Bucs' Desire to 'Build Something Great' is What Drew RB Giovani Bernard to Tampa

The 29-year-old pass-catching running back said he could feel the difference in atmosphere as soon as he walked into the AdventHealth Training Center for the first time.

Apr 14, 2021
The Buccaneers announced the signing of free agent running back ﻿Giovani Bernard﻿ on Wednesday. Known for his route-running and pass-catching ability, the hope is that the former Cincinnati Bengal will complement the Bucs' already solid running back room and give quarterback Tom Brady another option coming out of the backfield.

But Bernard didn't make the decision to come to Tampa over every other team he was talking to because of the role he'd play, even if he admits the chance to play with Brady was 'too good to pass up.' He came to the Bucs because of the culture, which is one that isn't resting on its laurels of winning a championship this past season.

"The biggest pitch for me was the opportunity to be a part of something that I feel like they're continuing to build, even though they've already won the Super Bowl," said Bernard. "I still felt that there was something that they were trying to show or prove or whatever it may have been. Even just a little phone calls that I was able to have – it just felt like these guys are still trying to go do something great, and they've already won. So that to me was just a little bit of a difference from the other teams that I was talking with."

It also helped that it was Head Coach Bruce Arians and Brady himself that were recruiting Bernard. He received calls from each of them as he went through the free agency process. Bernard and Brady even have a good friend in common in Patriots' running back James White. Brady relied on White for years in New England and Bernard and White went to high school together right here in Florida at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale. As a shock to no one, White had only glowing things to say about working with Brady and his work ethic. And here Brady was telling Bernard to come to Tampa. It made Bernard's choice pretty easy.

"Having those two individuals [Arians and Brady], give me a call and talk about not only my role, but just the atmosphere of the things that they have going on here in this organization now was obviously huge for me. Just to be able to be a part of something like this, it's really, really difficult to pass up on."

Bernard's decision was validated upon the very first time he stepped foot into AdventHealth Training Center. Walking through the halls and seeing "One Team, One Cause" written on the walls with graphics of the Lombardi Trophy or "Trust, Loyalty, Respect" lining the player hallways by the various meeting rooms reinforced the culture he had heard so much about.

"You can already feel the difference in just that atmosphere," said Bernard just minutes after signing his contract inside the facility. "As soon as I walked into the building, whether that's facility staff or the cooks or one of the guys in the training room – just everybody here. You can tell there's an excitement still buzzing. Obviously, you guys won the Super Bowl last year but you can kind of tell nobody's kind of let their guard down, everybody's excited for that next run, and I'm just excited to be a part of that."

Bernard marks the first of the Bucs' free agent signings to come from outside the organization. The team has placed an emphasis on retention this offseason and have kept all 22 of their Super Bowl starters together for 2021. Bernard will join the group after a 2020 season where he had 124 carries for 416 yards and three touchdowns while catching 47 passes for 355 yards and another three touchdowns, splitting work with running back Joe Mixon. Bernard has a career average of 8.4 yards per reception as he's utilized not only out of the backfield but in different alignments due to his ability to run receiver routes.

Being able to do it all has always been important to him, even since his college days at North Carolina.

"I just wanted to be as well rounded of a football player as I possibly could be," Bernard said. "I wanted to be able to run receiver routes as a running back. I wanted to be able to block like a lineman in the backfield. I wanted to be able to have those characteristics that an every-down back has."

Pass-blocking is one of the hardest adjustments for running backs at the NFL level. It's also an area that the Buccaneers felt they could improve upon going into 2021. With the addition of Bernard, the Bucs could have an excellent rotation that would keep opposing defenses on their toes, not knowing who to expect in which situation between Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and now, Bernard. And a more robust running game could be in the cards for Tampa Bay after looking at last season, where they were 9-1 in games they amassed over 100 yards on the ground. The Bucs had well over 100 rushing yards in three of their four playoff games on their way to winning Super Bowl LV, too. But no matter how Bernard ends up being utilized within the Bucs' high-powered offense, he's excited about his arrival and ability to be part of a winning culture.

"It wasn't so much the role that I would take on that attracted me," he said. "It wasn't like, 'Hey, we're going to have you do this and do that, you know, or whatever.' For me, it was always about the culture that the coach was trying to build and the players in the locker room because at the end of the day, that's what's going to really ride you throughout the season […] I think the biggest factor for me was just that I saw what these guys are continuing [to try] to build here in Tampa."

Giovani Bernard Through the Years 2013-Current | Best Photos

View pictures from RB Giovani Bernard's NFL career thus far.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard strolls into the end zone with a touchdown catch against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 22, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard strolls into the end zone with a touchdown catch against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 22, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, August 24, 2015 in Tampa, Florida. Tampa Bay won 25-11. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, August 24, 2015 in Tampa, Florida. Tampa Bay won 25-11. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) carries the ball with Minnesota Vikings defensive end Justin Trattou (94) in pursuit during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) carries the ball with Minnesota Vikings defensive end Justin Trattou (94) in pursuit during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs for a 61-yard touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs for a 61-yard touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs for a 61-yard touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs for a 61-yard touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard runs during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard runs during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard practices before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard practices before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Buffalo Bills' Tremaine Edmunds (49) tackles Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Buffalo Bills' Tremaine Edmunds (49) tackles Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

File-This Aug. 26, 2018, file photo shows Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looking to pass as running back Giovani Bernard (25) blocks during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Dalton has proven he can be among the league's most efficient passers when he's got time. He's not as adept at improvising, and last year he spent a lot of time on the run because of the line's inability to protect him. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
File-This Aug. 26, 2018, file photo shows Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looking to pass as running back Giovani Bernard (25) blocks during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Dalton has proven he can be among the league's most efficient passers when he's got time. He's not as adept at improvising, and last year he spent a lot of time on the run because of the line's inability to protect him. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 31-24. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 31-24. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs against Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs against Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68) conducts a fake symphony while Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) plays an imaginary piano as they celebrate with teammates after Bernard runs for a first quarter touchdown that ties the score at 7-7 during the NFL week 11 regular season football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Baltimore. The Ravens won the game 24-21. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68) conducts a fake symphony while Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) plays an imaginary piano as they celebrate with teammates after Bernard runs for a first quarter touchdown that ties the score at 7-7 during the NFL week 11 regular season football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Baltimore. The Ravens won the game 24-21. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard runs a drill during practice before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard runs a drill during practice before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) breaks a tackle from Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) breaks a tackle from Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard runs the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard runs the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs the ball with Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Will Allen (20) in pursuit in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs the ball with Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Will Allen (20) in pursuit in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Branden Jackson (93) as he rushes during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Branden Jackson (93) as he rushes during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Steelers won 16-10. (Aaron Doster via AP)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Steelers won 16-10. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs the ball during an NFL football game against Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs the ball during an NFL football game against Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Cincinnati won 33-25. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Cincinnati won 33-25. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Cincinnati won 33-25. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Cincinnati won 33-25. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) goes in for a touchdown while being tackled by Cleveland Browns' Andrew Sendejo (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) goes in for a touchdown while being tackled by Cleveland Browns' Andrew Sendejo (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) dives in for a touchdown while being tackled by dTennessee Titans' Jayon Brown (55) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) dives in for a touchdown while being tackled by dTennessee Titans' Jayon Brown (55) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) is pursued after a catch by Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) and free safety Xavier Woods (25) in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) is pursued after a catch by Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) and free safety Xavier Woods (25) in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs the ball for a touchdown against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (91) during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs the ball for a touchdown against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (91) during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) hands the ball off to running back Giovani Bernard (25) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) hands the ball off to running back Giovani Bernard (25) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

(AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard smiles in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 14, 2015. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard smiles in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 14, 2015. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) attempts to fight off a tackle by Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee, left, during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Arlington. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) attempts to fight off a tackle by Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee, left, during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Arlington. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) makes a hard cut as he runs the ball during the NFL AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016 in Cincinnati. The Steelers won the game 18-16. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) makes a hard cut as he runs the ball during the NFL AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016 in Cincinnati. The Steelers won the game 18-16. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) heads downfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won the game, 31-28. (Greg Trott via AP)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) heads downfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won the game, 31-28. (Greg Trott via AP)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) rushes for a gain during the NFL Wild Card football playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, January 4, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Bengals 26-10. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) rushes for a gain during the NFL Wild Card football playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, January 4, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Bengals 26-10. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) as he runs in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015, in Pittsburgh. The Bengals won 16-10. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) as he runs in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015, in Pittsburgh. The Bengals won 16-10. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 31-7. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 31-7. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) in the first half during an NFL football game the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) in the first half during an NFL football game the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) rushes for a gain during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Monday, Nov. 16, 2015 in Cincinnati. Houston won 10-6. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) rushes for a gain during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Monday, Nov. 16, 2015 in Cincinnati. Houston won 10-6. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

El running back de los Bengals de Cincinnati, Giovani Bernard (25) rebasa al strong safety de los Bills de Buffalo, Duke Williams durante un touchdown en la primera mitad del juego del domingo 18 de octubre de 2015 en Orchard Park, Nueva York. (Foto AP/Bill Wippert)
El running back de los Bengals de Cincinnati, Giovani Bernard (25) rebasa al strong safety de los Bills de Buffalo, Duke Williams durante un touchdown en la primera mitad del juego del domingo 18 de octubre de 2015 en Orchard Park, Nueva York. (Foto AP/Bill Wippert)

Cincinnati Bengals Giovani Bernard (25) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
Cincinnati Bengals Giovani Bernard (25) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) heads downfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won the game, 31-28. (Greg Trott via AP)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) heads downfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won the game, 31-28. (Greg Trott via AP)

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2015, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert, right, celebrates with running back Giovani Bernard (25) after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers in Cincinnati. Coming off a short week and a mediocre, to be kind, performance, the Seahawks head to Cincinnati, where the Bengals are undefeated and looking like, well, what we'd expect from Seattle. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2015, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert, right, celebrates with running back Giovani Bernard (25) after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers in Cincinnati. Coming off a short week and a mediocre, to be kind, performance, the Seahawks head to Cincinnati, where the Bengals are undefeated and looking like, well, what we'd expect from Seattle. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) and running back Giovani Bernard (25) against the Cleveland Browns in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) and running back Giovani Bernard (25) against the Cleveland Browns in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cincinnati Bengals Giovani Bernard (25) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on October 11, 2015. (Tom DiPace via AP)
Cincinnati Bengals Giovani Bernard (25) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on October 11, 2015.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) leaps for the end zone past Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Mike Mitchell (23) and scores
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) leaps for the end zone past Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Mike Mitchell (23) and scores a touchdown during the first quarter an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game Monday, Aug. 24, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game Monday, Aug. 24, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard celebrates after a 22-yard touchdown catch against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 22, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard celebrates after a 22-yard touchdown catch against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 22, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard runs the ball in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard runs the ball in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs with the football during a week 2 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 24-16. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs with the football during a week 2 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 24-16. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) heads downfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won the game, 31-28. (Greg Trott via AP)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) heads downfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won the game, 31-28. (Greg Trott via AP)

