Shaq Barrett Stays in Tampa with Multi-Year Deal

Barrett first came to Tampa on a one-year "prove-it" deal as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 after fours years as a rotational player in Denver. He immediately proved it, leading the NFL that season with a team single-season record 19.5 sacks. That prompted the Buccaneers to place the franchise tag on Barrett, who had another very impactful season in 2020 to help the franchise capture its second NFL title. His 27.5 sacks over the past two seasons are the second-most in the NFL in that span and he has ranked third in quarterback pressures in each of his two Buccaneer seasons, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Now Barrett gets the security of a long-term deal that he has been seeking.