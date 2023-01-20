NFL Reveals 69 Players Granted Special Eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft 

The 2023 NFL Draft declarations will provide an infusion of youth to this year's class. The compilation of 69 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft was released by the NFL on Friday. Additionally, thirteen underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining are also eligible for selection in April.

Each of the 69 players granted special eligibility have met the league's mandated three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting a written application to the league office on or before the January 16 deadline.

Players granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft:

Abanikanda, Israel - RB Pittsburgh

Achane, Devon - RB Texas A&M

Addison, Jordan - WR Southern California

Anderson, M.J. - DE Iowa State

Anudike-Uzomah, Felix - DE Kansas State

Austin, Alex - DB Oregon State

Banks, Deonte - DB Maryland

Bigsby, Tank - RB Auburn

Boutte, Kayshon - WR LSU

Bradford, Anthony - G LSU

Branch, Brian - DB Alabama

Bresee, Bryan - DT Clemson

Carter, Jalen - DT Georgia

Dexter, Gervon - DT Florida

Downs, Josh - WR North Carolina

Evans, Zach - RB Mississippi

Forbes, Emmanuel - DB Mississippi State

Gibbs, Jahmyr - RB Alabama

Gonzalez, Christian - DB Oregon

Harrison, Anton - T Oklahoma

Herbig, Nick - LB Wisconsin

Hill, Brandon - DB Pittsburgh

Hyatt, Jalin - WR Tennessee

Jarrett, Rakim - WR Maryland

Johnson, Antonio - DB Texas A&M

Johnston, Quentin - WR TCU

Jones, Broderick - T Georgia

Jones, Jaylon -DB Texas A&M

Joseph, Brandon - DB Notre Dame

Kancey, Calijah - DT Pittsburgh

Kraft, Tucker - TE South Dakota State

Mayer, Michael - TE Notre Dame

McBride, DeWayne - RB Alabama-Birmingham

McKee, Tanner - QB Stanford

Miller, Kendre - RB TCU

Mims, Marvin - WR Oklahoma

Mitchell, Cameron - DB Northwestern

Mitchell, Keaton - RB East Carolina

Murphy, Myles - DE Clemson

Nichols, Lew - RB Central Michigan

Ojulari, B.J. - DE LSU

Pelley, J-Min - DT Calgary (Canada)

Phillips, Clark - DB Utah

Porter, Joey - DB Penn State

Richardson, Anthony - QB Florida

Ricks, Eli - DB Alabama

Ringo, Kelee - DB Georgia

Robinson, Bijan - RB Texas

Roy, Jaquelin - DT LSU

Sanders, Drew - LB Arkansas

Scott, Tyler - WR Cincinnati

Sewell, Noah - LB Oregon

Skoronski, Peter - T Northwestern

Smith, Cam - DB South Carolina

Smith-Njigba, Jaxon - WR Ohio State

Strange, Brenton - TE Penn State

Stroud, C.J. - QB Ohio State

Tippmann, Joseph - C Wisconsin

Torrence, Rashad - DB Florida

Tucker, Sean - RB Syracuse

Tuipulotu, Tuli - DE Southern California

Valentine, Carrington - DB Kentucky

Van Ness, Lukas - DE Iowa

Vaughn, Deuce - RB Kansas State

Washington, Darnell - TE Georgia

Washington, Parker - WR Penn State

Williams, Garrett - DB Syracuse

Wooden, Colby - DE Auburn

Wypler, Luke - C Ohio State

The following 13 underclassmen have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

Anderson, Will - LB Alabama

Douglas, Demario - WR Liberty

Foskey, Isaiah - DE Notre Dame

Hickman, Ronnie - DB Ohio State

Hull, Evan - RB Northwestern

Johnson, Paris - T Ohio State

McClendon, Warren - T Georgia

Morris, Mike - DE Michigan

Simpson, Trenton - LB Clemson

Smith, Mazi - DT Michigan

Spears, Tyjae - RB Tulane

Turner, D.J. - DB Michigan

Young, Bryce - QB Alabama

