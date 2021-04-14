Bucs Add Giovani Bernard to Backfield

The 5-9, 205-pound Bernard has played in 115 games with 30 starts, recording 921 carries for 3,697 yards (4.0 avg.) and 22 touchdowns. His receiving production, which includes 11 touchdowns, gives him career totals of 6,564 yards from scrimmage and 33 scores. Bernard has also only fumbled seven times on 1,263 career touches and never more than twice in any given season.

Bernard mostly split backfield duties with another primary ballcarrier during his tenure in Cincinnati, first with Jeremy Hill and then with Joe Mixon. His first three seasons were his most productive as a runner, as he averaged 164 carries and 702 rushing yards per year from 2013-16. However, his pass-catching output has remained steady throughout his career, with at least 30 receptions every season. His 47 catches last year marked his highest season total since 2015.