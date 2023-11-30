2023 Game Preview: Panthers-Buccaneers, Week 13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' most recent victory was in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans. That was also the last time the Buccaneers played on their home field. Now, in Week 13, they are hoping that a return home and the resumption of NFC South intra-divisional action can get them back in the win column and spark a successful playoff chase down the stretch.
Coming to town is the 1-10 Carolina Panthers for the first of two meetings with the Buccaneers over the final six weeks. The Buccaneers are 1-1 against division opponents, having won in New Orleans in Week Four and lost at home to Atlanta in Week Seven. Getting another win within the division is critical as the 4-7 Buccaneers try to chase down the 5-6 Falcons and 5-6 Saints.
Mostly, though, the Buccaneers simply want to get back to the winning brand of football they were playing in the season's first month before a run of six losses in seven weeks.
"It's hard – it's extremely hard losing like this with the talent that we have," said wide receiver Mike Evans, who caught his eighth and ninth touchdown passes in last Sunday's loss in Indianapolis. "Fortunately for us, our goals are still there. They still can be accomplished. That's what's kind of keeping me balanced right now."
Win or lose, the Buccaneers try to stick to their "24-hour rule" and put any negative thoughts following a loss behind them to better focus on the task at hand. Head Coach Todd Bowles contends his team remains motivated, united and confident.
"They're in a positive mindset," said Bowles. "We understand losing is frustrating, but we understand it's all together. We're all in the same group. Nobody is pointing fingers and everybody understands that. We just keep chopping at the little things [to] try and make the corrections right and keep moving."
The Panthers have also struggled to stack wins, obviously, and the frustration in Charlotte was enough to prompt a dramatic move after the team lost to Tennessee in Week 12. The Panthers parted ways with first-year Head Coach Frank Reich and installed Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor as their interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was with the Panthers last year when they fired Head Coach Matt Rhule in Week Six and knows that an in-season coaching change can sometimes produce positive results.
"Having been in that spot before, everybody rallies around it, honestly," said Mayfield. "It's one of those things that brings people together. I know 'Tabes' very well. I was there with him last year – he's a great guy, so I think he is going to have those guys fired up. At this point, they don't have anything to lose, so they're going to be playing 100%. We have to be ready for whatever they have. All different coverages, blitzes and packages that they might have, and just be prepared for that."
The Panthers are also playing with a rookie quarterback after trading up to nab Alabama's Bryce Young with the first overall pick. Young has had the types of ups and downs that rookie passers often experience but he was picked first due to a very impressive physical skill set. Overall Carolina's offense has struggled to score points, ranking 29th at 15.7 per game. The Panthers' defense has a strong core of standout players, such as edge rusher Brian Burnes, defensive tackle Derrick Brown and linebacker Frankie Luvu. Reinforcements could be on the way as soon as this Sunday as both safety Jeremy Chinn and outside linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos were designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week. They have joined cornerback Jaycee Horn, who was also designated to return on November 13, on the practice field and all three would be eligible to return to game action on Sunday.
Four of the Bucs' final six games of the regular season will be against NFC South opponents, meaning the division is still very much up for grabs. For Tampa Bay, the round robin begins on Sunday against the Panthers, with kickoff scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.
GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS
Carolina Panthers (1-10) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)
Sunday, December 3, 4:05 p.m. ET
Raymond James Stadium (capacity: 65,844)
Tampa, Florida
Television: CBS (Local WTSP Channel 10)
TV Broadcast Team: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), James Lofton and Jay Feely (analysts), Tiffany Blackmon (reporter)
Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station
Radio Broadcast Team: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline)
Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente
Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramática (analyst)
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES
The Panthers lead the all-time series with the Buccaneers, 25-20, but the Buccaneers have won five of the last six meetings and seven of the last nine. That includes consecutive season sweeps in 2020 and 2021, the first time the Bucs had managed that against Carolina since the NFC South was formed in 2002. The Buccaneers and Panthers also met three times before realignment put them in the same division, including a contest in Death Valley that the Bucs won, 20-13, in the Panthers' 1995 inaugural season.
Since the two teams started playing each other twice a year, the head-to-head battle has traditionally been one-sided, though that side often flips back and forth. From 2002-17, 13 of the 16 season series between these two teams ended in a sweep, including every one from 2009 through 2017. It went Carolina's way in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017. The Bucs got the sweep in 2002, 2010, 2012 and 2016. Interestingly, the three splits came in years the Buccaneers either made the playoffs (2005, 2007) or really should have (2008…which ended in a four-game losing streak after a 9-3 start).
The most recent season series in 2022, however, was a split, with each team winning at home. Carolina handed the Bucs perhaps their most humbling loss of the season in Week Seven, a 21-3 drubbing at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Panthers came into the game with a 1-5 record and had recently fired Head Coach Matt Rhule and traded superstar running back Christian McCaffrey. Third-string quarterback P.J. Walker completed 16 of his 22 passes and tossed two touchdowns against no interceptions and running backs D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard combined for 181 rushing yards.
The rematch in Week 17 proved to be one of the Buccaneers' most important wins in recent years as it clinched the team's second straight NFC South title and made a potential divisional free-for-all in Week 18 moot. It didn't come easily, as the Panthers rushed out to a quick 14-0 lead on two Sam Darnold touchdown passes, but Tom Brady solved the problem by repeatedly throwing moon shots to Mike Evans. Evans caught touchdown passes of 63, 57 and 30 yards and finished the game with 207 yards on 10 grabs. His last one put the Bucs in the lead for the first time in the fourth quarter, and a Brady touchdown run provided the final winning margin in a 30-24 squeaker.
The Bucs and Panthers met twice in the final three weeks of the 2021 season, with Tampa Bay taking both contests by a combined score of 73-23. In the regular season finale, the Buccaneers got 137 receiving yards from Rob Gronkowski and two touchdown receptions from Evans before wideout Scotty Miller capped the scoring by taking an end-around 33 yards for a touchdown. Two weeks earlier, the Buccaneers had prevailed at Bank of America Stadium when the defense sacked quarterbacks Darnold and Cam Newton a total of seven times and allowing just two field goals. Safety Jordan Whitehead had a key interception and three pass break-ups. Ke'Shawn Vaughn's 55-yard touchdown jaunt, the Bucs' longest run of the year, started the scoring and emerging wideout Cyril Grayson accounted for 95 yards of offense, including a 62-yard reception.
In 2020, the Bucs' September win at home against Carolina was the first of 15 they would stack up on their way to a Super Bowl championship, and the first win as a Buccaneer for Tom Brady. Leonard Fournette paced the offense with 116 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns and Carlton Davis and Whitehead each had interceptions off Teddy Bridgewater in a 31-17 decision. The rematch in Charlotte in November was a high-scoring affair that included the longest run in Buccaneers' history, Ronald Jones' 98-yard touchdown dash. Incredibly, the Buccaneers scored on 10 straight possessions to pull away from the Panthers for a 46-23 win.
In 2019, the Buccaneers secured a tight win in Charlotte on a Thursday night in Week Two when Vernon Hargreaves knocked Christian McCaffrey out of bounds two yards shy of the sticks on an all-or-nothing fourth-down run off a direct snap. That 20-14 Bucs win was balanced four weeks later by a 37-26 win for Carolina in a game played in London.
Perhaps the most notable wins for Tampa Bay in the series with Carolina came in 2002 and 2005. At the midpoint of the 2002 Super Bowl campaign, the Buccaneers were coming off a deflating loss in Philadelphia (again) and had to play at Carolina without their quarterback, Brad Johnson, who woke up with the flu. Defense dominated and the Bucs were trailing 9-6 late in the fourth quarter before Martin Gramatica saved the day with two long field goals. In 2005, the Buccaneers were in the middle of a late-season three-game road swing when they went to Bank of America Stadium and won a battle for first place by a 20-10 score. Ronde Barber punctuated that game with a sack and a critical interception, becoming the first cornerback ever to reach 40 interceptions and 25 sacks in his career.
NOTABLE CONNECTIONS
- Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht was a member of the Panthers' scouting staff in 1998.
- Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield spent the majority of the 2022 season with the Panthers. He was traded to Carolina by the Cleveland Browns in July of 2022 and subsequently won a preseason competition with Sam Darnold to earn the opening-day starting job under center. He played in seven games with six starts for the Panthers before being waived in December and claimed by the Rams.
- Carolina Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero launched his NFL coaching career in 2007 when he joined Jon Gruden's staff as a defensive quality control coach. He held that position for two seasons under Gruden and one more under Raheem Morris.
- Similarly, Todd Wash, now the Panthers' defensive line coach, got his first NFL coaching job in Tampa in the same year, and with the same title of defensive quality control coach. He was promoted in 2008 to defensive line coach and held that job for three seasons before moving on to the Seattle Seahawks.
- Six years prior to the arrivals in Tampa of Evero and Wash, Jim Caldwell joined Tony Dungy's 2001 staff as the quarterbacks coach. Caldwell would follow Dungy to Indianapolis in 2002 and eventually earn head coaching stints with the Colts and Lions. He is now a senior assistant on Carolina's staff.
- Kevin Winston, who is currently the Panthers' Vice President of Player Affairs, served as Tampa Bay's director of player development on Dungy's staff from 1996-99.
SENIOR COACHING STAFFS
Tampa Bay:
- Head Coach Todd Bowles
- Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin
- Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales
- Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers
- Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote
- Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong
Carolina:
- Interim Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor
- Offensive Coordinator Thomas Brown
- Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero
ADDITIONAL 2023 CHANGES/DEVELOPMENTS OF NOTE
Buccaneers:
- Todd Bowles enters his second season as the Bucs' head coach with a new offensive coordinator on his staff. Former Seahawks Quarterbacks Coach Dave Canales takes over for Byron Leftwich, who spent four seasons in that role, the first three under Head Coach Bruce Arians. Canales helped quarterback Geno Smith go from journeyman to the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 and has roots in the Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay systems.
- The Buccaneers made a number of other changes to Bowles' staff after the 2022 season, bringing in George Edwards (a former Vikings defensive coordinator) to coach outside linebackers, Brad Idzik to tutor wide receivers, and Skip Peete to take over the running backs room. David Raih and Jordan Somerville also joined the team as senior offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach, respectively. With the arrival of Edwards, defensive Pass Game Coordinator Larry Foote switched from the outside linebacker room to the inside linebacker group. Thaddeus Lewis, who spent the previous two seasons as an assistant wide receivers coach, was promoted to quarterbacks coach.
- After winning a Super Bowl and two division titles over the past three years, the Buccaneers saw an era come to an end when quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement in late January. To move on at the game's most critical position, the Buccaneers brought in former number-one overall draft pick Baker Mayfield to compete with 2021 second-round selection Kyle Trask. Former Ram John Wolford was also added for experienced depth in the quarterback room. Mayfield was named the opening-day starter by Bowles between the second and third preseason games in August.
- After largely "keeping the band together" for the 2021-22 seasons after their Super Bowl LV victory, the Buccaneers parted ways with a number of prominent players in 2023. Donovan Smith, who occupied the Bucs' starting left tackle spot for eight seasons, was released in March, as were tight end Cameron Brate, running back Leonard Fournette and kicker Ryan Succop. Safety Mike Edwards, quarterback Blaine Gabbert, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, safety Keanu Neal, defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches, wide receiver Breshad Perriman and tackle Josh Wells all found new homes in free agency while defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, wide receiver Julio Jones, outside linebacker Carl Nassib, tight end Kyle Rudolph and safety Logan Ryan were not re-signed.
Panthers:
- The Panthers brought in a new coaching staff over the offseason after choosing not to stick with Steve Wilks, who had served as the interim head coach after the in-season firing of Matt Rhule. Carolina instead turned to Frank Reich, who had also been dismissed as the head coach of the Colts during the 2022 season. On Monday, the Panthers started the process over again by firing Reich following the team's 1-10 start and naming Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor as the interim head coach. Quarterbacks Coach Josh McCown and Running Backs Coach Duce Staley were also let go.
- Other noteworthy additions to the coaching staff that Reich initially put together and who remain with the team are Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero and Offensive Coordinator Thomas Brown. Evero spent the 2022 season as the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator, leading the NFL's seventh-ranked unit. Brown interviewed extensively with various teams in the offseason, including the Buccaneers, and eventually left the Rams for Carolina, bringing with him a Sean McVay offensive influence.
- Carolina made a deep investment in what they hope will be their next franchise quarterback during the offseason. Originally slated to pick ninth in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Panthers instead made a bold move, trading wide receiver D.J. Moore, a 2023 second-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick to Chicago for the first-overall pick. Carolina then tabbed Alabama's Bryce Young as their choice, making him the first of three quarterbacks to go in the first four selections, as the Texans then took Ohio State's C.J. Stroud second and the Colts went with Florida's Anthony Richardson fourth. Young has started 10 of the Panthers' first 11 games, missing the Week Three contest against Seattle due to an ankle injury. Carolina also brought in seasoned veteran Andy Dalton to serve as Young's backup.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
- Wide receiver Mike Evans recorded his eighth and ninth touchdown reception of the season against Indianapolis last Sunday, giving him 90 in his career and putting him alone in 15th place in NFL history. One more would put him in a tie for 13th place with Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce (91) in 14th place. The Raiders' Davante Adams is also tied with Bruce in that spot but may have added to his own total by the time Evans catches Bruce.
- Wide receiver Chris Godwin grabbed his first touchdown catch in Buffalo in Week Eight, which allowed him to tie Ring of Honor member Jimmie Giles for third in team history in terms of total TDs scored and tie Cameron Brate for third in team history in touchdown receptions. Godwin currently has 34 touchdowns on his resume (33 receiving and one rushing), while Giles has 34, all receiving, and Brate has 33, all receiving. His next TD would break those ties.
- Linebacker Lavonte David has a team-leading 90 tackles this season, which has pushed his career total to 1,434, good for second most in franchise history. David needs 10 more tackles to reach 100 for the ninth time in his career. The only Buccaneer who has done that more often is Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks. That would also make him just the third NFL player to record at least 10 100-tackle seasons since 2000. The only other players to do that since the 2000 season are London Fletcher (14 times) and Bobby Wagner (11).
- Outside linebacker Yaya Diaby picked up two sacks in San Francisco in Week 11 and now has 4.0 on the season. He needs two more to tie Gaines Adams (6.0 in 2007) for the third most sacks by a rookie in Buccaneers annals.
- Defensive lineman Will Gholston played in his 164th regular season game in Week 12, putting him in a tie with Hall of Fame safety John Lynch for the sixth most in team history. At the same time, Evans played in his 148th game, tying Shelton Quarles for 10th place on that same list. Both Gholston and Evans would take sole possession of those spots with their next game played.
NOTABLY QUOTABLE
- Head Coach Todd Bowles on what he and his coaching staff do to self-evaluate and see where they can improve: "We've got to make sure the guys that can do certain things are doing the things that they can do well. We've got to continue to do that, without being predictable. We've got to make sure we put guys in position to make plays and have a chance to make plays that accentuate their strengths and hide their weaknesses."
- Quarterback Baker Mayfield on the growth of the offense this season and Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales' growth as a play-caller: "Obviously, the final production hasn't been there or else we'd be winning more games, but the run game has improved extremely the past couple of weeks against some good run-front teams. That's what we've been looking for is growth each week in the offense, but now we just need to finish in the redzone. It's kind of the same story there. We're able to move the ball, but [then there are] some of these momentum killers like we mentioned earlier. We've got to nip those out and just hammer it home and finish with touchdowns instead of field goals."
- Wide receiver Mike Evans on seeing QB Baker Mayfield come back in the Colts game after leaving with an ankle injury: "We were fired up, especially making those runs on third down – that was impressive how he trucked through a linebacker or a safety on one of those third-and-longs. Him doing that means a lot for our offense."
- DL Calijah Kancey on how the defense can tighten up against the run on Sunday: "I think we just play fundamental football and do all the little things right – it'll lead to bigger plays and stops that we need on defense."
- Bowles on how much of a challenge it can be to go against an interim head coach in their first game, as is the case this week with Panthers Interim Head Coach Chris Tabor: "You can't revamp your team in a week. Chris is a great coach, he's been a great special teams coach, he'll be a good head coach. You can't revamp your team in a week, so you concentrate on the scheme. I'm sure they'll tweak some things, but we've got to worry about the things we can correct ourselves and go out and play them and see what happens."