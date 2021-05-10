Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Blaine Gabbert Returns to Bucs' QB Corps

The Buccaneers have re-signed QB Blaine Gabbert, who has made 48 career starts in the NFL and was Tom Brady's primary backup during the 2020 Super Bowl season

May 10, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Re-Signed_Gabbert_16x9

Cross another name off the list of players who could have left the Super Bowl LV champions via free agency.

That list, which once stood at 24 players, became even shorter on Monday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the re-signing of veteran quarterback Blaine Gabbert. Gabbert, who served as Tom Brady's primary backup throughout the Bucs' 2020 Super Bowl season, rejoins a group that also still includes Ryan Griffin and has since welcomed second-round draft pick Kyle Trask into the fold.

Gabbert is the 14th player from that initial list of potential unrestricted free agents to re-sign with the Buccaneers, following Griffin, who inked his new deal on April 20. In addition, reports indicate that wide receiver Antonio Brown has an agreement with the team, though there has not been an official signing yet. Four 2020 Buccaneers – Andrew Adams, Antony Auclair, Joe Haeg and Ryan Smith – have signed with other teams and A.Q. Shipley has retired. That leaves just five unsigned players from the original list of UFAs, including Brown.

Gabbert originally signed with the Buccaneers in March of 2019, not long after his former coach in Arizona, Bruce Arians, took over as Tampa Bay's head coach. A preseason shoulder injury kept him out of regular-season action and eventually forced him to injured reserve in 2019 but he signed another deal with the Bucs last spring. This time, he secured the second spot on the depth chart behind Brady and was active for all 20 games, including the postseason.

Gabbert briefly got into three games in the middle of the season but mostly to execute end-game kneel-downs and he threw just one pass in those contests. However, Arians gave Brady the second half off in a Week 16 blowout at Detroit and Gabbert came in to complete nine of 15 passes for 143 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 125.8.

Gabbert (6-5, 235) originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, selected 10th overall in 2011. He played three seasons in Jacksonville and made 27 starts, including 14 in his rookie campaign. The Jaguars traded Gabbert to San Francisco in March of 2014 and he made 13 more starts over three seasons with the 49ers. He then signed with Arians' Cardinals in 2017 and opened five games for Arizona, compiling a 2-3 record.

In all, Gabbert has played in 60 games and made 48 starts. He has completed 851 of his 1,514 pass attempts for 9,206 yards, 50 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. In Arians' system he connected on 95 of 171 passes for 1,086 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

A St. Louis native, Gabbert played his college ball at Missouri.

Related Content

news

Bucs Claim OLB Ladarius Hamilton from Cowboys

Former Cowboys edge rusher Ladarius Hamilton, who had 15 sacks in his last two collegiate seasons, is the third player from the University of North Texas the Buccaneers have added in the last six days
news

Bucs Add CB Nate Brooks

The Bucs continued to push their roster closer to the offseason limit on Thursday with another free agent signing, adding former Dolphins and Ravens cornerback Nate Brooks
news

Bucs Sign S Raven Greene, LB Joseph Jones

The Bucs dipped into the veteran ranks of free agency following last weekend's draft, signing former Packers safety Raven Greene and former Broncos linebacker Joseph Jones 
news

QB Ryan Griffin Stays with Bucs on New Deal

Quarterback Ryan Griffin has already spent six seasons in a Buccaneers uniform and is now set to extend that run after signing a new contract with the team for the third time
news

Buccaneers 2021 Free Agency Tracker

Tampa Bay held onto Chris Godwin, Lavonte David and Shaq Barrett before free agency officially began, but that left plenty of work still to be done…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring
news

Bucs' Desire to 'Build Something Great' is What Drew RB Giovani Bernard to Tampa

The 29-year-old pass-catching running back said he could feel the difference in atmosphere as soon as he walked into the AdventHealth Training Center for the first time.
news

Bucs Add Giovani Bernard to Backfield

The Bucs have signed former Bengals running back Giovani Bernard, who has been one of the NFL's most productive pass-catching backs over the past eight seasons
news

Bucs Bring Veteran DL Steve McLendon Back

DL Steve McLendon re-signed with Tampa Bay on Wednesday as the team continues to bring back not only its full complement of starters from the Super Bowl but also many key reserves
news

Ross Cockrell Re-Signs with Buccaneers

CB Ross Cockrell, who was a key reserve in the Buccaneers' secondary in 2020, is the latest member of the 2020 Super Bowl team to return to the team with a new deal
news

The Buccaneers Will Return All 22 Super Bowl Starters in 2021

Let's just say this: the Bucs are serious about "going for two."
news

Ndamukong Suh Re-Signs with Buccaneers Again

DL Ndamukong Suh, who had six sacks in 2020 and was at the center of the league's best run defense is returning for a third season in Tampa after re-signing with the defending Super Bowl champs on Monday
Advertising