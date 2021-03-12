Lavonte David Stays with Bucs on New Multi-Year Deal

The Buccaneers certainly have multiple high priorities on that long list but the return of David will be among the team's most satisfying moves for the team and fans alike. A team captain in each of the last seven years, David is now set to become just the 14th player in franchise history to be on the Buccaneers' roster for a decade or more. He and since-departed tackle Demar Dotson are the only two on that list who began their careers after the turn of the millennium. David has already cemented his spot as one of the best players in team history but now has more time to build on his stellar career in Tampa.