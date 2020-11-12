Shaq Still on the Attack | S.S. Mailbag

Hey Scott,

I know the coaching staff says they're happy with what Shaq Barrett is doing this year, and I am too - to a degree. However, to me, he looks a step slower. Did he put an a few pounds? In the NFL that extra step, or two, is the difference between pressure and a sack.

Joel (via email to tbbsocial@buccaneers.nfl.com)

Only Joel would have known this, but I edited one sentence out of his question as I thought it was unnecessarily rude to Barrett. Obviously, fans are free to say whatever they like, good or bad, about Buccaneer players, but that doesn't mean I'm obligated to print it! But I still wanted to include this question.

Well, let's start with your assertion that Barrett is a "looks a step slower" to you. That's obviously not much of a scientific argument to start with, but it turns out that I can let you know if your feeling is right or wrong with the help of the NFL's Next Gen Stats. Next Gen has been tracking all kinds of things for every player in the league on every play since 2016, and that includes how fast they are going.

Barrett has been on the field for 521 defensive snaps so far this season, and his average speed on those plays is 5.598 per hour. That is almost hilariously identical to his average speed on all of his 2019 snaps, and it's actually just a tiny bit faster. Barrett played 906 defensive snaps last year and his average speed was 5.594 miles per hour. The fastest he ran on any play last year was 20.00 mph. This year so far his top speed on any play is 19.08 mph, but he still has seven more games to try to match his high from last season. Barrett has run at a dead sprint (12.0 mph or greater) for 841.36 yards this season, or 1.614 yards per play. Last year, that average was 1.640 yards per play. Obviously pass-rushers don't always get an open field on which to sprint as they are fighting off blockers, but either way, that's not much of a difference.

Did Barrett put on a few pounds? The Buccaneers didn't adjust any of the weights on their roster at the start of this season so I don't have any hard evidence that he is higher or lower than the 250 pounds he has been listed at since arriving in 2019. However, Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles was asked about Barrett near the end of training camp and the very first thing out of his mouth was, "He came in in great shape." I'll trust Todd Bowles on that one.

As for Barrett's performance in 2019, we already agree, at least "to a degree," that we're happy with it. I'm sure you'd like to see more sacks; I'm sure Shaq would like to see more sacks. Before the season, he was asked if he would be happy with a 12-sack follow-up to his incredible 19.5-sack season in 2019, and he said if he finished with 12 that would probably mean the NFL didn't get 16 weeks in. Through nine games Barrett has 4.0 sacks, which suggests he'll finish the season with seven or eight. However, we have seen on multiple occasions over the last two years that Barrett is capable of putting together huge, multi-sack games, so you never know. His pace could go up in a hurry one of these Sundays.

But Joel, you and I both know that it's not all about sacks. Affecting the quarterback without fully getting him down can blow up a play just as well. Think of the two times that Barrett hit the Giants' Daniel Jones in Week Eight, both of them causing off-target throws that were intercepted. Those are huge plays but they don't look like much in Barrett's stat line. In the last four games, Barrett has those two plays, another two passes defensed, the sack and forced fumble of Drew Brees last Sunday and a play in Las Vegas that looked like another strip-sack before it was reviewed and overturned. I actually think that Barrett has been around the quarterback a lot more in the last month, and Next Gen Stats back that up. Barrett's average separation from the quarterback in the last two games has been nearly a yard better than the league average and by far the best of any of the Bucs' pass-rushers.

I hope you're cool with these Next Gen Stats, Joel, because I'm going to dip into them one more time. Just a week ago (before the Saints game), that service posted a note helpfully entitled "Breakout Continues," noting that Barrett had 34 QB pressures through the Bucs' first eight games. At the time, that was the third-most in the NFL. The numbers haven't been updated yet to include Week Nine, but I doubt they got worse. Barrett's pressure rate (amount of times he pressures the quarterback divided by his total pass rushes) is 14.2% this year, which is better than the mark of 13.4% he posted last year.

Barrett's sack totals are down, for sure. But every time Head Coach Bruce Arians, Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles or one of Barrett's teammates is asked about him, they swear he's performing as well as he did a year ago. Some of the issue is that opposing offenses are giving him more attention and blocking him in ways he didn't see much of last year. As a result, he has recently started working on some new techniques. Last week, Barrett said he had nearly perfected a new move that he thought would get him a big play on Sunday night. Was it the move he used on his strip-sack? I hope to ask him soon, but it's certainly a possibility.