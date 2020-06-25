S.S. Mailbag: Like Mike

Is our defense still going to be man to man?

- @Nathan.klepes

The simple answer is yes, but if you've watched any of Todd Bowles's press conferences over the last year-and-a-half you know that he consistently resists having labels placed on his defenses. That started right from the beginning, when the Bucs were "officially" rearranging their depth chart from a 4-3 base to a 3-4 base for the first time in about 30 years. Bowles knew it wasn't that simple, and that a lot of the team's schemes would still look like a 4-3.

"Three-4, 4-3, some call it 'over' and under," he said at the time. "We call it different [things] – they still line up the same. [We're] not a two-gap team. We're going to attack. As long as our players attack – in today's NFL, you're in nickel defense 70 percent of the time, so you're playing a four-man line. We'll have odd-man lines, we'll have four-man lines. That's just schematics to me."

The main bit of specific information in there is the part about not being a two-gap defense. Some traditional 3-4 defenses do start with a two-gap approach up front, in which the linemen are largely trying to occupy blockers so that others can make the tackles. A one-gap approach is just what it sounds like – a defender has one specific gap between blockers for which he is responsible and he often aggressively tries to get upfield.

There is no doubt that Bowles is one of the most aggressive defensive schemers and play-callers in the NFL. His teams, including the Buccaneers last year, are always among the top few teams in terms of percentage of plays on which they blitz. The Bucs brought five or more defenders at the quarterback on 42.9% of opposing dropbacks last year, the second-highest percentage in the NFL. And it really started to work down the stretch when the team's young cornerbacks surged and were more consistently providing tight coverage. Over the last six weeks, the Bucs held opposing passers to a 56.1 passer rating on blitz plays.

Bowles wants to produce pressure on the quarterback, of course, as all coordinators due, but he also knows that the "illusions of pressure" is sometimes enough. Disguising looks and trying to fool the quarterback as to what he'll see after the snap is a big part of Bowles's approach and something he hopes he can do even more in 2020 as his young defenders get better and better at understanding offensive concepts. But there's no doubt that many of his calls require man-to-man coverage, often press-man. Bowles has always favored tall and long corners, and he has those now in Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting.

So Bowles has the players he wants now in the secondary and he's expecting them to be more mentally prepared than ever in 2020. That will only serve to feed his aggressiveness, and that approach is most definitely going to lead to a lot of plays in which the corners are in man coverage.

Any news on status of Beckwith or Justin Evans?

- @eric_h1197

Man, is there any concrete news on anything right now? I firmly believe we'd have pretty good answers on both of these situations if the Buccaneers had been able to take the field for OTAs and mini-camps this spring. For one thing, we would know by now if the team's hopes that Evans would be back in action by May or June had been well-founded. But we don't have that evidence, nor many opportunities for the media to speak with the players and coaches about a wide variety of topics.

As for Kendell Beckwith, we might have had some sort of resolution by now if the roster was undergoing the constant change it usually does heading up to (and into) training camp. Players get hurt, players return from injuries, some are cut and others are signed. This is usually how it goes as the offseason roster is kept right at the 90-man limit but churns a bit around the 85th to 90th players. As it stand now, however, the lack of any practice means the Buccaneers have had little reason to churn the roster. In fact, they are currently running at 87 players, counting Beckwith, who was activated from the reserve/NFI list back in February.

Bruce Arians has mentioned that the Buccaneers are purposely holding a few roster spots open because they may choose to add a couple veterans before the start of training camp. They have three such spots with Beckwith on the roster; it would be four if he is moved to some reserve list or is no longer on the team. That move simply isn't necessary at the moment.