Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ndamukong Suh Re-Signs with Buccaneers Again

DL Ndamukong Suh, who had six sacks in 2020 and was at the center of the league's best run defense is returning for a third season in Tampa after re-signing with the defending Super Bowl champs on Monday

Apr 05, 2021 at 03:34 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

NewDeal_Suh_16x9

For the third year in a row, ﻿Ndamukong Suh﻿ has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This time he's returning to defend a Super Bowl title.

Suh, a five time Pro Bowler, re-signed with Tampa Bay on Monday, essentially completing an impressive effort to keep the core of a championship team intact. Suh originally joined the Buccaneers on a one-year deal in May of 2019 after helping the Los Angeles Rams advance to Super Bowl LIII the previous season. He then chose to return in 2020 on another one-year pact, shortly after the team brought quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿ into the fold.

Suh first joined the team on a one-year deal in 2019, and his re-signing in 2020 was part of a successful attempt to retain the key components of a defense on the rise. That proved to be critical to the second championship run in franchise history, as Tampa Bay led the league in rush defense and tied for fourth with 48 sacks. Suh was a big part of both efforts, dominating in the middle against the run and adding 6.0 sacks and 19 quarterback hits, the latter just one off Will Gholston's team lead.

Now the Buccaneers have once again managed to 'keep the band together' for another run at the Super Bowl, and retaining Suh is a big part of that, as his contributions would have been difficult to replace. Suh has racked up 79 quarterback pressures over his first two seasons in Tampa, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, which ranks fifth among the league's interior defensive linemen. The Buccaneers have also ranked first against the run in both of those campaigns. In addition, Suh handles a very large workload, playing approximately 75% of the Bucs' defensive snaps since joining the team. He and fourth-year man ﻿Vita Vea﻿ form one of the most imposing defensive fronts in the league.

In addition to Suh, the Buccaneers have also re-signed wide receiver ﻿Chris Godwin﻿, inside linebacker ﻿Lavonte David﻿, outside linebacker ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿, tight end ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿, running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿, kicker ﻿Ryan Succop﻿, defensive lineman ﻿Rakeem Nunez-Roches﻿, inside linebacker ﻿Kevin Minter﻿, guard ﻿Aaron Stinnie﻿ and tackle ﻿Josh Wells﻿.

Suh originally entered the league with the Detroit Lions as the second-overall pick in the 2010 draft. He played five seasons for the Lions, earning four Pro Bowl berths and three first-team Associated Press All-Pro selections. He then spent three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, going to the Pro Bowl again in 2016, before joining the Rams in 2018. Overall, he has recorded 563 tackles and 64.5 sacks and 199 quarterback hits. He also has five forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, 123 tackles for loss, one interception and 38 passes defensed. He has returned three fumbles for touchdowns, including two for the Buccaneers in 2019.

Suh has also been extremely durable during his career, never missing a game due to injury and playing in 184 of a possible 186 games over 11 seasons, including the playoffs. He has also started each of those 184 games. Suh was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

PHOTOS: Bucs Return All 22-Super Bowl Starters for 2021 Season

View photos of the 22 Super Bowl starters who will be returning for the 2021-2022 season.

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 22

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 22

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 22

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 22

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 22

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 22

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 22

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 22

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 22

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 22

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 22

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 22

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 22

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 22

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 22

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 22

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 22

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 22

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 22

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 22

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 22

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 22

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

The Buccaneers Will Return All 22 Super Bowl Starters in 2021

Let's just say this: the Bucs are serious about "going for two."
news

Leonard Fournette Returns as Bucs Keep Super Bowl Team Together

The Buccaneers have re-signed RB Leonard Fournette, who emerged as a critical part of the offense during the team's postseason run to Super Bowl LV
news

Josh Wells Stays with Bucs on New Deal

The Buccaneers maintained some valuable depth on their offensive line Tuesday by re-signing tackle Josh Wells, who has started three games for Tampa Bay over the past two seasons
news

Five Ways NFL Free Agency Has Already Impacted the Bucs' 2021 Season

A good amount of QB shuffling has changed the look of the Bucs' list of opposing passers this year, and free agency around the league has had other effects on Tampa Bay's upcoming season, as well
news

Buccaneers 2021 Free Agency Tracker

Tampa Bay held onto Chris Godwin, Lavonte David and Shaq Barrett before free agency officially began, but that left plenty of work still to be done…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring
news

Donovan Smith: Bucs' Offense Can Be 'Scary' in 2021

After signing a contract extension with the Bucs on Thursday, left tackle Donovan Smith suggested that both he and the offense could be even better next year after a very strong finish to 2020
news

Bucs Re-Sign Ace Kicker Ryan Succop, Too

The good news on the free agency front continues for the Buccaneers with a new deal done for K Ryan Succop, who made 37 of his 40 attempts in 2020 and set a new team scoring record
news

Donovan Smith Signs Contract Extension with Bucs

On the heels of an outstanding performance during the team's run to a Super Bowl championship, left tackle Donovan Smith has signed an extension to remain with the Buccaneers past the 2021 season
news

Free Agency Week One: Bucs Focused on Maintaining Core

One week into free agency, the Buccaneers are finding great success in their goal of keeping the core of their Super Bowl team intact, though there is still potential work to be done
news

Gronk It Back! Rob Gronkowski Re-Signs with Bucs

Rob Gronkowski, most recently seen catching two touchdown passes in Super Bowl LV to give him 100 scores in his career, has signed a one-year deal to remain with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in 2021
news

Rob Gronkowski Proved it to Himself in Return from Retirement

TE Rob Gronkowski 'completed [a] mission' by playing in all 20 games in his first season as a Buccaneer, including Super Bowl LV, proving to himself that he could still operate at a 'high level' in the NFL
Advertising