Five Ways NFL Free Agency Has Already Impacted the Bucs' 2021 Season

2. More Challenges for the Secondary

The top five-catchers who actually changed teams in free agency – at least, if one agrees with this list – all joined teams that are on Tampa Bay's 2021 schedule. And they all left teams that are not on the Bucs' 2021 schedule.

Those five are former Lions wideout Kenny Golladay (now with the Giants), former Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (now a Patriot), former Texans receiver Will Fuller (now a Dolphin), former Titans receiver Corey Davis (now a Jet) and former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (also now a Patriot). In addition, former Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel signed with Washington and former Saints receiver Emmanuel Sanders signed with Buffalo, but in both cases that actually reduces the Bucs' potential games against them from two to one in 2021.

The Henry-Smith pairing in New England is particularly noteworthy because it should transform how the Patriots run their offense, at least compared to a rough 2020 season. Bill Belichick's Patriots have long made good use of tight ends and probably hoped to return to that last year after drafting two of them, Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, in the third round last year. Those two didn't pan out, however, so the Patriots took to free agency to nab both of the two most coveted players at that position. Buccaneer defenders should expect to see a lot of "12" personnel when they square off against the Patriots this fall.

The Bucs actually missed Golladay last year as their Week 16 trip to Detroit was one of the 11 games he was out due to injury, and they very much held him in check in two previous meetings. However, the former third-round pick had a monstrous 2019 season before his injury-plagued 2020, as his 18.3 yards per catch and 11 touchdowns showed he could be one of the NFL's top deep threats. It will also be interesting to see what Davis and Fuller can do to help young quarterbacks unlock their talents with the Jets and Dolphins.

3. A Rebuilt Line in Carolina

The Buccaneers beat the Panthers twice in 2020, and in those two contests they recorded eight sacks and 15 quarterback hits. (One of those sacks came on a failed fake punt by the Panthers and was recorded by wide receiver Justin Watson, but it still counts.) Carolina dealt with a number of injuries on their offensive line, plus the lack of development so far by 2019 second-round pick Greg Little, and ranked 24th in the NFL in sacks allowed per pass play.

After the 2020 season was over, the Panthers were looking at the possibility of four of their five O-Line starters hitting free agency. They subsequently used their franchise tag to lock down the best of the bunch, right tackle Taylor Moton. Left tackle Russell Okung (who actually only started seven games due to injury) and left guard Chris Reed have not been re-signed. Right guard John Miller was given a new one-year deal but the team subsequently signed Pat Elflein, who could push Miller to backup status.

In addition to Elflein, the Panthers also signed former Cowboy Cameron Erving who may battle with Little for the left tackle spot. Guard Dennis Daley, a 2019 sixth-round pick who started nine games as a rookie but was limited to just five contests and three starts last year, could also return to a starting spot at right guard. However it all shakes out, the Panthers' line is going to look quite different than it did a year ago, and if it can have better injury fortune it might be a tougher challenge for Buccaneer pass-rushers in 2021.

4. More QB Shuffling on Bucs' Docket

In addition to the Fitzpatrick move to Washington and Newton's new deal to stay in New England, there have been a number of other developments on the 2021 QB carousel that will potentially impact the Buccaneers.

The biggest one was the enormous new contract the Dallas Cowboys finally gave Dak Prescott. The Buccaneers have a home date with the Cowboys this fall, and with Prescott presumably back from his horrible ankle injury in 2020 the Dallas offense is likely to be a much bigger challenge for Tampa Bay's defense. Had the Cowboys let Prescott hit free agency and potentially move on, they might have tried to re-sign Andy Dalton; instead, Dalton took a one-year deal to be the new starter (as he was told) in Chicago. The Buccaneers have a home date with the Bears in 2021.

Dalton will only have to battle Nick Foles for that starting job after Mitchell Trubisky hit free agency and signed in Buffalo. The Bucs also play the Bills this year but presumably won't see Trubisky in action unless Josh Allen is injured. Still, the Buccaneers surely remember being the team that allowed Trubisky to put together his single greatest NFL game in 2017.

The Bucs only NFC North opponent this year is the Bears, so they would have avoided another meeting with Matthew Stafford had the Lions' new brain trust not swapped him to the Rams. Los Angeles is on Tampa Bay's schedule this year, so the Bucs likely will get another crack at the long-time Lion. The Bucs knocked him out of last year's Week 16 game early but Stafford has played Tampa Bay four other times in his career and won three of them, with a combined passer rating of 98.2.

In New Orleans, the anticipated retirement of Drew Brees finally happened on March 14 and the next day the Saints agreed to a new one-year contract with former Buccaneer Jameis Winston. Winston and Taysom Hill will battle to be Brees's replacement, at least in the short term. Winston threw one 12-yard pass in the Saints' Week Nine blowout win in Tampa and one more for a touchdown on a trick play in the Bucs' Wild Card win in New Orleans. If he beats out Hill, or if the Saints find a creative way to use both quarterbacks, Winston could have several opportunities to sting the team that drafted him first overall in 2015.

Finally, the Eagles moved on from their former first-rounder, Carson Wentz, trading him to the Colts and potentially clearing the way for 2020 second-rounder Jalen Hurts to take over. Some pundits expected Philadelphia to jump into the QB fray in the upcoming draft with the sixth-overall pick, but now that the Eagles have traded down to number 12 that seems less likely. That should give the Bucs' defense an opportunity to figure into Philadelphia's evaluation of Hurts, with the Eagles on Tampa Bay's schedule this fall.

Also, the Wentz trade could have double impact on the Bucs' 2021 list of quarterback foes if the NFL does, as expected, add a 17th game to the season. The Bucs' extra game is expected to be a trip to Indianapolis.

5. Imbalance on the Edge

The Buccaneers have seen more notable edge rushers move on to their 2021 schedule than off of it so far in free agency.

The biggest free agency defection that is a plus for Tampa Bay's offensive line was that of Trey Hendrickson, who used his breakout 2020 season in New Orleans to attract a big deal from the Bengals. However, the Bengals might not have been in the market for an edge rusher if their own top guy, Carl Lawson hadn't departed for the Jets. So the Bucs won't have to face Hendrickson but they do have the Jets and Lawson on their schedule.

In addition, Baltimore's Matt Judon was another one of the long list of signings in New England while Arizona's Haason Reddick followed his own mini-breakout in 2020 to a new deal in Carolina. Neither the Ravens nor the Cardinals are on Tampa Bay's schedule this year but the Bucs will get to see both Judon and Reddick (twice).