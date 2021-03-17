Buccaneers 2021 Free Agency Tracker

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl title defense has officially begun. The NFL's new league year started on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, and with it came the busy first few hours of free agency. The Buccaneers got the jump on that open market with a series of new contracts for key members of their championship core (much more on that below) but they will still see 21 of the players from the 2020 roster become unrestricted free agents.
One way or another, the 2021 free agency period should prove to be an active and consequential one for the Buccaneers. Will they be able to retain more of their coveted free agents, having already gotten new deals in place with Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett? Will they make any kind of splash with other team's free agents, as they did a year ago with the Tom Brady signing? Will the franchise tag on Chris Godwin be just the first step in reach a new long-term deal?
We'll follow those situations and all of the comings and goings on the Bucs' roster over the next few months with our 2021 Free Agency Tracker, of which this is the first version. Here's where the team stands at the very beginning of the new league year:
New Arrivals
The Buccaneers can't possibly match the magnitude of their Brady signing from a year ago, but free agency does generally bring a new veteran or two into the fold. Last year, for instance, on the same day the Bucs landed Brady they also signed tackle Joe Haeg, who ended up in a key reserve role. Still, given the amount of work the team has to do to keep its own highly-valued players around, the Bucs may not be one of the more active teams on the market.
"For us I don't know how many outsiders we're even going to look at," said Head Coach Bruce Arians in February. "If we can keep our guys and then hit the draft again like we have the last few years, we're going to be in great shape."
Franchise Tag
For the second year in a row, the Buccaneers made the expected move with their franchise tag, using it to ensure the return of one of their most important offensive players. Last season, Tampa Bay pulled out the tag for the first time in nearly a decade to make sure the NFL's reigning sack king, Shaquil Barrett, didn't get away. Barrett ended up being one of the most productive defensive players for the Super Bowl champions.
The Buccaneers now have four more months to try to get a long-term deal done with their 25-year-old wideout; otherwise, he will likely sign the tag's tender offer and play the 2021 season on a one-year deal, as Barrett did last year. The Bucs used the non-exclusive variety of franchise tag on Godwin, meaning he can still negotiate with other teams. However, the Buccaneers have the right to match any offer he receives, and if they choose not to will receive two first-round draft picks from the team that made the offer.
By using the tag on Godwin, the Bucs made it extremely likely that they will continue to have one of the best starting wide receiver tandems in the league for at least one more year. Mike Evans is currently under contract through the 2023 season. However, that decision also meant that such key players as Barrett, Lavonte David and Ndamukong Suh can now hit the open market and potentially sign with other teams. Each NFL team is only allowed to use one franchise or transition tag per season.
Re-Signed Players
More good news followed not long after Godwin got the tag shortly before the deadline for the team to use it on March 10. Two days later, inside linebacker Lavonte David agreed on another multi-year contract to stay in Tampa, the third contract of his career with the only NFL team he has known. The Buccaneers were eager to retain one of the best players in franchise history and one half of one of the league's best inside linebacker tandems alongside third-year man Devin White.
The David signing (and a contract extension for Tom Brady that created valuable cap space) capped the final full week before free agency, and then the Bucs got busy again before the start of free agency. Barrett officially signed his new multi-year deal to stay in Tampa on Wednesday. He ranks second in the NFL with 27.5 sacks over the past two seasons, coinciding with his arrival in Tampa, and his value was never more evident than after his huge performances in games 19 and 20 of 2020.
Stinnie was due to become a restricted free agent on Wednesday afternoon if the Buccaneers extended the necessary qualifying offer, but he instead signed a new deal just before that deadline. He started the last three games of the postseason at right guard after Alex Cappa suffered a fractured foot and acquitted himself nicely.
Hudson, Ledbetter and O'Connor were all due to become exclusive rights free agents upon getting a one-year tender offer from the Buccaneers but essentially just signed new one-year contracts instead about a week before free agency. O'Connor was the most active of the three in 2020, playing extensively on special teams and occasionally on defense and appearing in all 16 games.
Players Released, Traded and/or Signed by Other Teams
None.
Remaining Unrestricted Free Agents
- S Andrew Adams
- TE Antony Auclair
- RB Kenjon Barner
- WR Antonio Brown
- ILB Deone Bucannon
- ILB Jack Cichy*
- CB Ross Cockrell
- RB Leonard Fournette
- QB Blaine Gabbert
- QB Ryan Griffin
- TE Rob Gronkowski
- T Joe Haeg
- RB T.J. Logan
- RB LeSean McCoy
- DL Steve McLendon
- LB Kevin Minter
- DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches
- C A.Q. Shipley
- CB Ryan Smith
- K Ryan Succop
- DL Ndamukong Suh
- T Josh Wells
(* As a potential restricted free agent who did not get a qualifying offer from the Buccaneers, Cichy is in essence an unrestricted free agent, able to sign with any team, including Tampa Bay.)
Players with expired contracts and at least four accrued seasons of free agency credit are unrestricted free agents (UFAs) and can sign with any team. When Super Bowl LV ended, the Buccaneers had 24 players who could have landed in that category on March 17, including seven who started in the title game. However, they have already made good headway on the list with the tag for Godwin and the deals for David and Barrett.
The position that could potentially take the heaviest losses is the defensive line, which has three unrestricted free agents in Suh, Nunez-Roches and McLendon. Suh continued to be one of the main reasons the Buccaneers had the league's best run defense for the second year in a row and also added 6.0 sacks. Nunez-Roches filled in quite ably at nose tackle after the loss of Vita Vea in Week Five and McLendon added helpful depth at that spot after a midseason trade with the Jets.
The Bucs' offensive UFAs include every player who scored a touchdown in Super Bowl LV: Gronkowski, Brown and Fournette. All of those players were added between late April and October in 2020 and proved to be very productive players on a loaded offense. All five of Tampa Bay's offensive line starters from 2020 are under contract for the 2020 but the Bucs could lose veteran depth in Joe Haeg and Josh Wells. Shipley sustained a career-ending injury in November. The Bucs might have to find a new primary backup to Brady with both Gabbert and Griffin on the above list.
Remaining Restricted Free Agents
None.
Players with expired contracts and three years of free agency credit become restricted free agents if they are given a tender offer prior to the start of free agency. There have been fewer players in this category since the NFL made four-year deals standard for every draft pick. The players in this category either did not make it through that four-year deal or were undrafted players who got shorter original deals. The Buccaneers had two potential restricted free agents this year in Stinnie and inside linebacker Jack Cichy but re-signed Stinnie and did not extend a tender offer to Cichy.
Remaining Exclusive Rights Free Agents
Triner was the fourth player on the roster to fall into this category, along with Hudson, Ledbetter and O'Connor. Exclusive rights free agents have an expired contract and two or fewer years of free agency credit. There is no difference between the latter three and Triner; Triner simply hasn't had the opportunity to sign the tender or a new contract yet. He handled all of the Bucs' long-snapping duties the last two seasons without incident.