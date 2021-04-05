The Buccaneers Will Return All 22 Super Bowl Starters in 2021

"The bond that we had, the bond that we shared this year, it's like no other, with the coaching staff included," said inside linebacker Lavonte David when speaking to the media after signing his new contract with Tampa Bay a few weeks ago. "Everybody is a real tight-knit group and that's something I haven't been around in a while and it's something I definitely want to be a part of."

Suh and David were two of the Bucs' long list of free agent re-signings. General Manager Jason Licht has been busy to say the least, following a promise made by Head Coach Bruce Arians to the crowds at the Super Bowl Championship boat parade that these guys were 'not going nowhere.' Wide receiver Chris Godwin was franchise tagged. Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett was given a long-term deal. Lombardi Lenny signed back on for another season in Tampa, as did tight end Rob Gronkowski﻿, while key rotational pieces like Aaron Stinnie﻿, Rakeem Nunez-Roches﻿, Kevin Minter and Josh Wells were all retained. Mr. Anything but Irrelevant in kicker Ryan Succop﻿ was given a new deal, too.