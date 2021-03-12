Tom Brady Signs Contract Extension with Bucs

That postseason performance built on his oversized NFL playoff records. Among the all-time standards he has set (and plans to build on) are his 45 games played and started, 34 victories, 12,449 passing yards, 1,746 pass attempts, 1,106 completions, 83 touchdown passes and 16 300-yard games.

In 2020, the Buccaneers made a series of aggressive moves to position themselves for a run at the second Super Bowl in franchise history, beginning with the signing of Brady as an unrestricted free agent. The team also re-signed key defenders Shaquil Barrett, Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul, then later added key offensive depth pieces in Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown. The team now seems intent on keeping as much of its championship core intact and chasing additional titles in the immediate future. Brady's extension came at the end of a week that also included the franchise tag being placed on wide receiver Chris Godwin.