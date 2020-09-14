RoJo, Davis Among Bright Spots in Bucs' Week One Loss

The Buccaneers' offense used "12" personnel packages on 24.6% of their plays Sunday which, as expected, was up a bit from its 20.0% usage last year. With Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard, Cam Brate and Antony Auclair available to use in a variety of sets, the Bucs expect that to be a strength for them, but they need more than big receptions out of that group. Tampa Bay's rushing attack didn't have as much success getting to the edge as Arians had expected. If Jones and Fournette continue to run the way they did Sunday, bigger days are likely ahead if the blocking on the edges improves.

"I thought RoJo was very positive, and Leonard," said Arians. "They both ran the ball well. Negative, our tight ends did not block the edge very well. That was a big part of our gameplan and we got beat at it. We were out-physicaled. I thought our defense was more physical than their offense, but their defense was more physical than our offense. We can't allow that to be happening."

On defense, inside linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White filled up the statsheet with 22 tackles and three tackles for loss between them. As for Davis, what's more impressive than his four tackles and one TFL are the numbers that can't be found on that sheet.

Davis spent most of the day shadowing the Saints' top receiver, Michael Thomas, whenever Thomas lined up wide on either side. His tight coverage helped hold Thomas to the second-lowest single-game output of his career, three catches for 17 yards. One of those was a quick eight-yard slant out of the slot on which CB Sean Murphy-Bunting had coverage.

After finishing the 2019 season with very strong outings against DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones, Davis starts 2020 with a very good representation against the league's leading receiver from a year ago. That Week One outing lent credence to Arians' assertion during training camp that Davis is a "top-10" NFL cornerback. Arians also mentioned during camp that Davis gave the Bucs' defense a corner it could use to stifle one particular receiver throughout a game if they chose that strategy.

It wasn't a perfect game for Davis. He was flagged for pass interference on a play on which he deflected a pass that was then intercepted by a diving Sean Murphy-Bunting. Davis had outstanding coverage on Thomas on the play but may have just had a bit too much contact with his other arm. Later, Davis was flagged for a facemask penalty on an Emmanuel Sanders touchdown, which led to a disastrous kickoff result a few moments later.