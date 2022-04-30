Buccaneers Select Rachaad White With the 91st Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

Rachaad White rounds out the second day of the NFL Draft for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay selected White, a running back out of Arizona State with the 91st overall pick.

White received second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2021 and led the Sun Devils with 1,000 rushing yards, 43 catches and 16 total touchdowns. The 6-0 214-pound back is said to be one of the best running backs in the 2022 Draft class. During his first season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, White led the FBS with 10 yards per carry recording 42 carries for 420 yards in four games. White participated in the NFL Scouting Combine recording a 4.48 40-yard dash and 38" vertical jump