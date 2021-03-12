Tom Brady Signs Contract Extension with Bucs

Tom Brady signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last March, and 11 months later he was holding the Lombardi Trophy for the seventh time in his career. Not surprisingly, both sides were motivated to extend the relationship.
On Friday, the Buccaneers signed Brady to a contract extension that will keep the future Hall of Fame quarterback with the team beyond the original deal covering the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Already the oldest player, at the age of 43, to earn a championship ring after leading the Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl LV, Brady is now signed with the Buccaneers through at least his age-45 season. Clearly, he has shown no signs of slowing down, as he finished the 2020 season with 50 touchdown passes, postseason included. Brady ranks first in NFL in history in touchdown passes (581) and second to Drew Brees in passing yards (79,204) and seems destined to own both records by a comfortable margin.
The Buccaneers signed Brady after he had already played 20 seasons for the New England Patriots and started in nine Super Bowls, winning a league-record six rings. Since he first became the Patriots' starter in 2001, his teams have had a winning record every season and have advanced to the playoffs in 18 of 20 campaigns. One of the two non-playoff seasons occurred when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week One in 2008.
Brady started all 20 games for the Buccaneers in 2020 and led them on a team-record eight-game winning streak that culminated in Super Bowl LV, where Tampa Bay became the first team ever to win the Super Bowl at their own home stadium. During the regular season, he completed 401 of 610 pass attempts (65.7%) for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a passer rating of 102.2. His touchdown total and passer rating both set single-season franchise records. He also ran for three more scores.
In the playoffs, Brady completed 81 of 138 passes for 1,061 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He earned Super Bowl MVP honors for the fifth time in his career after connecting on 21 of 29 throws (72.4%) for 201 yards, three touchdowns and no picks. His 125.8 passer rating was his personal best in his 10 Super Bowl appearances.
That postseason performance built on his oversized NFL playoff records. Among the all-time standards he has set (and plans to build on) are his 45 games played and started, 34 victories, 12,449 passing yards, 1,746 pass attempts, 1,106 completions, 83 touchdown passes and 16 300-yard games.
In 2020, the Buccaneers made a series of aggressive moves to position themselves for a run at the second Super Bowl in franchise history, beginning with the signing of Brady as an unrestricted free agent. The team also re-signed key defenders Shaquil Barrett, Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul, then later added key offensive depth pieces in Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown. The team now seems intent on keeping as much of its championship core intact and chasing additional titles in the immediate future. Brady's extension came at the end of a week that also included the franchise tag being placed on wide receiver Chris Godwin.
