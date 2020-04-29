Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020 05:21 PM

Bucs Exercise Fifth-Year Option on O.J. Howard

The Buccaneers have elected to pick up the fifth-year option that was part of TE O.J. Howard's initial contract after he was drafted in the first round in 2017

Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

190929_MC_Bucs_Rams_1473
Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Four days after the 2020 NFL Draft came to an end, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making a move with their top pick from the 2017 draft, tight end O.J. Howard.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers officially exercised the fifth-year option in Howard's initial NFL contract, which would cover the 2021 season. He was the team's first-round pick in the 2017 draft, and 2011 all first-round picks have received four-year deals with a team option for a fifth season. Each team must choose whether to pick up that option before the player's fourth season. The specific deadline to do so this year was May 3.

This is the fourth year in a row in which Tampa Bay has picked up that option on the relevant first-rounder, having done so with wide receiver Mike Evans in 2017, quarterback Jameis Winston in 2019 and cornerback Vernon Hargreaves last year. Evans subsequently signed a new long-term deal with the Bucs in 2018, while Winston played through his fifth season before departing in free agency. Hargreaves was waived last season and ended up with the Houston Texans.

The Buccaneers loaded up at the tight end position last week with a trade for former Patriot Rob Gronkowski, who caught 90 touchdown passes from Tampa Bay's new quarterback, Tom Brady, when the two were teammates in New England. Even with that addition, the Buccaneers believe they can utilize multiple tight ends to good effect, including Howard and Cameron Brate.

Howard, the 19th-overall selection in 2017, has played in 38 games with 36 starts in his first three seasons with the Buccaneers, catching 94 passes for 1,456 yards and 12 touchdowns. His career average of 15.5 yards per catch is an indication of his downfield play-making ability, and he led all qualifying tight ends with a 16.6-yard average in 2018. He also scored 11 touchdowns in his first 24 NFL contests.

While the 2019 season, Howard's first in Bruce Arians' offense, was his least productive on a per-game basis, with 16 catches for 226 yards in a four-game span from Weeks 13-16.

Prior to the last four years, the Bucs had not picked up a fifth-year option under the new CBA rules. Clayborn, noted above, was their first opportunity. They had two first-round picks in 2012 in safety Mark Barron and running back Doug Martin, but Barron was traded to the Rams prior to the option decision and the team declined to pick up Martin's fifth year, though he was subsequently signed to a second contract. The Bucs traded their 2013 first-round pick to get veteran cornerback Darrelle Revis.

Related Content

Bucs Re-Sign Josh Wells to Bolster Tackle Depth
news

Bucs Re-Sign Josh Wells to Bolster Tackle Depth

The Bucs have retained another one of their unrestricted free agents, bringing back veteran lineman Josh Wells, who served as the swing tackle in 2019 and started at both right and left tackle
Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley (11) intercepts a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver La'Michael Pettway (7) on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto (35) is at right. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
news

Bucs Complete Deals with Four More Undrafted Free Agents

Not long after announcing the signings of nine players who went undrafted in April, the Buccaneers added four more to their rookie haul, including Oklahoma CB Parnell Motley
QB Reid Sinnett
news

Bucs Add to 2020 Draft Haul in 'Round Eight'

The Bucs found a rookie quarterback after the draft and also added a trio of outside linebacker prospects in their first group of undrafted rookie signings
Elliott Fry
news

Bucs Claim Kicker Elliott Fry

Tampa Bay has added a second kicker to its offseason roster, claiming Elliott Fry off waivers from Carolina…Fry, who had a strong season in the short-lived AAF, is competition for incumbent Matt Gay
Stunning Trade Reunites Rob Gronkowski with Tom Brady as Buccaneers
news

Stunning Trade Reunites Rob Gronkowski with Tom Brady as Buccaneers

Tampa Bay's impressive 2020 offseason got another jolt on Tuesday when the Buccaneers sent a fourth-round pick to New England for Rob Gronkowski, one of the most prolific tight ends in NFL history
Blaine Gabbert Gets Second Act with Bucs
news

Blaine Gabbert Gets Second Act with Bucs

Veteran QB Blaine Gabbert, who has starting experience in a Bruce Arians offense, will get another shot at claiming the Bucs' top reserve spot after he lost the 2019 season to a shoulder injury
Ryan Smith Re-Signs with Bucs
news

Ryan Smith Re-Signs with Bucs

The Buccaneers have retained one of their best special teams players, as CB Ryan Smith is the latest unrestricted free agent to return to the Tampa on a new deal in 2020
Ndamukong Suh Staying Too!
news

Ndamukong Suh Staying Too!

After using a franchise tag on Shaq Barrett and re-signing Jason Pierre-Paul, the Buccaneers completed their front-seven trifecta on Thursday when they struck a new deal with DL Ndamukong Suh
Bucs Re-Sign Two More Defenders
news

Bucs Re-Sign Two More Defenders

S Andrew Adams and DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches each signed one-year deals with the Bucs on Tuesday, joining several other players from a rising defense who have been retained in the last two weeks
ALL IN! TOM BRADY, BUCS TEAM UP TO PURSUE CHAMPIONSHIPS
news

ALL IN! TOM BRADY, BUCS TEAM UP TO PURSUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the boldest free agent move in franchise history, the Buccaneers have signed six-time champion Tom Brady to be their quarterback and help them pursue more titles
Bucs Keep Kevin Minter in the Fold
news

Bucs Keep Kevin Minter in the Fold

Tampa Bay has agreed to terms on a new one-year deal with ILB Kevin Minter, who proved valuable last year as a fill-in starter and special teams ace

Advertising