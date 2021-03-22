Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gronk It Back! Rob Gronkowski Re-Signs with Bucs

Rob Gronkowski, most recently seen catching two touchdown passes in Super Bowl LV to give him 100 scores in his career, has signed a one-year deal to remain with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in 2021

Mar 22, 2021 at 12:19 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

NewDeal_Gronk_16x9

Rob Gronkowski is not done with the NFL yet, and he's not done in Tampa, either.

On Monday, Gronkowski signed a new deal to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he won Super Bowl LV about a month ago. The new deal also keeps Gronkowski with his long-time buddy Tom Brady, who recently signed his own contract extension with the Buccaneers. Gronkowski and Brady, formerly teammates with the New England Patriots for most of the past decade, have connected for an NFL-record 14 postseason touchdowns, including two in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl win over Kansas City.

"In addition to his contributions on the field, Gronk has quickly become one of the most beloved guys in our locker room," said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. "His ability to perform at a championship-caliber level week after week, while also uplifting everyone around him, makes him an invaluable presence in our building. Rob's accomplishments speak for themselves and make him one of the greatest to ever play the game at his position. We are thrilled to have him back with us as we pursue another title in Tampa."

Gronkowski's decision to return to the Buccaneers continues the team's impressive efforts to keep its championship core intact. Tampa Bay placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin last week and has since reached deals to retain inside linebacker Lavonte David, outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, ILB Kevin Minter and DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches. The Buccaneers left their Super Bowl celebration with a possible 24 players headed to unrestricted free agency but have already made great headway on that list before the arrival of free agency.

Gronkowski joined the Buccaneers in a trade with the Patriots two days before the 2020 draft after choosing to end his one-year retirement from the NFL. At the time, he had one season remaining on a six-year deal he had signed with New England in 2014, which meant he would need a new contract if he were to continue his playing career after 2020. Given that he played in and started all 20 games in 2020, including the playoffs, and contributed significantly to the NFL's third-ranked scoring attack, the Buccaneers were clearly motivated to continue the relationship.

Gronkowski tied for third on the team with 45 receptions during the regular season, producing 623 yards and seven touchdowns. By far the team's most active tight end, he was on the field for roughly three-quarters of the team's offensive snaps. In the postseason, he spent the first three games largely blocking for a rejuvenated rushing attack before busting out with six receptions for 67 yards and those two scores in the 31-9 Super Bowl win over Kansas City.

Gronkowski's 2020 production pushed his career totals to 566 receptions for 8.484 yards and 86 touchdowns. He has averaged 64.8 receiving yards per game, the third-highest total in NFL history among tight endds. He is easily the most productive postseason tight end in league annals, with 89 catches for 1,273 yards and 14 touchdowns. Each of those totals is a playoff record for the position. With the postseason included, Gronkowski has scored exactly 100 touchdowns.

