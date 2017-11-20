Ryan Fitzpatrick to Start in Atlanta

"Jameis will be out this week and [will be] re-evaluated next Monday," said Head Coach Dirk Koetter at his day-after-game press conference.

Tampa Bay has defeated the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins with Fitzpatrick under center, mounting its first two-game winning streak of the season. The Buccaneers valued Fitzpatrick's experience when they signed him in the offseason to compete with Griffin for the primary backup spot to Winston, noting his 12 years in the league and 116 career starts. Koetter is not surprised that the Bucs' offense has continued to produce with Fitzpatrick on the field.

"Ryan has done exactly what I thought he would do, but I can understand why other people who haven't seen him in practice would not necessarily expect that," said Koetter. "He's playing how I thought he would play."

The Buccaneers' win over the Jets was largely a defensive struggle, but Fitzpatrick threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-20 downing of the Dolphins. Most importantly, he did not turn the ball over, and Tampa Bay's eventual plus-five advantage in turnover ratio was the winning edge. Though the offense bogged down for much of the second half after the Bucs built a 20-7 lead, the game's final drive was a thing of beauty, with Fitzpatrick completing three of five passes for 55 yards.

"He made really good decisions," said Koetter of Fitzpatrick's second Buccaneer start. "We didn't turn the ball over. We say every week in our meetings, 'If we don't turn it over we've got a great chance to win. Not only did we not turn it over, we were plus-five. It starts with that. He made really good decisions. Sixty-percent completion [rate], but then you factor out a couple of drops [and] I think four throw-aways.