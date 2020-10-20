Rob Gronkowski Makes Improbable Catch | A Next Gen Look at Packers-Bucs

Here are some additional observations gleaned from the updated Next Gen stats database after Week Four:

Blitzing Worked

Head Coach Bruce Arians said that the Buccaneers made defensive adjustments on the sideline after the Packers went up 10-0 in the first quarter. The Next Gen numbers would indicate that one of those adjustments was deciding to come after Aaron Rodgers more aggressively.

Defining a blitz as five or more players rushing the passer, the Buccaneers only blitzed on two Rodgers drop-backs in the first quarter, or 16.7%. in the second quarter they blitzed on 46.7% of his drop-backs and in the third quarter that rate went up to 55.6%. The Buccaneers kept the heat on because it was working.

Rodgers attempted 12 passes against the blitz and only completed three of them for a total of 28 yards. He was also sacked three times on those blitzes. Overall, Rodgers' expected points added against the blitz on Sunday was negative 26, the lowest by any quarterback in a game against the blitz. Expected points added essentially describes how much a specific play improves a team's chance of scoring.

Overall this season, the Buccaneers have recorded 15 sacks and six interceptions on plays in which they sent more than four players at the quarterback. Both of those totals are first among all NFL teams.

Game in Hand

With 2:40 left in the third quarter, the Packers got the ball back, down by 28, and handed off to Aaron Jones on first down. He was stopped for a three-yard loss by Lavonte David. With 12:07 left in regulation, the Packers got the ball back again and handed off to rookie running back A.J. Dillon on three of the next five plays. If it seemed like Green Bay was conceding that a 28-point comeback at that point was next to impossible, they were probably right.

According to the Next Gen win probability chart, the game was all but decided with 2:54 left in the third quarter when Scotty Miller drew a pass interference flag on cornerback Josh Jackson in the end zone, resulting in the ball being placed at the two-yard line. Ronald Jones would scored two plays later on a one-yard run. After the Miller interception, the win probability chart gave the Packers less than a 1% chance of victory.

Mid-Range Magic

Tom Brady had an efficient game against Green Bay, completing 17 of 27 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 104.9 passer rating. At halftime, he had completed 14 of his 16 passes for 111 yards as the Bucs went up 28-10. He barely needed to throw it in the second half.