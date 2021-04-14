Bucs' Desire to 'Build Something Great' is What Drew RB Giovani Bernard to Tampa

The Buccaneers announced the signing of free agent running back ﻿Giovani Bernard﻿ on Wednesday. Known for his route-running and pass-catching ability, the hope is that the former Cincinnati Bengal will complement the Bucs' already solid running back room and give quarterback Tom Brady another option coming out of the backfield.

But Bernard didn't make the decision to come to Tampa over every other team he was talking to because of the role he'd play, even if he admits the chance to play with Brady was 'too good to pass up.' He came to the Bucs because of the culture, which is one that isn't resting on its laurels of winning a championship this past season.

"The biggest pitch for me was the opportunity to be a part of something that I feel like they're continuing to build, even though they've already won the Super Bowl," said Bernard. "I still felt that there was something that they were trying to show or prove or whatever it may have been. Even just a little phone calls that I was able to have – it just felt like these guys are still trying to go do something great, and they've already won. So that to me was just a little bit of a difference from the other teams that I was talking with."

It also helped that it was Head Coach Bruce Arians and Brady himself that were recruiting Bernard. He received calls from each of them as he went through the free agency process. Bernard and Brady even have a good friend in common in Patriots' running back James White. Brady relied on White for years in New England and Bernard and White went to high school together right here in Florida at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale. As a shock to no one, White had only glowing things to say about working with Brady and his work ethic. And here Brady was telling Bernard to come to Tampa. It made Bernard's choice pretty easy.

"Having those two individuals [Arians and Brady], give me a call and talk about not only my role, but just the atmosphere of the things that they have going on here in this organization now was obviously huge for me. Just to be able to be a part of something like this, it's really, really difficult to pass up on."

Bernard's decision was validated upon the very first time he stepped foot into AdventHealth Training Center. Walking through the halls and seeing "One Team, One Cause" written on the walls with graphics of the Lombardi Trophy or "Trust, Loyalty, Respect" lining the player hallways by the various meeting rooms reinforced the culture he had heard so much about.