Redskins Defeat Buccaneers, 31-30, in Week 7

The Bucs struggled with penalties on Sunday and eventually surrendered a three-touchdown lead to fall, 31-30, to the Redskins at FedExField in Maryland. Tampa Bay jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the first quarter but Washington would climb back, cutting the Bucs' lead to one score. Washington would score the go-ahead touchdown with 24 seconds left in regulation.
WATCH: BUCS VS. REDSKINS HIGHLIGHTS
For the third game in a row, Doug Martin surpassed 100 rushing yards. Martin carried the ball 19 times for 136 yards, including a long of 49. Charles Sims added an additional 49 yards on the ground to give the Bucs 190 on the day.
Injuries to Louis Murphy and Vincent Jackson left the Bucs with just two wide receivers, Mike Evans and Donteea Dye, for most of the second half, and both players performed well. Evans put together the fifth 100-yard receiving game of his career, catching eight passes for 164 yards and a touchdown while Dye caught the first touchdown pass of his career in the second quarter.
Jameis Winston completed 21of 29 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns. He wasn't intercepted all day, the third time he's done so in six games. Winston finished the day with a passer rating of 128.1.
The Bucs sacked Kirk Cousins once, but turned it into points. Jacquies Smith forced Cousins to fumble while taking him down, and Howard Jones picked the fumble up and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown. Lavonte David and Bradley McDougald led Tampa bay in tackles with nine each.
The Bucs struggled with penalties throughout the day. The team was flagged 16 times, the most in franchise history. Tampa Bay will take on the Falcons in Week 8 when they travel to Atlanta.