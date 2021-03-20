Kevin Minter Re-Signs with Bucs Again

Meanwhile, Minter has played extensively on special teams in both seasons, playing almost exactly two-thirds of the team's snaps. He recorded seven kick-coverage stops in that span.

Arians and the Cardinals drafted Minter out of LSU in the second round in 2013, making him the 45th pick overall. He played four seasons in Arizona and made 37 starts, including all 32 games in 2015 and 2016. His top statistical season came in 2016 when he contributed 81 tackles, 3.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits and two passes defensed. Minter then played the 2017 season in Cleveland, making seven starts, before coming to Tampa. In all, he has appeared in 107 games with 47 starts and recorded 314 tackles, 6.0 sacks and 25 tackles for loss.