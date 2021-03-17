Buccaneers 2021 Free Agency Tracker

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl title defense has officially begun. The NFL's new league year started on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, and with it came the busy first few hours of free agency. The Buccaneers got the jump on that open market with a series of new contracts for key members of their championship core (much more on that below) but they will still see 21 of the players from the 2020 roster become unrestricted free agents.

One way or another, the 2021 free agency period should prove to be an active and consequential one for the Buccaneers. Will they be able to retain more of their coveted free agents, having already gotten new deals in place with Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett﻿? Will they make any kind of splash with other team's free agents, as they did a year ago with the Tom Brady signing? Will the franchise tag on Chris Godwin be just the first step in reach a new long-term deal?

We'll follow those situations and all of the comings and goings on the Bucs' roster over the next few months with our 2021 Free Agency Tracker, of which this is the first version. Here's where the team stands at the very beginning of the new league year:

New Arrivals

The Buccaneers can't possibly match the magnitude of their Brady signing from a year ago, but free agency does generally bring a new veteran or two into the fold. Last year, for instance, on the same day the Bucs landed Brady they also signed tackle Joe Haeg, who ended up in a key reserve role. Still, given the amount of work the team has to do to keep its own highly-valued players around, the Bucs may not be one of the more active teams on the market.

"For us I don't know how many outsiders we're even going to look at," said Head Coach Bruce Arians in February. "If we can keep our guys and then hit the draft again like we have the last few years, we're going to be in great shape."

Franchise Tag

For the second year in a row, the Buccaneers made the expected move with their franchise tag, using it to ensure the return of one of their most important offensive players. Last season, Tampa Bay pulled out the tag for the first time in nearly a decade to make sure the NFL's reigning sack king, Shaquil Barrett, didn't get away. Barrett ended up being one of the most productive defensive players for the Super Bowl champions.

The Buccaneers now have four more months to try to get a long-term deal done with their 25-year-old wideout; otherwise, he will likely sign the tag's tender offer and play the 2021 season on a one-year deal, as Barrett did last year. The Bucs used the non-exclusive variety of franchise tag on Godwin, meaning he can still negotiate with other teams. However, the Buccaneers have the right to match any offer he receives, and if they choose not to will receive two first-round draft picks from the team that made the offer.