson
- Nichols, Lew - RB Central Michigan
- Ojulari, B.J. - DE LSU
- Pelley, J-Min - DT Calgary (Canada)
- Phillips, Clark - DB Utah
- Porter, Joey - DB Penn State
- Richardson, Anthony - QB Florida
- Ricks, Eli - DB Alabama
- Ringo, Kelee - DB Georgia
- Robinson, Bijan - RB Texas
- Roy, Jaquelin - DT LSU
- Sanders, Drew - LB Arkansas
- Scott, Tyler - WR Cincinnati
- Sewell, Noah - LB Oregon
- Skoronski, Peter - T Northwestern
- Smith, Cam - DB South Carolina
- Smith-Njigba, Jaxon - WR Ohio State
- Strange, Brenton - TE Penn State
- Stroud, C.J. - QB Ohio State
- Tippmann, Joseph - C Wisconsin
- Torrence, Rashad - DB Florida
- Tucker, Sean - RB Syracuse
- Tuipulotu, Tuli - DE Southern California
- Valentine, Carrington - DB Kentucky
- Van Ness, Lukas - DE Iowa
- Vaughn, Deuce - RB Kansas State
- Washington, Darnell - TE Georgia
- Washington, Parker - WR Penn State
- Williams, Garrett - DB Syracuse
- Wooden, Colby - DE Auburn
- Wypler, Luke - C Ohio State
The following 13 underclassmen have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:
- Anderson, Will - LB Alabama
- Douglas, Demario - WR Liberty
- Foskey, Isaiah - DE Notre Dame
- Hickman, Ronnie - DB Ohio State
- Hull, Evan - RB Northwestern
- Johnson, Paris - T Ohio State
- McClendon, Warren - T Georgia
- Morris, Mike - DE Michigan
- Simpson, Trenton - LB Clemson
- Smith, Mazi - DT Michigan
- Spears, Tyjae - RB Tulane
- Turner, D.J. - DB Michigan
- Young, Bryce - QB Alabama
The following players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility; however, such players may be eligible to remove their name from consideration on or before the February 3, 2023 deadline to opt out of the Draft:
- Bachmeier, Hank- QB Boise State
- Billingsley, Jahleel - TE Texas
- Musgrave, Luke - TE Oregon State
- Smith, Ainias WR Texas A&M