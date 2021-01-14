The Next Challenge | S.S. Mailbag 

Which Saints player will be the toughest challenge?

- @aydenlower_, via Instagram

The Saints are 13-4 and playing at home in the Divisional Round because they have a lot of very good players, and that's true on both side of the ball. Just to name a few on offense: Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Emmanuel Sanders and pretty much the entire offensive line. On defense: Trey Hendrickson, Cameron Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Demario Davis, Marshon Lattimore and Malcolm Jenkins. In his own category: Taysom Hill.

Can I at least have one player each on offense and defense to make this easier? It's my mailbag, so I'm saying yes.

Actually, it's not that hard on offense. Alvin Kamara is the player that opposing defenses really have to stop if they want to have a chance at slowing the Saints down. It might have been a tie with Thomas last year, but with the usually prolific receiver struggling with an ankle injury for most of the season Kamara became far and away the focal point of the Saints' attack. He led the team in both rushing and receiving yards and scored 21 touchdowns. 21!

Kamara can be lethal with the ball in his hands and the Saints know how to get it to him quickly and with room to run. He ran essentially twice as many screen routes as any other player in the NFL this year and was by far the NFL leader with 731 yards after the catch. Kamara can simply elude tacklers in the open field but he's not afraid of contact and can break tackles for extra yardage as well. Brees doesn't throw the ball downfield particularly often anymore, so the biggest threat to the Bucs' defense is Kamara eating up chunks of yardage on quick passes and runs around the end.

Since I'm not yet sure if Hendrickson is going to play or be at full strength on Sunday after missing the last game with a knee injury, I'll skip him for now. I know Lattimore has had some really good games against Mike Evans and will probably draw that assignment again but the Bucs have so much pass-catching talent that they can still move the ball even if one particular player in that group is held in check. Jenkins has become more of a pass-rushing threat since returning to the Saints this year so the Bucs will need to keep an eye on him when he's around the line of scrimmage.

However, the Saints defender I would be most worried about is the wily old veteran, Cameron Jordan. The Saints sacked Brady five times during the two regular-season meetings; all the Bucs' other 14 opponents combined for seven sacks of Brady. Now, Jordan didn't have any of those sacks and his season total of 7.5 is his lowest since 2016, but don't let that fool you. He's the one leading the charge for that New Orleans pass rush, and he's (virtually) going back to the Pro Bowl this year after another strong season.

Jordan is already known for playing with a relentless motor and never taking a snap off. I can only imagine that his intensity level goes up in the playoffs; in 10 previous postseason games he has 5.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits. It has been quite evident over the last five weeks that Brady can absolutely shred just about any defense if he is given a good amount of time to throw. I truly believe he can do the same against the Saints' very good defense, especially now that he and his receivers have developed a much better feel for each other. The one thing that would stop that: A large amount of pressure from the Saints' defensive front. And I think Jordan is the one most likely to apply that pressure on Sunday.

How do this year's team stats compare to 2003's SB run?

- @colbyrhiggins

Depends on which ones you're talking about. For the most part, they don't look much like that Super Bowl team's statistics at all. That 2002 team had a legendary defense that put up incredible numbers on that side of the ball but an offense that was mostly middle of the pack before picking up steam in the postseason. This year's team has the best scoring attack in franchise history and a collection of offensive weapons that Jon Gruden would have salivated over.

Before I give you the comparison, I just want to clarify that we're talking about the 2002 team here. I know the three playoff games were played in January of 2003, and that's surely what you meant, but I think you want me to compare the full season stats of these two teams and I didn't want any readers to get confused.

Anyway, the big difference is in the scoring charts. This might be hard to believe in this day and age, but the 2002 Buccaneers held their opponents to 12.3 points per game. That was an incredible performance and the best in franchise history but it was also a different era. The Bucs easily led the league in that category but Philadelphia also allowed only 15.1 points per game and nine different teams kept their opponents below 20 per game. This year, the leading scoring defense in the NFL belonged to the Rams, who held opponents to 18.5 points per game. Only three teams kept the opposition below 20 per game this season. The Bucs were eighth at 22.2.

Meanwhile, the 2002 Buccaneers ranked 18th in scoring offense with 21.6 points per game. Actually, that's even a little bit misleading because the defense helped with that, too, scoring five touchdowns of its own. Karl Williams also scored on a punt return. Kansas City led the league in scoring with 29.2 points, which would have ranked eighth in 2020. This year, there were a league-record five teams that averaged more than 30 points per game, including the Bucs, who were third at 30.8.

So, really, the best way to look at this is to compare each team to the norms of its era. As such:

The 2002 Buccaneers scored 21.6 points per game and the league average was 21.7. Tampa Bay was 0.4% worse than the league average in scoring.

The 2002 Buccaneers allowed 12.4 points per game and the league average was 21.7. Tampa Bay was 75.0% better than the league average in scoring defense.

The 2020 Buccaneers scored 30.8 points per game and the league average was 24.8. Tampa Bay was 24.2% better than league average in scoring.

The 2020 Buccaneers allowed 22.2 points per game and the league average was 24.8. Tampa Bay was 10.5% better than the league average in scoring defense.

So, on one had, the 2002 was above average in preventing points and (slightly) below average in scoring them, while the 2020 team was above average in both categories. However, the 2002 team was so much better at preventing points than the average team that I think you have to give it the edge in this comparison.

Neither team had a dominant running attack or one lead back who got over 1,000 yards. Their rushing totals were pretty even, 1,557 in 2002 to 1,519 this year, but this year's team did have a better per-carry average, 4.1 to 3.8. Each team had exactly one 1,000-yard receiver (Keyshawn Johnson and Mike Evans) but the 2020 is much deeper in pass-catchers and had roughly 1,000 more passing yards and 17 more touchdown receptions.

Both teams had good pass rushes, but the 2020 version finished with 48 sacks to 43 for the Super Bowl team. The biggest difference on that side of the ball was the takeaways. The 2002 Buccaneers intercepted an incredible 31 passes, more than double the 15 Tampa Bay had in 2020. That, too, is partially due to changes in the game, as interceptions across the league have gone down sharply in the last couple decades. Still, that 2002 team held opposing passers to an overall passer rating of – get this – 48.4. That remains my single favorite statistic from the 29 season I've worked for the Buccaneers. The 2020 Buccaneers allowed an opponent passer rating of 94.8.