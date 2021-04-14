Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Add Giovani Bernard to Backfield

The Bucs have signed former Bengals running back Giovani Bernard, who has been one of the NFL's most productive pass-catching backs over the past eight seasons

Apr 14, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Signed_Gio_16x9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have managed to keep the band together after winning Super Bowl LV. Now they're finally recruiting new members.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers signed ninth-year running back Giovani Bernard, who played his first eight seasons in Cincinnati. Bernard, who ran for 416 yards and caught 47 passes last year, was released by the Bengals last week.

Tampa Bay has been busy in free agency but until now had worked exclusively on whittling down a long list of players who could have departed from the Super Bowl roster. Among the key players from the 2020 team who have re-signed with the Buccaneers are Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David, Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, Ryan Succop and Ndamukong Suh. Quarterback Tom Brady also agreed to a contract extension.

One player from last year's squad who has not re-signed with the Buccaneers is veteran running back LeSean McCoy, creating an opening on the depth chart for Bernard. The former second-round pick out of North Carolina gives the Buccaneers a proven pass-catcher out of the backfield. His 342 receptions and 2,867 receiving yards since entering the league in 2013 both rank third among all NFL running backs in that span.

Giovani Bernard Through the Years 2013-Current | Best Photos

View pictures from RB Giovani Bernard's NFL career thus far.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard strolls into the end zone with a touchdown catch against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 22, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, August 24, 2015 in Tampa, Florida. Tampa Bay won 25-11. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) carries the ball with Minnesota Vikings defensive end Justin Trattou (94) in pursuit during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/AP
Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs for a 61-yard touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs for a 61-yard touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/AP
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard runs during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard practices before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/AP
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers
Buffalo Bills' Tremaine Edmunds (49) tackles Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus
File-This Aug. 26, 2018, file photo shows Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looking to pass as running back Giovani Bernard (25) blocks during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Dalton has proven he can be among the league's most efficient passers when he's got time. He's not as adept at improvising, and last year he spent a lot of time on the run because of the line's inability to protect him. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

Adrian Kraus
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 31-24. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Scott Boehm/Scott Boehm
Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Jason E. Miczek/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs against Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68) conducts a fake symphony while Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) plays an imaginary piano as they celebrate with teammates after Bernard runs for a first quarter touchdown that ties the score at 7-7 during the NFL week 11 regular season football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Baltimore. The Ravens won the game 24-21. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/©2018 Paul Anthony Spinelli
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard runs a drill during practice before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) breaks a tackle from Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard runs the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs the ball with Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Will Allen (20) in pursuit in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Branden Jackson (93) as he rushes during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Steelers won 16-10. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2019/Aaron Doster
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs the ball during an NFL football game against Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Cincinnati won 33-25. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Cincinnati won 33-25. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) goes in for a touchdown while being tackled by Cleveland Browns' Andrew Sendejo (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) dives in for a touchdown while being tackled by dTennessee Titans' Jayon Brown (55) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) is pursued after a catch by Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) and free safety Xavier Woods (25) in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs the ball for a touchdown against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (91) during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) hands the ball off to running back Giovani Bernard (25) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard smiles in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 14, 2015. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) attempts to fight off a tackle by Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee, left, during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Arlington. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) makes a hard cut as he runs the ball during the NFL AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016 in Cincinnati. The Steelers won the game 18-16. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) heads downfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won the game, 31-28. (Greg Trott via AP)

Greg Trott
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) rushes for a gain during the NFL Wild Card football playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, January 4, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Bengals 26-10. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)

Perry Knotts
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) as he runs in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015, in Pittsburgh. The Bengals won 16-10. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 31-7. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) in the first half during an NFL football game the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) rushes for a gain during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Monday, Nov. 16, 2015 in Cincinnati. Houston won 10-6. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher
El running back de los Bengals de Cincinnati, Giovani Bernard (25) rebasa al strong safety de los Bills de Buffalo, Duke Williams durante un touchdown en la primera mitad del juego del domingo 18 de octubre de 2015 en Orchard Park, Nueva York. (Foto AP/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert
Cincinnati Bengals Giovani Bernard (25) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Tom DiPace
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) heads downfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won the game, 31-28. (Greg Trott via AP)

Greg Trott
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2015, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert, right, celebrates with running back Giovani Bernard (25) after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers in Cincinnati. Coming off a short week and a mediocre, to be kind, performance, the Seahawks head to Cincinnati, where the Bengals are undefeated and looking like, well, what we'd expect from Seattle. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)

Gary Landers
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) and running back Giovani Bernard (25) against the Cleveland Browns in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane
Cincinnati Bengals Giovani Bernard (25) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on October 11, 2015.

(Tom DiPace via AP)

Tom DiPace
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) leaps for the end zone past Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Mike Mitchell (23) and scores a touchdown during the first quarter an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game Monday, Aug. 24, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard celebrates after a 22-yard touchdown catch against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 22, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard runs the ball in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/AP
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs with the football during a week 2 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 24-16. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Scott Boehm
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) heads downfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won the game, 31-28. (Greg Trott via AP)

Greg Trott
The 5-9, 205-pound Bernard has played in 115 games with 30 starts, recording 921 carries for 3,697 yards (4.0 avg.) and 22 touchdowns. His receiving production, which includes 11 touchdowns, gives him career totals of 6,564 yards from scrimmage and 33 scores. Bernard has also only fumbled seven times on 1,263 career touches and never more than twice in any given season.

Bernard mostly split backfield duties with another primary ballcarrier during his tenure in Cincinnati, first with Jeremy Hill and then with Joe Mixon. His first three seasons were his most productive as a runner, as he averaged 164 carries and 702 rushing yards per year from 2013-16. However, his pass-catching output has remained steady throughout his career, with at least 30 receptions every season. His 47 catches last year marked his highest season total since 2015.

Bernard joins a backfield that also includes Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette and Ke'Shawn Vaughn. Jones was the team's primary starter during the regular season and he led the team with 978 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, setting a single-season franchise record with an average of 5.1 yards per carry. Fournette led the Bucs' backfield with 36 catches during the regular season and then emerged as a major force in the playoffs with 448 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. Vaughn, a third-round pick out of Vanderbilt in last year's draft, saw occasional playing time and had 143 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown.

