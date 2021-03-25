Bucs Re-Sign Ace Kicker Ryan Succop, Too

With Succop's new deal in place, the Buccaneers expect to have the same kicker on opening day in consecutive seasons for the first time since Barth held the job from 2010-12.

Before coming to Tampa, Succop played five seasons in Kansas City and six in Tennessee. The 2009 "Mr. Irrelevant" as the last player chosen in the draft, Succop won the Chiefs' kicking job as a rookie and made 25 of his 29 field goal tries. His single-season high for field goal percentage came with the Titans in 2016, when he made 22 of 24 attempts for a rate of 91.7%. The following year he hit a career-high 35 field goals in 42 attempts. A knee injury limited him to just six games for Tennessee in 2019 and rendered him largely ineffective when he did play, leading to his release the following March. After fully recovering from that injury during the offseason, he signed with the Buccaneers.