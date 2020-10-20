Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski Makes Improbable Catch | A Next Gen Look at Packers-Bucs

Rob Gronkowski's 12-yard touchdown catch against Green Bay didn't have a high probability of being caught, according to Next Gen Stats…Also Todd Bowles' blitzes worked extremely well

Oct 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

rgThumbnailTemplate

This may come as no surprise, but Rob Gronkowski is having a good time in his return to football after his year of retirement failed to stick. Of course, it's pretty easy to enjoy a 38-10 victory over one of the last two undefeated teams in the NFC.

"It is a lot of fun, especially last night – that was a great example," said Gronkowski, a day after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers down the Green Bay Packers, 38-10. "It was just a lot of fun to be out there winning a big game, but also, just the atmosphere of football – being under the lights when the sun went down, the stadium was popping, the atmosphere just felt unbelievable. Just everything – there was a breeze, the fans, they were cheering loud, they were going wild and it was just super cool. It's a lot of fun to be back out there winning games and doing what we love to do."

Gronkowski helped Tampa Bay swamp the Packers with a 12-yard touchdown catch that completed a 28-point second quarter. It was his first touchdown as a Buccaneer and, even though he has the most touchdown catches in the NFL since he entered the league in 2010, it was his first trip to the end zone since December 9, 2018.

"It felt good to get back in the end zone," said Gronkowski. "It's been quite some time and it just feels real good to get my first with the Buccaneers. It was just cool to see my teammates excited and my coaches excited for me to get back in the end zone, which was something pretty cool."

Packers vs. Buccaneers Week Six | Top Sights 

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 6 matchup against Green Bay.

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101018_KZ_Packers_Bucs_0080
2 / 99
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101018_KZ_Packers_Bucs_0085a
3 / 99
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Marco Solis' family before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Marco Solis' family before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101018_KZ_Packers_Bucs_0103a
6 / 99
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101018_KZ_Packers_Bucs_0108
7 / 99
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, and Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, and Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101018_KZ_Packers_Bucs_0130a
10 / 99
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101018_KZ_Packers_Bucs_0193
20 / 99
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101018_KZ_Packers_Bucs_0202
22 / 99
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101018_KZ_Packers_Bucs_0205a
23 / 99
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - National anthem choir performs virtually before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - National anthem choir performs virtually before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101018_KZ_Packers_Bucs_0212
26 / 99
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns an interception for at touchdown during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns an interception for at touchdown during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate an interception returned for a touchdown during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate an interception returned for a touchdown during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after an interception during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after an interception during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after an interception during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after an interception during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, and Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, and Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception with Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception with Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 celebrates a touchdown with Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 celebrates a touchdown with Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a sack during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a sack during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack with Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack with Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 celebrates a touchdown with Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 celebrates a touchdown with Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 and Defensive Lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a sack during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 and Defensive Lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a sack during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a field goal made with teammates during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a field goal made with teammates during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a made field goal during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a made field goal during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack with Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack with Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a sack during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a sack during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack with Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack with Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives fans a thumbs up after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives fans a thumbs up after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 99

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Gronkowski's touchdown grab was part of a five-catch, 78-yard day, his most prolific so far as a Buccaneer. He and long-time teammate Tom Brady hooked up on several downfield plays, including a 31-yarder that was the longest gain of the day for either team. But it was his touchdown catch that inspired visions of Gronkowski in his absolute prime.

On the play, Gronkowski lined up to the left, split away from the offensive line in the slot. Fellow tight end Cam Brate went in motion behind him. Safety Adrian Amos lined up across from Gronkowski and ended up in man-to-man coverage, which was what the Buccaneers were hoping would happen. Brady saw this and lofted a fade to his tight end, who ran up and out towards the left edge of the end zone. Amos maintained tight coverage and had a hand in Gronkowski's face but he couldn't stop the nimble tight end from making a spinning catch and tapping two feet in bounds.

According to Next Gen Stats, the play didn't have a high-percentage chance of being successful…or at least it wouldn't have if it wasn't Gronkowski on the receiving end. The former Patriot has 92 career touchdown catches, including the postseason, in part because he can come down with some passes that most pass-catchers wouldn't catch.

Considering a number of factors, Next Gen Stats gave that pass a 29.7% chance of being completed. It was considered a "tight window" throw because the defender, Amos, was only separated from Gronkowski by one yard. In addition, even though it was officially a 12-yard pass, the ball was actually in the air for 32.0 yards, given Brady's drop-back and the angle of the route.

Of course, Brady knows he doesn't have to be near the goal line to hook up with Gronkowski on a touchdown pass. Since 2016, the two players have connected on 15 touchdowns, and 10 of those have been from 10 yards out or more.

The Buccaneers did a good job of picking their spot with Gronkowski, as they have not lined him up away from the offensive line very often this year. Obviously, that has a lot to do with Gronkowski's excellent blocking ability. Overall, he has taken 90% of his snaps "tight" with the offensive line. Another 7% have come in the slot with just 3% with him split out wide.

Here are some additional observations gleaned from the updated Next Gen stats database after Week Four:

Blitzing Worked

Head Coach Bruce Arians said that the Buccaneers made defensive adjustments on the sideline after the Packers went up 10-0 in the first quarter. The Next Gen numbers would indicate that one of those adjustments was deciding to come after Aaron Rodgers more aggressively.

Defining a blitz as five or more players rushing the passer, the Buccaneers only blitzed on two Rodgers drop-backs in the first quarter, or 16.7%. in the second quarter they blitzed on 46.7% of his drop-backs and in the third quarter that rate went up to 55.6%. The Buccaneers kept the heat on because it was working.

Rodgers attempted 12 passes against the blitz and only completed three of them for a total of 28 yards. He was also sacked three times on those blitzes. Overall, Rodgers' expected points added against the blitz on Sunday was negative 26, the lowest by any quarterback in a game against the blitz. Expected points added essentially describes how much a specific play improves a team's chance of scoring.

Overall this season, the Buccaneers have recorded 15 sacks and six interceptions on plays in which they sent more than four players at the quarterback. Both of those totals are first among all NFL teams.

Game in Hand

With 2:40 left in the third quarter, the Packers got the ball back, down by 28, and handed off to Aaron Jones on first down. He was stopped for a three-yard loss by Lavonte David. With 12:07 left in regulation, the Packers got the ball back again and handed off to rookie running back A.J. Dillon on three of the next five plays. If it seemed like Green Bay was conceding that a 28-point comeback at that point was next to impossible, they were probably right.

According to the Next Gen win probability chart, the game was all but decided with 2:54 left in the third quarter when Scotty Miller drew a pass interference flag on cornerback Josh Jackson in the end zone, resulting in the ball being placed at the two-yard line. Ronald Jones would scored two plays later on a one-yard run. After the Miller interception, the win probability chart gave the Packers less than a 1% chance of victory.

Mid-Range Magic

Tom Brady had an efficient game against Green Bay, completing 17 of 27 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 104.9 passer rating. At halftime, he had completed 14 of his 16 passes for 111 yards as the Bucs went up 28-10. He barely needed to throw it in the second half.

By far the most effective region of the field for Brady's passing was the intermediate range on the outside. Brady was 5-5 for 93 yards and two touchdowns on passes thrown 10 to 20 yard downfield. He was especially effective to the right, going 3-3 for 74 yards, though both touchdowns went to the left.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers 'Turn It Loose' on Defense

After a worrying first quarter on Sunday, the Buccaneers' defense let out a collective breath and decided to throw caution to the wind in their efforts to stop Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' great offense
news

Game Ball | Packers vs. Buccaneers

Who deserves the Game Ball for the Buccaneers dominant win over Green Bay Sunday? Scott and Carmen have made their picks and now you can vote on the winner.
news

What's Next: Bucs Head to Vegas in First Place

After knocking the Green Bay Packers from the ranks of the unbeaten, the Buccaneers will hit the road for a nationally-televised Sunday night game against the Raiders in Las Vegas in Week Seven
news

Mike Evans Feeling Better, Ready for Cleaner Game

WR Mike Evans expects to be closer to full strength on Sunday and, with some of his fellow offensive players also potentially returning, likes the Bucs' chances if they can stop creating self-inflicted wounds
news

Fill the Vita Vea Void? Todd Bowles Has a Plan

With Vita Vea on injured reserve, the Buccaneers will trust Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles to deploy his remaining players, including Rakeem Nunez-Roches, in a way that keeps the defense stout
news

Ronald Jones Makes His Own Yards | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Bears

Bucs RB Ronald Jones recorded his second consecutive 100-yard game in Chicago in Week Five, but he had to put in a little extra work to do it
news

Bucs Lose Vea for Season, Hope for Injury Improvements

DL Vita Vea is likely to miss the rest of the season, which is a huge blow to the Bucs' defense, but the team is hoping for some reinforcements on offense with a long break ahead
news

What's Next: Long Weekend Leads to Packers Showdown

The Bucs will enjoy a mini-bye after their Thursday game in Chicago but then return to work against one of the NFC's top Super Bowl contenders
news

Tom Brady Bombs His Way to First NFC Player of the Week Award

Bucs QB Tom Brady has his first NFC Offensive Player of the Week award after his five-TD performance against the Chargers, but that just adds to his NFL-record 30 POTW awards in New England
news

Scotty Gets Separation | A Next Gen Look at Chargers-Bucs

Second-year WR Scotty Miller got more space between him and the defenders than any other receiver on either team Sunday…Also, the Bucs' defense pulled back on the blitzing in Week Four
news

Game Ball | Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Does Tom Brady deserve the Game Ball in Week Four for his five-touchdown performance in a comeback win, or would you give it to Mike Evans for igniting that comeback with his gritty 122 yards and a score?…Vote below

Advertising