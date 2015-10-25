Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Redskins Defeat Buccaneers, 31-30, in Week 7

The Redskins rallied late to defeat the Buccaneers in Week 7.

Oct 25, 2015 at 09:10 AM
600x360-WAS-Winston-Pocket.jpg

The Bucs struggled with penalties on Sunday and eventually surrendered a three-touchdown lead to fall, 31-30, to the Redskins at FedExField in Maryland. Tampa Bay jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the first quarter but Washington would climb back, cutting the Bucs' lead to one score. Washington would score the go-ahead touchdown with 24 seconds left in regulation.

WATCH: BUCS VS. REDSKINS HIGHLIGHTS

For the third game in a row, Doug Martin surpassed 100 rushing yards. Martin carried the ball 19 times for 136 yards, including a long of 49. Charles Sims added an additional 49 yards on the ground to give the Bucs 190 on the day.

Injuries to Louis Murphy and Vincent Jackson left the Bucs with just two wide receivers, Mike Evans and Donteea Dye, for most of the second half, and both players performed well. Evans put together the fifth 100-yard receiving game of his career, catching eight passes for 164 yards and a touchdown while Dye caught the first touchdown pass of his career in the second quarter.

Jameis Winston completed 21of 29 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns. He wasn't intercepted all day, the third time he's done so in six games. Winston finished the day with a passer rating of 128.1.

The Bucs sacked Kirk Cousins once, but turned it into points. Jacquies Smith forced Cousins to fumble while taking him down, and Howard Jones picked the fumble up and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown. Lavonte David and Bradley McDougald led Tampa bay in tackles with nine each.

The Bucs struggled with penalties throughout the day. The team was flagged 16 times, the most in franchise history. Tampa Bay will take on the Falcons in Week 8 when they travel to Atlanta.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

We're Team Arizona! | A Week 17 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

The Cardinals' game in Dallas on Sunday is of particular interest to the Buccaneers in the NFC seeding race…Suggestions for which teams to root for in each contest in Week 17
news

Bruce Arians Tests Positive for COVID-19

Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19, with Assistant Head Coach Harold Goodwin taking over head coaching duties
news

Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting Placed on COVID List

Two of the Buccaneers' starting cornerbacks landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, putting their availability for Sunday's game at the Meadowlands in doubt
news

Jets Show Resiliency, Ground Game Promise

Scouting Report: The Jets are 4-11 but coming off a win in which they overcame a long list of COVID absences and ran wild on offense...Plus, other key players and strengths and weaknesses for the Bucs' Week 17 opponent
Advertising