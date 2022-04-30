Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Select Rachaad White With the 91st Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers took running back Rachaad White with the 91st overall pick. 

Apr 29, 2022 at 10:53 PM
amy2
Amy Schwartz

Digital Contributor

RachaadWhite_DraftSelectionGraphics_16x9

Rachaad White rounds out the second day of the NFL Draft for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay selected White, a running back out of Arizona State with the 91st overall pick.

White received second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2021 and led the Sun Devils with 1,000 rushing yards, 43 catches and 16 total touchdowns. The 6-0 214-pound back is said to be one of the best running backs in the 2022 Draft class. During his first season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, White led the FBS with 10 yards per carry recording 42 carries for 420 yards in four games. White participated in the NFL Scouting Combine recording a 4.48 40-yard dash and 38" vertical jump

The Missouri native will join the ranks of Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard where he will look to contribute as a three-down back.

Photos of RB Rachaad White | Bucs Third Round Draft Pick

View pictures of Arizona State RB Rachaad White, who Tampa Bay selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Arizona State's Rachaad White (3) carries against Washington in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
1 / 30

Arizona State's Rachaad White (3) carries against Washington in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Arizona State running back Rachaad White participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
2 / 30

Arizona State running back Rachaad White participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team running back Rachaad White of Arizona State (3) carries the ball in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 30

National Team running back Rachaad White of Arizona State (3) carries the ball in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team running back Rachaad White of Arizona State (3) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
4 / 30

National Team running back Rachaad White of Arizona State (3) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State's Rachaad White (3) is brought down by Washington's Jackson Sirmon (43) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
5 / 30

Arizona State's Rachaad White (3) is brought down by Washington's Jackson Sirmon (43) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) avoids the tackle by Arizona safety Jaxen Turner in the second half during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 38-15.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
6 / 30

Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) avoids the tackle by Arizona safety Jaxen Turner in the second half during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 38-15.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) runs for a touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
7 / 30

Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) runs for a touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State running back Rachaad White runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
8 / 30

Arizona State running back Rachaad White runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) runs past Stanford linebacker Tristan Sinclair (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 28-10. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
9 / 30

Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) runs past Stanford linebacker Tristan Sinclair (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 28-10. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) against UNLV during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
10 / 30

Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) against UNLV during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Matt York/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
11 / 30

Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State running back Rachaad White eludes the tackle of UCLA defensive back Mo Osling III (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. UCLA won 25-18. (AP Photo/Matt York)
12 / 30

Arizona State running back Rachaad White eludes the tackle of UCLA defensive back Mo Osling III (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. UCLA won 25-18. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Matt York/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
13 / 30

Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) looks back at Southern California safety Calen Bullock (27) as he approaches the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
14 / 30

Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) looks back at Southern California safety Calen Bullock (27) as he approaches the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) during an NCAA football game against Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
15 / 30

Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) during an NCAA football game against Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State running back Rachaad White runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
16 / 30

Arizona State running back Rachaad White runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team running back Rachaad White of Arizona State (3) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
17 / 30

National Team running back Rachaad White of Arizona State (3) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) stretches for the end zone and scores against Southern California safety Xavion Alford (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
18 / 30

Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) stretches for the end zone and scores against Southern California safety Xavion Alford (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) scores a touchdown against UNLV during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
19 / 30

Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) scores a touchdown against UNLV during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Matt York/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) rushes 55 yards for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Arizona State won 46-33. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
20 / 30

Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) rushes 55 yards for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Arizona State won 46-33. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rachaad White 21
21 / 30
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
Rachaad White 22
22 / 30
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
Rachaad White 23
23 / 30
Rob Shelley/Rob Shelley
Rachaad White 24
24 / 30
Rob Shelley/Rob Shelley
Arizona State running back Rachaad White (34) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
25 / 30

Arizona State running back Rachaad White (34) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team running back Rachaad White of Arizona State (3) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
26 / 30

National Team running back Rachaad White of Arizona State (3) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against BYU Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
27 / 30

Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against BYU Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) against UNLV during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
28 / 30

Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) against UNLV during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Matt York/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) leaps over Stanford safety Alaka'i Gilman as Stanford linebacker Levani Damuni gives chase during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
29 / 30

Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) leaps over Stanford safety Alaka'i Gilman as Stanford linebacker Levani Damuni gives chase during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State running back Rachaad White (34) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
30 / 30

Arizona State running back Rachaad White (34) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

CLICK HERE FOR MORE BUCS DRAFT COVERAGE >>

Related Content

news

Logan Hall Selection Adds to Juice to Bucs' Defensive Front

The Buccaneers will ask DL Logan Hall, their first pick in the 2022 draft, to work primarily at the three-technique position but the former Houston standout has the versatility to thrive in Todd Bowles' multiple schemes

news

New Buc Luke Goedeke Adds Competition at Left Guard

The Buccaneers traded up to grab Central Michigan lineman Luke Goedeke, who will join the competition to replace retired left guard Ali Marpet

news

Rachaad White is 'Smooth Slasher' with Pass-Catching Prowess

Arizona State RB Rachaad White, the Buccaneers' third-round pick on Friday night, could find an early role in the backfield due to his skill in the passing game, but he also has three-down potential as a runner

news

Five Things to Know About Bucs Second Round Pick Logan Hall

Get to know the Bucs' 33rd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Five Things to Know About Bucs Second Round Pick Luke Goedeke

Get to know the Bucs' 57th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Five Things to Know About Bucs Third Round Pick Rachaad White

Get to know the Bucs' 91st overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Buccaneers Trade Up Three Spots to Secure G Luke Goedeke

After trading down in the second round on Thursday night, the Buccaneers went in the other direction on Friday, trading up three spots with Buffalo to make sure they would land Central Michigan G Luke Goedeke

news

Buccaneers Select Guard Luke Goedeke with the 57th Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers took the guard from Central Michigan with the 57th overall pick.

news

Bucs Were Only Willing to Risk One Trade Down

Tampa Bay traded just out of the first round on Thursday night, moving down six spots to number 33, but prioritized getting their man in Logan Hall on Friday over trading again for more draft capital

news

Buccaneers Select Defensive Lineman Logan Hall with the 33rd Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers took the defensive lineman from Houston with the first pick of the second round.

news

Bucs' Updated 2022 Draft Picks After Thursday's Trade

The Buccaneers will kick off Round Two of the 2022 Draft after striking a trade with the Jaguars to move out of the first round

Advertising