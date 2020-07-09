S.S. Mailbag: Brady and Brees

What are your thoughts on the new Patrick Mahomes contract?

- @granthutchinson92

My thoughts? Um, jealousy?

I know there is a subset of NFL analysts that feel Mahomes signed a team-friendly deal and that he would have been better off with a shorter contract that didn't give the Chiefs most of the control over the last five or six years, when he could be hitting the market again. But even those analysts generally concede that Mahomes is free to make any kind of deal he wants and that he is, in fact, going to be paid very handsomely. Of course, that was never in doubt.

Given that you're asking me this question when the contract has been dissected many times over by better NFL market analysts than me, I assume you want a Buccaneer slant. And one of my first reactions to the deal was that it reminded me of what Brady consistently did in New England. I can't swear to this, but I believe he's never been the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, even though he's clearly the best quarterback of the last two decades. Obviously, Brady has been very well paid over the bulk of his career and he's got a lot more coming to him from the Bucs over the next two years (at least). He also has plenty of other sources of revenue, and that's going to be true for Mahomes for years to come, as well.

Look at what Mahomes has said about his deal and his future in Kansas City since signing that massive, 12-year pact. He said he personally wanted security, but that it was a good deal for both him and the team. Most importantly, he also noted that it was his goal is to build a dynasty, just like Brady helped the Patriots do for two decades. Even if he did "settle" for a little less than what he could have possibly gotten, if that's his goal than who can blame him for doing what he thought was best to achieve it?

I still have a bit of a soft spot for the Chiefs, who gave me my first opportunity in the league before I came to Tampa. I can't truly claim to be a Chiefs fan anymore, but if I was I would be ecstatic over this Mahomes news. Even though he's only three years into his career, it doesn't seem like a stretch to predict that he'll end up being one of the greatest quarterbacks the game has seen. Like Brady. Chiefs fans know they'll be enjoying that for a long time, perhaps into the 2030s, and that their team really is in a good position to build a dynasty.

My last thought on Patrick Mahomes is that I'm really looking forward to November 29.

Scott-

Shaq Barrett was really awesome last year, a great signing and I'm really glad he's going to be back this year. Hopefully their working on a longer deal. That said, I don't expect him to have 19.5 sacks again, and I think you said something like that in one of thse mailbags earlier in the year. I'm not ripping on the guy – it's just that 19.5 sacks in a season doesn't happen very often. I think most Buccs fans would be thrilled if he got 10 to 15. My question is along those lines–what's another stat from 2019 that you don't think a Buccaneer is likely to repeat in 2020? Or maybe a couple of them.

Thanks! – Mark Stewart (via email to tbbsocial@buccaneers.nfl.com)

Shaq Barrett probably expects to have 19.5 sacks again, and more power to him, but I agree that it's a little much to expect. Barrett produced just the 17th individual season of 19.5 sacks or more in the 38 years since it became an official statistic in 1982. Only DeMarcus Ware and J.J. Watt have reached that mark twice, and nobody has ever done it in consecutive seasons. So Mark is right – we're not criticizing Barrett in any way when we say that another 19.5 sack season in 2020 would be a major surprise.

I don't often field a question in which I have to predict a Buccaneers player who is going to do less or worse than he did the year before, but I get the point here. Just like Shaq won't be any sort of disappointment if he falls short of 19.5 sacks, there are some other individual statistics from 2019 that are not likely to be duplicated, even if the player responsible gets better overall in 2020.

The one that jumps out at me right away is the two fumble-return touchdowns scored by both Ndamukong Suh and Devin White. Before those guys stunningly accomplished that in the same season, the last time even a single Tampa Bay player had scored on two fumble recoveries in one year was in 2004, when Ronde Barber (OF COURSE) pulled it off. The last Buc to score multiple defensive touchdowns of any kind was Danny Lansanah in 2014, but those were both pick-sixes. Fumble return TDs are impressive but I think there's an element of luck involved. You need to be in the right place at the right time, and you need that ball to get to you (or you get to the ball) with a little space around you rather than at the bottom of a dogpile.