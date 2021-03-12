Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady Signs Contract Extension with Bucs

After winning his seventh Super Bowl in his first season as a Buccaneer, future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady has signed an extension that will keep him with the team past the original deal that covered the 2020-21 seasons

Mar 12, 2021 at 12:15 PM
Tom Brady signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last March, and 11 months later he was holding the Lombardi Trophy for the seventh time in his career. Not surprisingly, both sides were motivated to extend the relationship.

On Friday, the Buccaneers signed Brady to a contract extension that will keep the future Hall of Fame quarterback with the team beyond the original deal covering the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Already the oldest player, at the age of 43, to earn a championship ring after leading the Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl LV, Brady is now signed with the Buccaneers through at least his age-45 season. Clearly, he has shown no signs of slowing down, as he finished the 2020 season with 50 touchdown passes, postseason included. Brady ranks first in NFL in history in touchdown passes (581) and second to Drew Brees in passing yards (79,204) and seems destined to own both records by a comfortable margin.

The Buccaneers signed Brady after he had already played 20 seasons for the New England Patriots and started in nine Super Bowls, winning a league-record six rings. Since he first became the Patriots' starter in 2001, his teams have had a winning record every season and have advanced to the playoffs in 18 of 20 campaigns. One of the two non-playoff seasons occurred when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week One in 2008.

Brady started all 20 games for the Buccaneers in 2020 and led them on a team-record eight-game winning streak that culminated in Super Bowl LV, where Tampa Bay became the first team ever to win the Super Bowl at their own home stadium. During the regular season, he completed 401 of 610 pass attempts (65.7%) for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a passer rating of 102.2. His touchdown total and passer rating both set single-season franchise records. He also ran for three more scores.

In the playoffs, Brady completed 81 of 138 passes for 1,061 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He earned Super Bowl MVP honors for the fifth time in his career after connecting on 21 of 29 throws (72.4%) for 201 yards, three touchdowns and no picks. His 125.8 passer rating was his personal best in his 10 Super Bowl appearances.

That postseason performance built on his oversized NFL playoff records. Among the all-time standards he has set (and plans to build on) are his 45 games played and started, 34 victories, 12,449 passing yards, 1,746 pass attempts, 1,106 completions, 83 touchdown passes and 16 300-yard games.

In 2020, the Buccaneers made a series of aggressive moves to position themselves for a run at the second Super Bowl in franchise history, beginning with the signing of Brady as an unrestricted free agent. The team also re-signed key defenders Shaquil Barrett, Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul, then later added key offensive depth pieces in Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown. The team now seems intent on keeping as much of its championship core intact and chasing additional titles in the immediate future. Brady's extension came at the end of a week that also included the franchise tag being placed on wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Best Photos of Tom Brady from the 2020 Season

View the top pictures of Tom Brady from the 2020-2021 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl LV.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 40

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 40

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 40

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 40

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 08, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 40

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 08, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 40

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 40

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 40

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 40

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 40

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 40

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 40

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 40

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 20, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 40

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 20, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 40

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 40

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 40

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 40

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 40

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 40

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at Fedex Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 40

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at Fedex Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 09, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at Fedex Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 40

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 09, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at Fedex Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 40

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks for a high five from an official during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 40

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks for a high five from an official during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 40

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 40

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 40

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 40

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and General Manager Jason Licht after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 40

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and General Manager Jason Licht after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 40

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 40

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 40

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 40

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 -Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 40

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 -Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 40

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 40

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 40

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 40

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 40

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 40

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
