S.S. Mailbag: Post-Draft Ponderings

Hi Scott

I think the Bucs did a pretty good job in the draft this year, and it was definitely fun to watch. I guess Im starved for some new sports event of any kind because I watched almost every hour of the draft over three days. I was really glad we get the tackle from Iowa, or any one of the top four tackles – that was obviously our biggest need. I was just wondering if the trade before the pick was really a good move or not. Was it good value? Was it worth it all or should we have just waited San Francisco out and kept that fourth-round pick. We could've gotten a good player there. I don't know. It just felt weird to me to trade up one pick tho I do get that you have to worry about OTHER teams trading with San Fran. What do you think? Thanks and l can't wait for some actual football!

…Gerald Ryan (via email to tbbsocial@buccaneers.nfl.com)

Well, to your first question, the trade was pretty close to fair from a value standpoint. If you consult the Jimmy Johnson Draft Value Chart – and I continue to be convinced that teams do actually consult it when making trades though there are other charts out there – you'll find that the 13th pick is considered to be worth 1,200 points while the 14th pick is valued at 1,150 points. That's a 50-point difference, obviously, and the pick that is valued at 50 points is number 122. The Buccaneers sent number 117 to the 49ers and got back a little something, a seventh-rounder (no. 245) that is beyond the end of the Johnson chart, which stops at pick 224. So that pick didn't technically have "value" in the points system but if running back Raymond Calais makes any impact for the Bucs it will obviously prove to have had value in the end.

As for if it was a necessary move, we'll never really know, but that's pretty much the reason you do make that move. You already explained it, Gerald, so I know you understand that in such a trade you're not just trying to get ahead of the team that's right in front of you but you're also trying to beat any other teams that might be trying to deal with that team to the punch. It's also not out of the question that the 49ers could have had equal interest in Wirfs and the player they took at 14, Javon Kinlaw, and if they were allowed to stay at 13 they might have taken the Buccaneers guy. The Bucs had heard that 49ers tackle Joe Staley was considering retirement, but San Francisco's subsequent trade for Washington tackle Trent Williams had not yet been announced. So it wasn't out of the question in Jason Licht's mind.

Clearly, the surrender of a fourth-round pick was worth it to Licht to be sure. Since Wirfs was clearly the Buccaneers' number-one target, how would they feel if they didn't pull the trigger and then Wirfs is taken one pick ahead of them by either the 49ers or another team trading in. It would feel like a massive missed opportunity, and it just wasn't worth that risk to Licht, who has consistently shown that he will make small deals to make sure he doesn't miss out on a targeted player (a la Ali Marpet, Alex Cappa, Kwon Alexander and Kendell Beckwith). I happen to agree that it wasn't worth the risk.