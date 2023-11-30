2023 Game Preview: Panthers-Buccaneers, Week 13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' most recent victory was in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans. That was also the last time the Buccaneers played on their home field. Now, in Week 13, they are hoping that a return home and the resumption of NFC South intra-divisional action can get them back in the win column and spark a successful playoff chase down the stretch.

Coming to town is the 1-10 Carolina Panthers for the first of two meetings with the Buccaneers over the final six weeks. The Buccaneers are 1-1 against division opponents, having won in New Orleans in Week Four and lost at home to Atlanta in Week Seven. Getting another win within the division is critical as the 4-7 Buccaneers try to chase down the 5-6 Falcons and 5-6 Saints.

Mostly, though, the Buccaneers simply want to get back to the winning brand of football they were playing in the season's first month before a run of six losses in seven weeks.

"It's hard – it's extremely hard losing like this with the talent that we have," said wide receiver Mike Evans, who caught his eighth and ninth touchdown passes in last Sunday's loss in Indianapolis. "Fortunately for us, our goals are still there. They still can be accomplished. That's what's kind of keeping me balanced right now."

Win or lose, the Buccaneers try to stick to their "24-hour rule" and put any negative thoughts following a loss behind them to better focus on the task at hand. Head Coach Todd Bowles contends his team remains motivated, united and confident.

"They're in a positive mindset," said Bowles. "We understand losing is frustrating, but we understand it's all together. We're all in the same group. Nobody is pointing fingers and everybody understands that. We just keep chopping at the little things [to] try and make the corrections right and keep moving."

The Panthers have also struggled to stack wins, obviously, and the frustration in Charlotte was enough to prompt a dramatic move after the team lost to Tennessee in Week 12. The Panthers parted ways with first-year Head Coach Frank Reich and installed Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor as their interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was with the Panthers last year when they fired Head Coach Matt Rhule in Week Six and knows that an in-season coaching change can sometimes produce positive results.

"Having been in that spot before, everybody rallies around it, honestly," said Mayfield. "It's one of those things that brings people together. I know 'Tabes' very well. I was there with him last year – he's a great guy, so I think he is going to have those guys fired up. At this point, they don't have anything to lose, so they're going to be playing 100%. We have to be ready for whatever they have. All different coverages, blitzes and packages that they might have, and just be prepared for that."

The Panthers are also playing with a rookie quarterback after trading up to nab Alabama's Bryce Young with the first overall pick. Young has had the types of ups and downs that rookie passers often experience but he was picked first due to a very impressive physical skill set. Overall Carolina's offense has struggled to score points, ranking 29th at 15.7 per game. The Panthers' defense has a strong core of standout players, such as edge rusher Brian Burnes, defensive tackle Derrick Brown and linebacker Frankie Luvu. Reinforcements could be on the way as soon as this Sunday as both safety Jeremy Chinn and outside linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos were designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week. They have joined cornerback Jaycee Horn, who was also designated to return on November 13, on the practice field and all three would be eligible to return to game action on Sunday.

Four of the Bucs' final six games of the regular season will be against NFC South opponents, meaning the division is still very much up for grabs. For Tampa Bay, the round robin begins on Sunday against the Panthers, with kickoff scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.

ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES

The Panthers lead the all-time series with the Buccaneers, 25-20, but the Buccaneers have won five of the last six meetings and seven of the last nine. That includes consecutive season sweeps in 2020 and 2021, the first time the Bucs had managed that against Carolina since the NFC South was formed in 2002. The Buccaneers and Panthers also met three times before realignment put them in the same division, including a contest in Death Valley that the Bucs won, 20-13, in the Panthers' 1995 inaugural season.

Since the two teams started playing each other twice a year, the head-to-head battle has traditionally been one-sided, though that side often flips back and forth. From 2002-17, 13 of the 16 season series between these two teams ended in a sweep, including every one from 2009 through 2017. It went Carolina's way in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017. The Bucs got the sweep in 2002, 2010, 2012 and 2016. Interestingly, the three splits came in years the Buccaneers either made the playoffs (2005, 2007) or really should have (2008…which ended in a four-game losing streak after a 9-3 start).

The most recent season series in 2022, however, was a split, with each team winning at home. Carolina handed the Bucs perhaps their most humbling loss of the season in Week Seven, a 21-3 drubbing at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Panthers came into the game with a 1-5 record and had recently fired Head Coach Matt Rhule and traded superstar running back Christian McCaffrey. Third-string quarterback P.J. Walker completed 16 of his 22 passes and tossed two touchdowns against no interceptions and running backs D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard combined for 181 rushing yards.

The rematch in Week 17 proved to be one of the Buccaneers' most important wins in recent years as it clinched the team's second straight NFC South title and made a potential divisional free-for-all in Week 18 moot. It didn't come easily, as the Panthers rushed out to a quick 14-0 lead on two Sam Darnold touchdown passes, but Tom Brady solved the problem by repeatedly throwing moon shots to Mike Evans. Evans caught touchdown passes of 63, 57 and 30 yards and finished the game with 207 yards on 10 grabs. His last one put the Bucs in the lead for the first time in the fourth quarter, and a Brady touchdown run provided the final winning margin in a 30-24 squeaker.

The Bucs and Panthers met twice in the final three weeks of the 2021 season, with Tampa Bay taking both contests by a combined score of 73-23. In the regular season finale, the Buccaneers got 137 receiving yards from Rob Gronkowski and two touchdown receptions from Evans before wideout Scotty Miller capped the scoring by taking an end-around 33 yards for a touchdown. Two weeks earlier, the Buccaneers had prevailed at Bank of America Stadium when the defense sacked quarterbacks Darnold and Cam Newton a total of seven times and allowing just two field goals. Safety Jordan Whitehead had a key interception and three pass break-ups. Ke'Shawn Vaughn's 55-yard touchdown jaunt, the Bucs' longest run of the year, started the scoring and emerging wideout Cyril Grayson accounted for 95 yards of offense, including a 62-yard reception.

In 2020, the Bucs' September win at home against Carolina was the first of 15 they would stack up on their way to a Super Bowl championship, and the first win as a Buccaneer for Tom Brady. Leonard Fournette paced the offense with 116 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns and Carlton Davis and Whitehead each had interceptions off Teddy Bridgewater in a 31-17 decision. The rematch in Charlotte in November was a high-scoring affair that included the longest run in Buccaneers' history, Ronald Jones' 98-yard touchdown dash. Incredibly, the Buccaneers scored on 10 straight possessions to pull away from the Panthers for a 46-23 win.

In 2019, the Buccaneers secured a tight win in Charlotte on a Thursday night in Week Two when Vernon Hargreaves knocked Christian McCaffrey out of bounds two yards shy of the sticks on an all-or-nothing fourth-down run off a direct snap. That 20-14 Bucs win was balanced four weeks later by a 37-26 win for Carolina in a game played in London.