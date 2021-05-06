Bucs Claim OLB Ladarius Hamilton from Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued to add to their offseason roster on Thursday evening and they also continued a startling run on former University of North Texas players.

The Buccaneers' latest addition is outside linebacker Ladarius Hamilton, who was claimed off waivers after being waived by the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the Buccaneers also signed cornerback Nate Brooks, a former teammate of Hamilton's at North Texas. Last Saturday, the Buccaneers used a fourth-round draft pick on Mean Green wide receiver Jaelon Darden.

Hamilton (6-3, 260) originally joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys last May. He spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad in Dallas and was re-signed by the Cowboys in January.

In four seasons at UNT, Hamilton played in 43 games and accumulated 122 tackles, 16.0 sacks, 28.5 tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Playing defensive end, he capped his collegiate career with consecutive 7.5-sack seasons as a junior and senior.