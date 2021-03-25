Donovan Smith Signs Contract Extension with Bucs

Smith's extension comes on the heels of a dominant postseason performance, both for him and the Buccaneers offensive line as a whole. According to Pro Football Focus, Smith did not give up a sack and did not commit a penalty during the team's four-game run to the title. He was credited with allowing just four quarterback pressures during those four games, in which he played every offensive snap. The Buccaneers' offensive line allowed only six sacks during the playoffs, including just one each in the last three contests. In Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady used excellent protection to complete 21 of 29 passes and throw three touchdowns on his way to MVP honors.