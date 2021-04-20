QB Ryan Griffin Stays with Bucs on New Deal

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan Griffin's long run as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer is set to continue.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers re-signed Griffin, the eighth-year quarterback who first came to the team in September of 2015. Prior to that move, Tom Brady was the only quarterback on Tampa Bay's 2021 roster, as both Griffin and Blaine Gabbert became unrestricted free agents on March 17.

Last season, Griffin served as the teams' third quarterback and was inactive for all 20 games, including the postseason. He played in one regular-season game for the Buccaneers in 2018, completing two of four passes for 18 yards.

The Buccaneers claimed Griffin off waivers from New Orleans just before the start of the 2015 season. Though his regular-season playing time has been scarce, he has remained on the active roster or on injured reserve with Tampa Bay for all of the past six seasons. Prior to coming to the Bucs, Griffin spent most of the 2013-14 seasons on the Saints' practice squad.

Griffin, of course, is familiar with Head Coach Bruce Arians' offense and was the primary backup to Jameis Winston for all of the 2019 season while Gabbert was on injured reserve. Gabbert filled that role last season after recovering from a shoulder injury.

The Buccaneers have also seen plenty of Griffin's work in the preseason, despite the lack of a warmup slate last summer. He saw action for the Bucs in each preseason from 2016-19 and was particularly sharp during the last two of those fours. Griffin played in eight preseason games with two starts in 2018 and 2019 combined and completed 111 of 167 passes for 1,262 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions, with a passer rating of 99.9.

This is the third time that Griffin has re-signed with the Buccaneers since his original arrival. He also inked new deals in 2017 and 2019. He first entered the league with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana in 2013.

