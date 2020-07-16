S.S. Mailbag: Big Numbers in 2020

Did I include your favorite game on the list? Either way, we now move on to your questions for this week.

MVP predictions?

- @darknight1805, via Instagram

Two words – perhaps the most succinct question in this mailbag's history. It doesn't quite say if this is meant to be the Buccaneers' most valuable player or the NFL MVP, but I'll guess the former. If we're talking the NFL, the odds-on favorite has to be Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, followed by a short list of quarterbacks that includes the reigning MVP Lamar Jackson of Baltimore, Seattle's Russell Wilson and even the Bucs' own Tom Brady, if the season goes well enough. The first non-quarterback I would included would be Christian McCaffrey, who is likely going to have the necessary stats but would need the Panthers to be a lot better than they were last year.

But, again, I assume this is a request for a Buccaneers' MVP prediction. There's no point in being coy about it – the obvious answer is Brady. Really, in most seasons you want your team MVP to be your quarterback. If he has an outstanding season, there's a good chance your team is going to win a lot of games. Tampa Bay's MVP last year would probably be either Shaquil Barrett, the NFL's sack leader, or Chris Godwin, who finished second in the NFL in receiving yards per game and scored nine touchdowns, but the Bucs finished 7-9 overall. Though he set a team record for touchdown passes and led the NFL in passing yards, Jameis Winston wouldn't be the top choice thanks to his 30 interceptions.

Now, the belief is that Brady will be able to put up big numbers in the Bucs' loaded offense – maybe not 5,000 yards but somewhere north of 4,000 – while turning the ball over much less frequently. If he succeeds in that and everything else remains roughly the same from 2019, the Buccaneers will probably end up in the playoffs and Brady will be a candidate to win his fourth NFL MVP award. It's hard to imagine the NFL MVP not being the team MVP.

Other reasonable candidates include Barrett and Godwin, Mike Evans and either one of the team's inside linebackers, Lavonte David and Devin White. David has already had a couple seasons in which he would be a good choice as Buccaneers' MVP and he's right at the heart of probably the best defense he's been involved in since arriving in Tampa. White could draw support if he turns into the big-play producer the Buccaneers expected when they took him fifth overall in the 2019 draft.

Still, if by the end of the season the team's MVP is someone like Barrett or David, it will be a nice and well-deserved honor for that player but it will probably mean the Bucs did not fully achieve their team goals in 2020. Derrick Brooks was clearly the MVP of the 2002 team that won the Super Bowl and Warren Sapp was probably the MVP of the 1999 team that nearly made it to the big game, but I consider those exceptions to the general rule. They were the leaders of a legendary defense; this year, the Buccaneers are led by a legendary quarterback.

How many touchdowns will this unit have this year?

- @erikrusso6

Well, Erik, by "this unit," do you mean this Buccaneers offense or this Buccaneers team as a whole. The reason I seek a clarification is because Tampa Bay scored 54 total touchdowns last year, a single-season franchise record by five over the previous season, but six of those came on defense. Now, those 48 offensive touchdowns were still a team record, by one over the 2018 squad, but it is a different starting point as we try to figure out where the team and the offense will go from there.

Let's go with offensive touchdowns as the prediction. In the NFL, offensive production tends to be a little more stable from year to year for any given team then defensive production. In the Bucs' case, I think we can reasonably expect the offense to be one of the most productive in the NFL after it tied for fourth in touchdowns in 2019, behind only Baltimore, San Francisco and Tennessee. Virtually every player is back from that offense, with the obvious exception of Brady replacing Winston. On top of that, the Bucs have added tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn. Rookie offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs could make a positive difference, too, and is likely to at least be as effective as the man he will replace, Demar Dotson.

I know I just said that defensive team stats are more likely to fluctuate, but Tampa Bay has reason to be optimistic that its defense will be very good in 2019, too. That hope is based on an impressive second-half turnaround that was fueled by a whole lot of very young players who haven't even reached their primes yet. A full season of a healthy Devin White plus the type of performances turned in by young corners Sean Murphy-Bunting, Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean in the season's second half could make this group special. According to Football Outsiders' popular DVOA evaluation, the Bucs were so good in the second half that they rose to fifth in the league by season's end.

The reason I bring this up is that a stingier defense might actually lead to fewer points by the Bucs' offense this year. I think Bruce Arians would like to run a more balanced offense in 2020 than the one that finished first in passing and 24th in rushing in 2019. To do that, the Bucs have to avoid falling into a hole on the scoreboard, which then requires a lot more passing to try to catch up. And if the Bucs can actually gain some healthy leads through a strong defense and a less turnover-prone offense, they can run the ball even more. A balanced offense would probably be better for the win-loss bottom line, but it also might be a little less prolific than in 2019, or 2018 for that matter.

Of course, Tom Brady has a 50-touchdown-pass season on his resume, and six others in which he finished north of 30. He averaged 26.5 touchdown passes over his final two seasons in New England, but most analysts would agree that the current offensive cast in Tampa is much better than what surrounded Brady in New England in those two years. Brady has his best touchdown buddy back with the addition of Gronkowski, and he's got two receivers who are good bets to finish the 8-10 TD range. The Bucs actually scored 15 rushing touchdowns last year despite a below-average ground game, which isn't bad. Let's predict a slight regression from 33 to 30 touchdown passes but keep the rushing touchdowns the same, at 15. That's a total of 45 offensive touchdowns. That's my prediction, Erik.