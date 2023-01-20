Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL Reveals 69 Players Granted Special Eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft 

Here is a listing of underclassman granted eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri

Jan 20, 2023 at 01:23 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

221218_KZ_Bengals_Bucs_0019

The 2023 NFL Draft declarations will provide an infusion of youth to this year's class. The compilation of 69 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft was released by the NFL on Friday. Additionally, thirteen underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining are also eligible for selection in April.

Each of the 69 players granted special eligibility have met the league's mandated three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting a written application to the league office on or before the January 16 deadline.

Players granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft:

  • Abanikanda, Israel - RB Pittsburgh
  • Achane, Devon - RB Texas A&M
  • Addison, Jordan - WR Southern California
  • Anderson, M.J. - DE Iowa State
  • Anudike-Uzomah, Felix - DE Kansas State
  • Austin, Alex - DB Oregon State
  • Banks, Deonte - DB Maryland
  • Bigsby, Tank - RB Auburn
  • Boutte, Kayshon - WR LSU
  • Bradford, Anthony - G LSU
  • Branch, Brian - DB Alabama
  • Bresee, Bryan - DT Clemson
  • Carter, Jalen - DT Georgia
  • Dexter, Gervon - DT Florida
  • Downs, Josh - WR North Carolina
  • Evans, Zach - RB Mississippi
  • Forbes, Emmanuel - DB Mississippi State
  • Gibbs, Jahmyr - RB Alabama
  • Gonzalez, Christian - DB Oregon
  • Harrison, Anton - T Oklahoma
  • Herbig, Nick - LB Wisconsin
  • Hill, Brandon - DB Pittsburgh
  • Hyatt, Jalin - WR Tennessee
  • Jarrett, Rakim - WR Maryland
  • Johnson, Antonio - DB Texas A&M
  • Johnston, Quentin - WR TCU
  • Jones, Broderick - T Georgia
  • Jones, Jaylon -DB Texas A&M
  • Joseph, Brandon - DB Notre Dame
  • Kancey, Calijah - DT Pittsburgh
  • Kraft, Tucker - TE South Dakota State
  • Mayer, Michael - TE Notre Dame
  • McBride, DeWayne - RB Alabama-Birmingham
  • McKee, Tanner - QB Stanford
  • Miller, Kendre - RB TCU
  • Mims, Marvin - WR Oklahoma
  • Mitchell, Cameron - DB Northwestern
  • Mitchell, Keaton - RB East Carolina
  • Murphy, Myles - DE Clemson
  • Nichols, Lew - RB Central Michigan
  • Ojulari, B.J. - DE LSU
  • Pelley, J-Min - DT Calgary (Canada)
  • Phillips, Clark - DB Utah
  • Porter, Joey - DB Penn State
  • Richardson, Anthony - QB Florida
  • Ricks, Eli - DB Alabama
  • Ringo, Kelee - DB Georgia
  • Robinson, Bijan - RB Texas
  • Roy, Jaquelin - DT LSU
  • Sanders, Drew - LB Arkansas
  • Scott, Tyler - WR Cincinnati
  • Sewell, Noah - LB Oregon
  • Skoronski, Peter - T Northwestern
  • Smith, Cam - DB South Carolina
  • Smith-Njigba, Jaxon - WR Ohio State
  • Strange, Brenton - TE Penn State
  • Stroud, C.J. - QB Ohio State
  • Tippmann, Joseph - C Wisconsin
  • Torrence, Rashad - DB Florida
  • Tucker, Sean - RB Syracuse
  • Tuipulotu, Tuli - DE Southern California
  • Valentine, Carrington - DB Kentucky
  • Van Ness, Lukas - DE Iowa
  • Vaughn, Deuce - RB Kansas State
  • Washington, Darnell - TE Georgia
  • Washington, Parker - WR Penn State
  • Williams, Garrett - DB Syracuse
  • Wooden, Colby - DE Auburn
  • Wypler, Luke - C Ohio State

The following 13 underclassmen have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

  • Anderson, Will - LB Alabama
  • Douglas, Demario - WR Liberty
  • Foskey, Isaiah - DE Notre Dame
  • Hickman, Ronnie - DB Ohio State
  • Hull, Evan - RB Northwestern
  • Johnson, Paris - T Ohio State
  • McClendon, Warren - T Georgia
  • Morris, Mike - DE Michigan
  • Simpson, Trenton - LB Clemson
  • Smith, Mazi - DT Michigan
  • Spears, Tyjae - RB Tulane
  • Turner, D.J. - DB Michigan
  • Young, Bryce - QB Alabama

The following players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility; however, such players may be eligible to remove their name from consideration on or before the February 3, 2023 deadline to opt out of the Draft:

  • Bachmeier, Hank- QB Boise State
  • Billingsley, Jahleel - TE Texas
  • Musgrave, Luke - TE Oregon State
  • Smith, Ainias WR Texas A&M

Related Content

news

Buccaneers Make Changes to Coaching Staff

On Thursday, the Bucs parted ways with Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and five other assistants, with three more electing to retire, as the team's focus shifted to the 2023 season

news

On to 2023 | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about the biggest changes coming for the Buccaneers, the team's positioning in the 2023 draft and more

news

Key Dates for the 2023 NFL Season

Here are some important dates to mark on the calendar as the 2023 season gets underway

news

Dallas Pressured Tom Brady Without Blitzing | A Next Gen Look at Cowboys-Bucs

The Cowboys only blitzed Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on 8.8% of his 68 dropbacks on Monday night but still managed to create a good amount of pressure, making the task much harder for Tampa Bay's passing game

Advertising