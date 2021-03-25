Caps and Comparisons | S.S. Mailbag

Question for Scott Smith:

Long time bucs fan here but first time to send a question for your mailbag. With the official news today that Lavonte has resigned, I'm curious how you think the current bucs linebackers (assuming they all return) compares to the greatest groups all-time. I'm thinking particularly vs some of the other great 3-4 linebacker groups such as the Giants (super bowl XXV) or Saints Dome Patrol. All of our linebackers have been pro bowl or all pro in the past 2 years! And it's not an equal comparison due to the different style of defense, but do you think they're better than the 02 Bucs backers who were part of a truely legendary defense? Derek Brooks is the greatest ever and he was in his prime, but the current team may be better all-around.

Thanks and Keep up the great work!

Aaron W. in Memphis, TN (via email to tbbsocial@buccaneers.nfl.com)

Hi, Aaron. Thanks for finally writing in. I've been waiting!

So you're really asking for two different comparisons here: One between the Bucs' current group and the best 3-4 foursomes ever, and one between the Bucs' current group and the 2002 Super Bowl team, which played a 4-3 (as you know, of course). That second one is a bit different because the edge rushers on the '02 team were considered defensive ends. But let's give 'em both a whirl.

Honestly, from the perspective of a 3-4 linebacker corps with a strong four across the board, I think you've already identified the top two.

The Giants had the foursome of OLBs Lawrence Taylor and Carl Banks and ILBs Harry Carson and Gary Reasons together for five seasons, from 1984-88. They actually won Super Bowl XXI together, not XXV, after the 1986 season. Carson was no longer with the team in 1990 when they won Super Bowl XXV. Obviously, any group that starts with LT is going to be great, but Carson has joined him in the Hall of Fame and Banks was on the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 1980s. Reasons was the only one who never made a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team.

The Saints had the foursome of OLBs Rickey Jackson and Pat Swilling and ILBs Sam Mills and Vaughan Johnson together from 1986-92. They didn't win a Super Bowl but they did lead New Orleans to its first four playoff appearances in 1987 and 1990-92. Those four also combined for 20 Pro Bowl invitations, with at least four for each player. Jackson is in the Hall of Fame and Swilling was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1991.

The Bucs have had their current 3-4 group of linebackers together for two years, with Lavonte David and Devin White as the off-ball linebackers and Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett as the edge rushers. Aaron is right that each has either made the Pro Bowl or earned an All-Pro honor during those two years, though it was just one Pro Bowl spot each for Pierre-Paul and Barrett and one second-team All-Pro designation each for David and White. One could make a very strong argument that makes this foursome criminally underrated, but the facts are the facts when it comes to postseason honors.

Since that doesn't really help us much, let's compare the best two-year periods for each of the first two groups above with what the Bucs' foursome did across the 2019-20 campaigns.

For the Giants, I think that was probably 1986-87, if just because it was the peak pass-rushing years for the Taylor-Banks combination. Reasons was only a starter for one of those two years, but it's still a good choice because of what the others did. Across those two seasons, the Giants' foursome recorded 41.0 sacks, seven interceptions and five fumble recoveries. The rest is tricky because there isn't much data from those seasons for tackles, forced fumbles, passes defensed, etc. Pro Football Reference has Banks with 224 tackles in those two years, but there's no equivalent information for the other three. Those four combined to make five Pro Bowl trips, though.

For the Saints' group, the best two-year cross section is probably 1991-92. There's more tackle and fumble data available by that time, though I don't completely trust the tackle numbers. Anyway, all four of those players went to the Pro Bowl in 1992, incredibly, and only Jackson didn't go in 1991. As noted earlier, Swilling was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1991. Across those two seasons, those four combined for 600 tackles, 57.5 sacks, five interceptions, 27 forced fumbles (TWENTY-SEVEN!!) and 15 fumble recoveries.

The Bucs 3-4 foursome of the last two years has combined for 668 tackles, 59.5 sacks, six interceptions, 24 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries. Holy cow! I honestly didn't expect those numbers to be competitive with the Saints' 1991-92 numbers, but they most definitely are. Maybe even better. The Bucs may not have the same accolades as what is widely considered the best 3-4 linebacking foursome of all time, but it looks like maybe they should.