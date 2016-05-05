One Buc Mailbag: The Drafted & The Undrafted

So I understand that concept, even if I don't agree with how it is applied here. Last year, the best kicker in the league (the Cowboys' Dan Bailey) made 93.8% of his field goals and 100% of his extra points from the new, longer distance. Seven other kickers topped 90% on field goals and three of those seven made either all or all but one of their PATs. The Bucs' kickers combined to make 72.5% of their field goals while misfiring on 31 of 34 extra point tries. Connor Barth was an obvious improvement over Kyle Brindza, who flamed out early, but even the proven Barth succeeded at just 82.1% on field goals.

Barth has had some excellent stretches for the Buccaneers and will probably find another job in the league. I hope so; he deserves it and he's very easy to root for. That said, over the past five years, the Bucs' field goal percentage has been at 81.8%. The best team in the league (Dallas) has bene at 90.6%. That, to me, is a significant difference. Jason Licht and company clearly believe that Roberto Aguayo can be a kicker on the caliber of Bailey or the annually proficient Stephen Gostkowski. If they're right, they've made a very big improvement to the team, which is the whole idea of the draft.

(By the way, I find it funny that, collectively, we got 749 words into this discussion before mentioning Aguayo's name. That's an indication of how divisive this issue is – just the phrase, "kicker in the second round," sets off the discussion, without any consideration of how good that kicker might be.)