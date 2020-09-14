Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RoJo, Davis Among Bright Spots in Bucs' Week One Loss

Head Coach Bruce Arians noted several areas of disappointment from Sunday's game in New Orleans but did like the decisiveness of Ronald Jones and the tight coverage displayed by Carlton Davis

Sep 14, 2020 at 03:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the mat in their 2020 opener at New Orleans Sunday, but as Head Coach Bruce Arians said, the season is a 16-round fight and the Buccaneers plan to come out swinging in Round Two. They may have lost the opening round – specifically, a 34-23 defeat at the hands of the Saints – but they weren't completely shut out on the scorecard.

There were miscues for the Bucs in the Superdome, to be sure, and some of them led directly or almost directly to Saints touchdowns. Arians also expressed some disappointment on Monday with the inconsistency of left tackle Donovan Smith, the team's tackling in punt coverage, the blocking of his tight ends on the edge and the receivers' inability to win enough of their one-on-one matchups with Saints defensive backs.

But there were also some bright spots, beyond the obvious 85-yard Tom Brady-led drive to start the game and touchdown catches by O.J. Howard and Mike Evans. Among the players who will have a chance to build on strong opening-game efforts are a pair of 2018 second-round draft picks, running back Ronald Jones and cornerback Carlton Davis.

Top Sights | Buccaneers vs. Saints Week One 

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 1 matchup against New Orleans.

Bucs vs. Saints
1 / 104

Bucs vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints
2 / 104

Bucs vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints
3 / 104

Bucs vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints
4 / 104

Bucs vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Saints
5 / 104

Bucs vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Jersey numbers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Jersey numbers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

200913_KZ_Bucs_Saints_0113
7 / 104
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
200913_KZ_Bucs_Saints_0141
8 / 104
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
200913_KZ_Bucs_Saints_0146
9 / 104
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
200913_KZ_Bucs_Saints_0159
10 / 104
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
200913_KZ_Bucs_Saints_0199
11 / 104
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - NFLPA message to players regarding social justice before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - NFLPA message to players regarding social justice before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room with plexiglass between lockers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room with plexiglass between lockers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Mercedes-Benz Superdowm before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Mercedes-Benz Superdowm before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Social justice shirt before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Social justice shirt before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Jack Cichy #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Jack Cichy #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and General Manager Jason Licht during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and General Manager Jason Licht during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay B

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

200913_KZ_Bucs_Saints_1066
34 / 104
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
200913_KZ_Bucs_Saints_1518
45 / 104
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Head Coach Bruce Arians, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Head Coach Bruce Arians, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29, Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29, Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Safety Andrew Adams #26, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51, and Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Safety Andrew Adams #26, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51, and Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, and Director of Football Operations Shelton Quarles before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, and Director of Football Operations Shelton Quarles before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Maral Javadifar, Specialist Coach Chris Boniol, and Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Maral Javadifar, Specialist Coach Chris Boniol, and Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87, and Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87, and Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a moment of unity before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to take the field before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to take the field before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

200913_KZ_Bucs_Saints_2249
71 / 104
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - An empty Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - An empty Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Helmets during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Helmets during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Drew Brees after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Drew Brees after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

200913_MM_Bucs_Saints_0242
97 / 104
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
200913_MM_Bucs_Saints_0848
98 / 104
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
102 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
104 / 104

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In his first career Week One start, Jones was the ballcarrier or targeted pass-catcher on a team-high 20 plays. He ran 17 times for 66 yards (3.9-yard average) and caught two of his three targets for another 16 yards. Those 82 yards from scrimmage were the most by any player on either team in what was a far less explosive matchup than many expected. Those certainly aren't overwhelming numbers for Joseph, but they also included three successful attempts to convert a third-and-one. On such plays, even one yard is a good result.

The Bucs also incorporated Leonard Fournette into the offense to some degree, just five days after he joined the team. Arians said he expected Fournette's role to continue to increase after the fourth-year back ran five times for five yards and caught a 14-yard pass, but Jones did not do anything to lose his hold on the starting job.

"RoJo, I thought, had a really decisive day," said Arians. "He ran hard and made yards when there were no yards to be made a couple of times. Leonard's role will increase and we'll just see how much."

The Buccaneers' offense used "12" personnel packages on 24.6% of their plays Sunday which, as expected, was up a bit from its 20.0% usage last year. With Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard, Cam Brate and Antony Auclair available to use in a variety of sets, the Bucs expect that to be a strength for them, but they need more than big receptions out of that group. Tampa Bay's rushing attack didn't have as much success getting to the edge as Arians had expected. If Jones and Fournette continue to run the way they did Sunday, bigger days are likely ahead if the blocking on the edges improves.

"I thought RoJo was very positive, and Leonard," said Arians. "They both ran the ball well. Negative, our tight ends did not block the edge very well. That was a big part of our gameplan and we got beat at it. We were out-physicaled. I thought our defense was more physical than their offense, but their defense was more physical than our offense. We can't allow that to be happening."

On defense, inside linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White filled up the statsheet with 22 tackles and three tackles for loss between them. As for Davis, what's more impressive than his four tackles and one TFL are the numbers that can't be found on that sheet.

Davis spent most of the day shadowing the Saints' top receiver, Michael Thomas, whenever Thomas lined up wide on either side. His tight coverage helped hold Thomas to the second-lowest single-game output of his career, three catches for 17 yards. One of those was a quick eight-yard slant out of the slot on which CB Sean Murphy-Bunting had coverage.

After finishing the 2019 season with very strong outings against DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones, Davis starts 2020 with a very good representation against the league's leading receiver from a year ago. That Week One outing lent credence to Arians' assertion during training camp that Davis is a "top-10" NFL cornerback. Arians also mentioned during camp that Davis gave the Bucs' defense a corner it could use to stifle one particular receiver throughout a game if they chose that strategy.

It wasn't a perfect game for Davis. He was flagged for pass interference on a play on which he deflected a pass that was then intercepted by a diving Sean Murphy-Bunting. Davis had outstanding coverage on Thomas on the play but may have just had a bit too much contact with his other arm. Later, Davis was flagged for a facemask penalty on an Emmanuel Sanders touchdown, which led to a disastrous kickoff result a few moments later.

"I thought [there were] two [bad] plays for him," said Arians. "He played an outstanding game other than [when] they ran what we call the 'Jerry Rice motion.' He comes over and goes back and he missed the tackle and got the facemask. The other one was when he had Michael Thomas covered really well [but] he just had his back arm around him when he batted the ball up and we got the interception. Other than those two plays, I thought he played great."

